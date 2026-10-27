Jan Suraaj Party Member Devpalik Gupta Found Dead Near Ranchi Track

Death of Jan Suraaj Party Member

Devpalik Gupta, a member of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party team, was found dead beside a railway track in the Angara police station area of Ranchi, police said on Tuesday. Gupta was associated with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party as a Digital Communications Manager and was an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. He went missing while travelling on the Jan Shatabdi Express. The circumstances surrounding his death are being examined.

Gupta had gone missing while travelling from Patna on the Jan Shatabdi Express. Further details regarding the circumstances in which he went missing and the events leading to his death were not immediately available. The body has been sent for postmortem examination to ascertain further details.

Prashant Kishor on Bihar MLC Elections

Meanwhile, Kishor, who is currently busy with the MLC elections, said on October 21 that the upcoming Bihar MLC elections will not change the state government or opposition leadership, emphasising that in these elections people can rein in the existing system in Bihar with their votes.

Kishor emphasised that the exercise will not alter the leadership status quo in the state, noting that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government remains firmly in place and Tejashwi Yadav will continue as the Leader of the Opposition. "This is not an election to form a government. The government is the NDA's and will remain so. This is not an election to remove anyone from the government. Tejashwi Yadav is the Leader of the Opposition and will remain so, but this is an election where people can rein in the existing system in Bihar with their votes," Prashant Kishor told reporters. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)