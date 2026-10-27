Uttarakhand CM Dhami Unveils Strategic Plan For Growth And Employment

Strategic Focus on Development and Governance

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday highlighted the state's strategic push toward industrial growth, infrastructure expansion, and citizen-centric governance. Addressing a press conference in Gairsain, CM Dhami announced that the state has introduced over 30 targeted policies aimed at boosting employment, encouraging enterprise, and bringing civic facilities directly to citizens' doorsteps.

"We have worked on over 30 policies to boost employment and industries and bring facilities closer to people's homes. Every year, we consult young people, women, industry representatives and farmers before preparing the budget, aiming to make it citizen-centric. The state is also prioritising innovation and digitalisation in information technology. In this budget, apart from such initiatives, there are also initiatives for the construction of a data centre," he said.

Infrastructure and Financial Allocations

CM Dhami emphasised that Uttarakhand is rapidly embracing technological innovation and digital transformation, saying that Rs 10,000 crore has been invested over the last three years in terms of infrastructure development. Looking ahead at the financial allocations, he added, "We aim to ensure that all the money is invested in the right areas, in the right way, and used effectively. In terms of infrastructure development, more than Rs 10,000 crore has been invested over the last three years. I have already told you about the figures for 2026-27. I had allocated Rs 18,000 crore, and this will increase by another Rs 4,000 crore."

Major Connectivity and Corridor Initiatives

The Chief Minister said that the strategically vital Karnaprayag Railway Initiative is nearly completed. Meanwhile, work is progressing rapidly on the Char Dham All-Weather Road Connectivity Initiative and the Kedarnath–Hemkund Roadway Initiative. The survey for the Kemri Sukriti project has been successfully completed, with ground work slated to begin shortly.

"There are many important initiatives under way, including several game-changing initiatives, and I would like to mention some of them to you. The Karnaprayag Railway Initiative is around 80 per cent complete. The Char Dham All-Weather Road Connectivity Initiative and the Kedarnath-Hemkund Roadway Initiative are also under way. The survey for the Kemri Sukriti project has been completed, and work will begin soon," he said.

"In Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham, the master plans for new construction are under way. The Manaskhand Project, the Sharda Corridor, the Golju Corridor, the Haridwar project, and the Ganga Corridor are all progressing," he added.

State Budget Overview

Earlier today, CM Dhami presented the State's budget for the financial year 2026-27 at the Vidhan Sabha Bhawan in Gairsain. The State government has also presented a Supplementary Budget proposing an additional outlay of Rs 7,844.18 crore. This supplement raises the total size of Uttarakhand's annual state budget from Rs 1,11,703.21 crore to Rs 1,19,547.39 crore. Notably, the Uttarakhand budget comes ahead of the 2027 Legislative Assembly elections. (ANI)

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