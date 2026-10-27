PM Modi's Vision Giving Fresh Momentum To India's Science, Innovation Ecosystem: Experts

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Experts, scientists and startup founders attending ESTIC 2026 on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on science and technology, describing his address at the event as inspiring and aligned with India's aspirations of becoming a developed and self-reliant nation.

Christopher Parmar, CEO and Co-Founder of space-tech startup Orbitt Space, said the event provided an opportunity for innovators and entrepreneurs to directly engage with the Prime Minister and showcase their work.

He noted that his company had the chance to brief Modi about its activities and vision.

Singhan Ganguly, an independent researcher, AI specialist, data scientist and software engineer, described the Prime Minister's speech as highly motivational and said his contributions towards promoting research and innovation have encouraged greater participation in scientific fields.

Dr. Karthik Subramanian from the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), Thiruvananthapuram, said the government's support for science and technology has been encouraging for the research community and has created a positive environment for scientific advancement.

Echoing similar views, Dr. Vikram Singh of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) said India is emerging as an important global player and expectations from the country are rising both domestically and internationally.

"There are many senior scientists present here whom you can also speak to. However, considering the needs of the country, India is emerging on the global stage, and people both within India and in other countries have high expectations from our nation. To fulfil these expectations, all scientists are striving to follow the path and vision laid out by our Prime Minister and take forward his efforts," he noted.

Shovik Mukherjee, a scientist at the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG), said PM Modi's inaugural address highlighted India's progress towards the goals of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Gaurav Shriram Patil, a PhD research scholar at the H.R. Patel Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, described participation in the conclave as a valuable opportunity and credited the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh for promoting platforms that bring together researchers from across the country.