CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological And Nuclear) Security Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected

CBRN Market

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CBRN Market industry

The Business Research Company's CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Security Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The landscape of CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) security is undergoing significant transformation, driven by advancements in indigenous technologies and collaborative defense efforts. Events like the February 2026 CBRN Conclave hosted by DRDO in New Delhi highlight the push toward strengthening domestic capabilities and coordinated response strategies. Globally, manufacturers specializing in cutting-edge detection, protection, and decontamination solutions are competing by leveraging rapid threat identification and AI-enhanced monitoring systems, all while adhering to stringent regulatory demands.

The CBRN security market shows a moderate level of fragmentation, with the leading ten companies accounting for 22% of total revenue in 2025. This division reflects the substantial technological and policy barriers present in the industry, including compliance with international safety standards and the need for highly reliable threat detection and emergency response systems. These top players maintain their foothold through diverse product lines, strong government and defense partnerships, extensive global distribution, and ongoing innovations in protection and monitoring technologies. As demand intensifies for integrated threat detection, protective gear, and coordinated response capabilities, strategic alliances, product development, and geographic expansion are expected to reinforce their market positions.

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Top companies in the CBRN security market and their 2025 shares include:

- Bruker Corporation: 5%

- FLIR Systems Inc.: 5%

- Smiths Group plc: 3%

- Rheinmetall Defence: 3%

- Thales Group: 2%

- Chemring Group plc: 2%

- W. L. Gore & Associates: 1%

- Avon Rubber plc: 1%

- Elbit Systems Ltd.: 1%

- Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: 1%

Competitive strategies shaping the CBRN security market revolve around advancing detection technologies to enhance threat identification, integrating AI-driven monitoring tools to improve incident management, developing comprehensive protection systems, and forming strategic partnerships aimed at broadening defense capabilities.

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Bruker Corporation stands out as the market leader in 2025, securing a 5% share globally. Their specialized division provides a range of CBRN detection and analytical technologies, including chemical detection platforms, biological identification tools, radiological and nuclear detection instruments, and analytical systems designed to support defense, homeland security, emergency response, and critical infrastructure protection.

Other notable players in the market include 3M Company, MSA Safety Inc., Survitec Group, HDT Global Inc., AirBoss Defense Inc., BioFire Defense LLC, MKU GmbH, General Dynamics Corporation, Bioquell plc, Blücher GmbH, Supergum International, Kärcher Futuretech GmbH, Tingley Rubber Corporation, Argon Electronics Ltd., Environics Oy, and First Line Technology Inc.

Looking ahead, the CBRN security market is forecast to surpass $28 billion by 2030. Within the broader Aerospace & Defense sector, which is projected to reach $1,166 billion by that year, the CBRN segment will represent nearly 2% of the total market value. This growth is expected to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% through 2030.

Among the market segments categorized by type, biological security is anticipated to be the largest by 2030, capturing 31% of the market, equivalent to $9 billion. This dominance is supported by expanding investments in biosurveillance, pathogen detection, biodefense readiness, rapid biological threat identification systems, enhanced laboratory biosafety and biosecurity programs, stronger public health emergency responses, and technological advancements in biological monitoring and containment.

In addition to biological security, the CBRN market includes other segments such as chemical security, radiological security, and nuclear security. Functional categories within the market cover decontamination, protection, detection, and simulation, while application areas focus primarily on military and law enforcement uses.

North America stands out as the largest regional market for CBRN security in 2030, expected to reach $9 billion, growing from $7 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. This strong growth is driven by modernization efforts in homeland security and defense, investments in protecting critical infrastructure, increased cooperation among defense and public safety agencies, deployment of advanced detection and surveillance technologies, upgraded capabilities for military and first responders, and a focus on cross-border threat monitoring to enhance national resilience throughout the United States and Canada.

Within North America, the United States is the dominant single-country market, forecasted to hit $8 billion by 2030, up from $6 billion in 2025 with a 6% CAGR. This growth is underpinned by sustained federal funding dedicated to CBRN preparedness, upgrades in detection and decontamination technologies, ongoing investments in defense research and threat assessment, demand for integrated command-and-control systems, protection of vital national assets, and continuous enhancements in military and emergency responder readiness.

