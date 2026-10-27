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France Data Center Market Size: Investment Analysis And Growth Opportunities 2026-2031 AI-Ready Capacity And Cloud Expansion Fuel 19.31% CAGR Through 2031


Date: 2026-10-27 11:31:27

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "France Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The France data center market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 19.31% from 2025 to 2031, supported by cloud expansion, artificial intelligence adoption, high-performance computing requirements, submarine cable investment and rising demand for scalable digital infrastructure. The report provides comprehensive analysis of data center investment, capacity, construction activity, colocation revenue and competitive developments across France.

France Data Center Market Highlights

  • France remains a strategically important European data center market and a key destination for submarine cable infrastructure. Continued investment in international connectivity is strengthening the country's position as a digital gateway between Europe, Africa and other global markets.
  • In October 2025, Orange Business announced the first landing of the Medusa submarine cable in Marseille. The cable will connect Marseille with Bizerte, Tunisia, expanding Europe-Africa digital infrastructure, bandwidth availability and high-speed communications.
  • Brownfield redevelopment is creating additional opportunities for data center construction. In February 2026, a former sugar factory in Cagny, near Caen, was redeveloped as an AI data center, demonstrating the potential to repurpose industrial properties for advanced computing infrastructure.
  • Public and private investment in artificial intelligence is accelerating. In February 2025, the French government announced a global public-private AI partnership at the AI Action Summit in Paris, supported by an initial investment of $400 million.
  • AI-ready data center development is expanding across the country. In February 2025, Abu Dhabi-based AI and cloud computing company G42 partnered with DataOne to develop an AI data center in Grenoble powered by AMD hardware.
  • Demand for AI-ready facilities is expected to rise throughout the forecast period as AI adoption expands across industries, high-performance computing workloads increase and public and private funding supports new infrastructure.
  • Sustainability is becoming a central investment priority. In December 2025, nLighten signed a renewable energy supply agreement with Axpo for all its data center sites in France.

Report Scope and Market Coverage

The report evaluates France data center market size by investment, facility area, power capacity and colocation revenue. It assesses investment activity among colocation, hyperscale and enterprise operators while examining development pipelines across Paris and other French cities.

  • 146 existing data center facilities
  • 24 upcoming facilities
  • Coverage across 40 locations
  • Existing and upcoming data center area
  • Existing and upcoming IT load capacity
  • Colocation revenue and forecasts from 2022-2031
  • Retail and wholesale colocation revenue and pricing
  • Investment forecasts for IT, power, cooling and general construction infrastructure

The research also analyzes market trends, growth drivers, development constraints, investment opportunities, supply and demand conditions, and the business operations of major infrastructure providers, contractors and data center investors.

Competitive and Vendor Landscape

France hosts an established ecosystem of colocation providers, cloud operators, technology vendors, construction specialists and support infrastructure suppliers. Major colocation participants include Colt Data Centre Services, DATA4, DataOne, Digital Realty, Equinix, Etix Everywhere, Global Switch, Nation Data Center, OPCore, Penta Infra and Telehouse.

AWS, Microsoft, Google, Oracle Cloud and OVH continue to expand their French operations. In June 2025, Google announced plans to establish its first self-built data center campus in France. New market entrants include Evroc, Goodman, NTT DATA, Prologis and Sesterce.

Leading IT infrastructure providers covered by the report include Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Extreme Networks, Fujitsu, HPE, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Inspur, Lenovo, NetApp, NVIDIA, Pure Storage and Quanta Cloud Technology. In December 2025, HPE announced a partnership with NVIDIA to accelerate AI-ready data center development through a new AI Factory Lab in Grenoble.

Prominent construction contractors and sub-contractors include APL Data Center, Artelia, Arup, BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS, Bouygues Energies & Services, CapIngelec, Egis, Eiffage, Equans Data Centers, Exyte, JERLAURE, Mercury, Reid Brewin Architects and VINCI Energies Building Solutions. In February 2025, CapIngelec was identified as a likely participant in the design and construction of the VIL3 data center at the Doua campus.

