France Data Center Market Size: Investment Analysis And Growth Opportunities 2026-2031 AI-Ready Capacity And Cloud Expansion Fuel 19.31% CAGR Through 2031
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|136
|Forecast Period
|2025-2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$3.19 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$9.19 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.2%
|Regions Covered
|France
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in France
- Data Center Snapshot Data Center Snapshot by Cities Existing & Upcoming Data Center Supply List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in France
Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities in France
- Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for France Market Impact of AI in Data Center Industry in France Investment Opportunities in France Digital Data in France Rules and Regulations of Data Center in France Market Investment by Area Market Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market in France
- Colocation Services Market in France Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation Industry Demand Share Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack & Full Rack) & ADD-Ons
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
- Market Enablers Market Trends Market Restraints
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation
- IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast General Construction: Market Size & Forecast Break-Up of Construction Cost
Chapter 7: Geography Segmentation
- Paris Other Cities
Chapter 8: Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors Support Infrastructure Providers Data Center Investors New Entrants
Chapter 9: Appendix
- Market Derivation Site Selection Criteria Quantitative Summary
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Arista Networks Atos Broadcom Cisco Dell Technologies Extreme Networks Fujitsu HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise) Huawei Technologies IBM Inspur Lenovo NetApp NVIDIA Pure Storage Quanta Cloud Technology APL Data Center Artelia Arup BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS Bouygues Energies & Services CapIngelec Egis Eiffage Equans Data Centers Exyte (M+W Group) EYP MCF JERLAURE LPI Group Mercury Reid Brewin Architects TPF Ingenierie VINCI Energies Building Solutions 3M ABB Alfa Laval Carrier Caterpillar Condair Cummins D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS Eaton ebm-papst FlaktGroup Grundfos GS Yuasa International HITEC Power Protection Honeywell Johnson Controls Legrand Lennox Mitsubishi Electric Munters Nlyte Software Perkins Engines Piller Power Systems Rehlko Riello UPS Rittal Rolls-Royce Schneider Electric Siemens Socomec STULZ Vertiv AZUR DATACENTER CloudHQ Colt Data Centre Services CyrusOne DATA4 DataOne Digital Realty Equinix Etix Everywhere Global Switch Google Microsoft Nation Data Center OPCore Penta Infra SFR Business Telehouse Evroc Goodman NTT DATA Prologis Sesterce
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