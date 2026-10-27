France Data Center Market Size: Investment Analysis And Growth Opportunities 2026-2031 AI-Ready Capacity And Cloud Expansion Fuel 19.31% CAGR Through 2031

The France data center market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 19.31% from 2025 to 2031, supported by cloud expansion, artificial intelligence adoption, high-performance computing requirements, submarine cable investment and rising demand for scalable digital infrastructure. The report provides comprehensive analysis of data center investment, capacity, construction activity, colocation revenue and competitive developments across France.

France Data Center Market Highlights



France remains a strategically important European data center market and a key destination for submarine cable infrastructure. Continued investment in international connectivity is strengthening the country's position as a digital gateway between Europe, Africa and other global markets.

In October 2025, Orange Business announced the first landing of the Medusa submarine cable in Marseille. The cable will connect Marseille with Bizerte, Tunisia, expanding Europe-Africa digital infrastructure, bandwidth availability and high-speed communications.

Brownfield redevelopment is creating additional opportunities for data center construction. In February 2026, a former sugar factory in Cagny, near Caen, was redeveloped as an AI data center, demonstrating the potential to repurpose industrial properties for advanced computing infrastructure.

Public and private investment in artificial intelligence is accelerating. In February 2025, the French government announced a global public-private AI partnership at the AI Action Summit in Paris, supported by an initial investment of $400 million.

AI-ready data center development is expanding across the country. In February 2025, Abu Dhabi-based AI and cloud computing company G42 partnered with DataOne to develop an AI data center in Grenoble powered by AMD hardware.

Demand for AI-ready facilities is expected to rise throughout the forecast period as AI adoption expands across industries, high-performance computing workloads increase and public and private funding supports new infrastructure. Sustainability is becoming a central investment priority. In December 2025, nLighten signed a renewable energy supply agreement with Axpo for all its data center sites in France.

Report Scope and Market Coverage

The report evaluates France data center market size by investment, facility area, power capacity and colocation revenue. It assesses investment activity among colocation, hyperscale and enterprise operators while examining development pipelines across Paris and other French cities.



146 existing data center facilities

24 upcoming facilities

Coverage across 40 locations

Existing and upcoming data center area

Existing and upcoming IT load capacity

Colocation revenue and forecasts from 2022-2031

Retail and wholesale colocation revenue and pricing Investment forecasts for IT, power, cooling and general construction infrastructure

The research also analyzes market trends, growth drivers, development constraints, investment opportunities, supply and demand conditions, and the business operations of major infrastructure providers, contractors and data center investors.

Competitive and Vendor Landscape

France hosts an established ecosystem of colocation providers, cloud operators, technology vendors, construction specialists and support infrastructure suppliers. Major colocation participants include Colt Data Centre Services, DATA4, DataOne, Digital Realty, Equinix, Etix Everywhere, Global Switch, Nation Data Center, OPCore, Penta Infra and Telehouse.

AWS, Microsoft, Google, Oracle Cloud and OVH continue to expand their French operations. In June 2025, Google announced plans to establish its first self-built data center campus in France. New market entrants include Evroc, Goodman, NTT DATA, Prologis and Sesterce.

Leading IT infrastructure providers covered by the report include Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Extreme Networks, Fujitsu, HPE, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Inspur, Lenovo, NetApp, NVIDIA, Pure Storage and Quanta Cloud Technology. In December 2025, HPE announced a partnership with NVIDIA to accelerate AI-ready data center development through a new AI Factory Lab in Grenoble.

Prominent construction contractors and sub-contractors include APL Data Center, Artelia, Arup, BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS, Bouygues Energies & Services, CapIngelec, Egis, Eiffage, Equans Data Centers, Exyte, JERLAURE, Mercury, Reid Brewin Architects and VINCI Energies Building Solutions. In February 2025, CapIngelec was identified as a likely participant in the design and construction of the VIL3 data center at the Doua campus.

Support infrastructure suppliers include ABB, Alfa Laval, Carrier, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Munters, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Socomec, STULZ and Vertiv.

Market Segmentation



IT infrastructure: Servers, storage systems and network infrastructure

Electrical infrastructure: UPS systems, generators, transfer switches & switchgears, PDUs and related systems

Mechanical infrastructure: Cooling systems, rack cabinets and associated equipment

Cooling systems: CRAC & CRAH units, chiller units, cooling towers, condensers & dry coolers, and other cooling units

General construction: Core & shell development, installation & commissioning services, engineering & building design, fire detection & suppression systems, physical security and Data Center Infrastructure Management

Tier standards: Tier I & Tier II, Tier III and Tier IV facilities Geography: Paris and other cities across France

The report answers critical questions concerning the size of the France data center market, the power capacity expected to be added during 2026-2031, the geographic markets included in the analysis and the principal factors driving future investment.

Key Attributes

