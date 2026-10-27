Egypt Data Center Market - Investment Analysis And Growth Opportunities 2026-2031 AI, Cloud, And Data Localization Fuel 18.97% CAGR And Capacity Expansion

The Egypt data center market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.97% from 2025- 2031, supported by digital transformation, enterprise cloud migration, regulatory developments, rising internet usage, and growing demand for Artificial Intelligence services. Government initiatives under the ICT 2030 Strategy are also encouraging investment in digital infrastructure, technology parks, and the broader ICT economy.

Egypt currently has approximately 13 operational colocation data centers, including nine facilities in Cairo. Around nine additional colocation facilities are planned or under construction across the country. Most facilities are designed to meet Tier III specifications, reflecting increasing demand for resilient and reliable digital infrastructure.

Key Egypt Data Center Market Highlights



Data center operations are regulated by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority under Telecommunications Law No. 10 of 2003. Companies offering colocation, cloud, or server hosting services must obtain official approval before beginning operations.

Egypt Personal Data Protection Law No. 151 of 2020 is strengthening customer confidence in data center and cloud platforms by establishing requirements for personal data collection, storage, use, security, and localization.

Egypt recorded approximately 121 million active cellular mobile connections in early 2026, while internet penetration reached about 82.7%. Continued digital adoption is expected to increase demand for data center capacity.

Businesses across multiple industries are migrating IT infrastructure and workloads to cloud platforms. In December 2024, Egyptian agriculture services provider Al Dahra migrated its IT environment to Amazon Web Services, improving efficiency and reducing operational costs by 60%. Data center operators are securing institutional financing to expand across Egypt and nearby markets. In September 2025, Khazna Data Centers raised approximately $2.62 billion from a consortium to support expansion across North Africa and the Middle East.

Research Scope and Investment Analysis

The report provides Egypt data center market sizing by investment, area, power capacity, and colocation revenue. It assesses investments by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators while examining existing and upcoming facilities across more than five locations.

Coverage includes 13 existing facilities and nine upcoming developments, with comparisons of data center area and IT load capacity. The report also evaluates colocation revenue and forecasts for 2022-2031, including retail and wholesale colocation revenue and pricing.

Investment analysis covers IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, and general construction services. Key segments include servers, storage, network infrastructure, UPS systems, generators, switches & switchgears, PDUs, cooling equipment, rack cabinets, core & shell development, installation & commissioning services, engineering design, fire detection & suppression systems, physical security, and Data Center Infrastructure Management. Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV facilities are also assessed.

The geographic analysis compares existing and upcoming data center area and power capacity in Cairo and other Egyptian cities. It also identifies the expected MW of power capacity additions during 2026-2031.

Competitive and Vendor Landscape

IT infrastructure providers supporting the Egypt data center market include Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, and NVIDIA. These companies supply servers, storage platforms, and networking infrastructure for new and expanding facilities.

Established data center investors include ECC Solutions, e& Egypt, GPX Global Systems, Orange Business, Raya Data Center, and Telecom Egypt. New entrants such as Gulf Data Hub, Khazna Data Centers, Otech, and NEOIX are pursuing opportunities created by rising demand for colocation, cloud, Artificial Intelligence, and other digital services.

Global cloud providers are also strengthening their presence. In April 2024, Huawei Technologies and Orange Business launched Huawei Cloud services in Egypt, expanding enterprise access to advanced cloud computing capabilities.

Construction and engineering participants include Orascom Construction PLC, Raya Network Services, REDCON Construction Co. S.A.E, Reno Design and Finish, Shaker Consultancy Group, Sterling and Wilson, Summit Technology Solutions, and United For Technology Solutions. These firms provide architectural, commissioning, construction, design, engineering, and installation services.

Support infrastructure providers include ABB, Baudouin, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Rittal, Rolls Royce, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Trane, and Vertiv.

Reasons to Purchase the Report



Measure the Egypt data center market by investment, facility area, power capacity, and colocation revenue.

Assess current and planned facilities, including location, IT load capacity, and development status.

Evaluate market trends, growth drivers, investment opportunities, competitive conditions, and potential restraints.

Review business profiles and offerings from infrastructure providers, contractors, investors, and new entrants. Understand retail and wholesale colocation pricing, revenue performance, and forecasts through 2031.

Key Questions Answered

Key Attributes