Support infrastructure suppliers include ABB, Alfa Laval, Carrier, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Munters, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Socomec, STULZ and Vertiv.

Market Segmentation

  • IT infrastructure: Servers, storage systems and network infrastructure
  • Electrical infrastructure: UPS systems, generators, transfer switches & switchgears, PDUs and related systems
  • Mechanical infrastructure: Cooling systems, rack cabinets and associated equipment
  • Cooling systems: CRAC & CRAH units, chiller units, cooling towers, condensers & dry coolers, and other cooling units
  • General construction: Core & shell development, installation & commissioning services, engineering & building design, fire detection & suppression systems, physical security and Data Center Infrastructure Management
  • Tier standards: Tier I & Tier II, Tier III and Tier IV facilities
  • Geography: Paris and other cities across France

The report answers critical questions concerning the size of the France data center market, the power capacity expected to be added during 2026-2031, the geographic markets included in the analysis and the principal factors driving future investment.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 136
Forecast Period 2025-2031
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.19 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $9.19 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.2%
Regions Covered France


Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in France

  • Data Center Snapshot
  • Data Center Snapshot by Cities
  • Existing & Upcoming Data Center Supply
  • List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in France

Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities in France

  • Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for France Market
  • Impact of AI in Data Center Industry in France
  • Investment Opportunities in France
  • Digital Data in France
  • Rules and Regulations of Data Center in France
  • Market Investment by Area
  • Market Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market in France

  • Colocation Services Market in France
  • Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
  • Industry Demand Share
  • Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack & Full Rack) & ADD-Ons

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

  • Market Enablers
  • Market Trends
  • Market Restraints

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

  • IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
  • Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
  • Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
  • General Construction: Market Size & Forecast
  • Break-Up of Construction Cost

Chapter 7: Geography Segmentation

  • Paris
  • Other Cities

Chapter 8: Key Market Participants

  • IT Infrastructure Providers
  • Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
  • Support Infrastructure Providers
  • Data Center Investors
  • New Entrants

Chapter 9: Appendix

  • Market Derivation
  • Site Selection Criteria
  • Quantitative Summary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • Arista Networks
  • Atos
  • Broadcom
  • Cisco
  • Dell Technologies
  • Extreme Networks
  • Fujitsu
  • HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)
  • Huawei Technologies
  • IBM
  • Inspur
  • Lenovo
  • NetApp
  • NVIDIA
  • Pure Storage
  • Quanta Cloud Technology
  • APL Data Center
  • Artelia
  • Arup
  • BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
  • Bouygues Energies & Services
  • CapIngelec
  • Egis
  • Eiffage
  • Equans Data Centers
  • Exyte (M+W Group)
  • EYP MCF
  • JERLAURE
  • LPI Group
  • Mercury
  • Reid Brewin Architects
  • TPF Ingenierie
  • VINCI Energies Building Solutions
  • 3M
  • ABB
  • Alfa Laval
  • Carrier
  • Caterpillar
  • Condair
  • Cummins
  • D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS
  • Eaton
  • ebm-papst
  • FlaktGroup
  • Grundfos
  • GS Yuasa International
  • HITEC Power Protection
  • Honeywell
  • Johnson Controls
  • Legrand
  • Lennox
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Munters
  • Nlyte Software
  • Perkins Engines
  • Piller Power Systems
  • Rehlko
  • Riello UPS
  • Rittal
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens
  • Socomec
  • STULZ
  • Vertiv
  • AZUR DATACENTER
  • CloudHQ
  • Colt Data Centre Services
  • CyrusOne
  • DATA4
  • DataOne
  • Digital Realty
  • Equinix
  • Etix Everywhere
  • Global Switch
  • Google
  • Microsoft
  • Nation Data Center
  • OPCore
  • Penta Infra
  • SFR Business
  • Telehouse
  • Evroc
  • Goodman
  • NTT DATA
  • Prologis
  • Sesterce

For more information about this report visit

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