Several factors are propelling the rapid expansion of the global CBRN security market through 2030. The first is escalating geopolitical tensions and unconventional warfare threats, which have prompted governments and defense agencies to bolster preparedness against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear attacks. This urgency reflects rising concerns about terrorism, cross-border conflicts, and potential use of weapons of mass destruction. Investments in detection, protective equipment, and decontamination measures are increasing alongside broader national security and disaster readiness efforts. This driver is expected to add approximately 1.5% annual growth to the market.

Secondly, there is a heightened focus on safeguarding critical infrastructure and public safety. Governments worldwide are strengthening security measures at airports, seaports, energy plants, government facilities, and transportation systems by deploying advanced monitoring technologies and protective gear designed to minimize the impacts of hazardous incidents. This trend is projected to contribute around 1.0% annual growth to the market.

Thirdly, rising investments in sophisticated detection and surveillance technologies are fueling market expansion. Defense and emergency response units are adopting state-of-the-art sensors, unmanned platforms, and real-time monitoring systems that enable earlier threat detection and faster hazard response. This factor is expected to contribute roughly 0.8% annual growth to the overall market.

Indigenous technology development and cooperative defense initiatives are playing a pivotal role in reshaping the CBRN security sector. These efforts enhance national preparedness, improve threat detection accuracy, and reinforce resilience against CBRN incidents. For instance, the DRDO's February 2026 CBRN Conclave in New Delhi focused on promoting homegrown defense technologies and establishing coordinated response frameworks. Such initiatives elevate early warning capabilities, boost medical and protective readiness, and strengthen the coordinated response of defense and civilian agencies to CBRN threats.

The chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear security segments collectively represent the most significant growth opportunities, expected to add over $8 billion in market value by 2030. Between 2025 and 2030, chemical security is projected to grow by $2 billion, biological security by $3 billion, radiological security by $2 billion, and nuclear security by $1 billion. This expansion will be fueled by investments in multi-threat detection technology, border and port security enhancements, unmanned CBRN reconnaissance systems, real-time hazard monitoring and risk assessment tools, and improved international readiness for unconventional threats. The overarching focus remains on threat detection, emergency response, and protecting critical infrastructure and public safety across homeland security and defense sectors.

The value chain of the CBRN security market consists of key raw material suppliers like 3M Company, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., MSA Safety Incorporated, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Ansell Limited, Avon Protection plc, Lakeland Industries Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Teijin Limited, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., Toray Industries Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Milliken & Company, Solvay S.A., BASF SE, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Freudenberg SE, Toyobo Co. Ltd., DSM-Firmenich AG, Johns Manville Corporation, PPG Industries Inc., and Morgan Advanced Materials plc.

Wholesalers and distributors play a vital role, including companies such as WESCO International Inc., Grainger Inc., Fastenal Company, Motion Industries Inc., Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., Airgas Inc., Bunzl plc, Vallen Distribution Inc., DistributionNOW Inc., RS Group plc, Sonepar Group, Rexel S.A., Anixter International Inc., HD Supply Holdings Inc., Ferguson Enterprises Inc., MSC Industrial Supply Co., Blackwoods Pty Ltd., Kramp Groep B.V., ERIKS N.V., Brammer Buck & Hickman Group, Kaman Industrial Technologies Corporation, MRC Global Inc., DXP Enterprises Inc., Kimball Midwest Inc., and McMaster-Carr Supply Company.

End users of CBRN security solutions encompass key defense and security organizations such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, RTX Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Saab AB, Rheinmetall AG, Elbit Systems Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Smiths Detection Group Ltd., Mirion Technologies Inc., Rapiscan Systems Inc., Kromek Group plc, Bertin Technologies SAS, Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., Jacobs Solutions Inc., Battelle Memorial Institute, Chemring Group PLC, OSI Systems Inc., and Cubic Corporation.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Security Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 27, 2026, 15:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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