Assam Govt To Reopen Portal For Staff Transfers

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 27 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that the Swagata Satirtha Portal will reopen on December 7 for mutual transfers of Grade III and Grade IV employees, reaffirming the state government's commitment to making the transfer process transparent and free from corruption.

In a post on social media platform X, Sarma said the portal was an important step towards simplifying employee transfers and ensuring that government staff could seek mutual transfers through a streamlined digital process.

"We are committed to making employee transfers simpler, transparent and free from corruption," the Chief Minister said.

He added that the Swagata Satirtha Portal would reopen on December 7 for Grade III and Grade IV mutual transfers.

The announcement is expected to provide an opportunity for eligible employees seeking transfers through mutual arrangements, allowing two employees to exchange their places of posting, subject to the applicable rules and approval procedures.

The state government has been emphasising the use of digital platforms to improve administrative efficiency and reduce the scope for irregularities in government services.

The portal is intended to facilitate the transfer process and make it more accessible to eligible employees.

Sarma also shared a promotional graphic announcing the reopening date, highlighting that the facility for mutual transfers would be available to Grade III and Grade IV employees.

The latest announcement comes as the Assam government continues to focus on administrative reforms and transparency in public service delivery.

Employee transfers have often been a matter of concern for government staff, particularly those posted away from their home districts or facing personal and family-related difficulties.

A transparent and accessible transfer mechanism can help reduce procedural delays and provide employees with a formal channel to seek changes in their postings.

The reopening of the portal on December 7, 2026, will be significant for eligible state government employees planning to apply for mutual transfers.

Further details regarding the application process, eligibility requirements, documentation and deadlines are expected to be available through the designated portal and official government communications.

The government has reiterated that its objective is to ensure a simpler and more transparent transfer system while curbing corruption in administrative procedures.