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Egypt Data Center Market - Investment Analysis And Growth Opportunities 2026-2031 AI, Cloud, And Data Localization Fuel 18.97% CAGR And Capacity Expansion


Date: 2026-10-27 11:31:27

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Egypt Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Egypt data center market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.97% from 2025- 2031, supported by digital transformation, enterprise cloud migration, regulatory developments, rising internet usage, and growing demand for Artificial Intelligence services. Government initiatives under the ICT 2030 Strategy are also encouraging investment in digital infrastructure, technology parks, and the broader ICT economy.

Egypt currently has approximately 13 operational colocation data centers, including nine facilities in Cairo. Around nine additional colocation facilities are planned or under construction across the country. Most facilities are designed to meet Tier III specifications, reflecting increasing demand for resilient and reliable digital infrastructure.

Key Egypt Data Center Market Highlights

  • Data center operations are regulated by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority under Telecommunications Law No. 10 of 2003. Companies offering colocation, cloud, or server hosting services must obtain official approval before beginning operations.
  • Egypt Personal Data Protection Law No. 151 of 2020 is strengthening customer confidence in data center and cloud platforms by establishing requirements for personal data collection, storage, use, security, and localization.
  • Egypt recorded approximately 121 million active cellular mobile connections in early 2026, while internet penetration reached about 82.7%. Continued digital adoption is expected to increase demand for data center capacity.
  • Businesses across multiple industries are migrating IT infrastructure and workloads to cloud platforms. In December 2024, Egyptian agriculture services provider Al Dahra migrated its IT environment to Amazon Web Services, improving efficiency and reducing operational costs by 60%.
  • Data center operators are securing institutional financing to expand across Egypt and nearby markets. In September 2025, Khazna Data Centers raised approximately $2.62 billion from a consortium to support expansion across North Africa and the Middle East.

Research Scope and Investment Analysis

The report provides Egypt data center market sizing by investment, area, power capacity, and colocation revenue. It assesses investments by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators while examining existing and upcoming facilities across more than five locations.

Coverage includes 13 existing facilities and nine upcoming developments, with comparisons of data center area and IT load capacity. The report also evaluates colocation revenue and forecasts for 2022-2031, including retail and wholesale colocation revenue and pricing.

Investment analysis covers IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, and general construction services. Key segments include servers, storage, network infrastructure, UPS systems, generators, switches & switchgears, PDUs, cooling equipment, rack cabinets, core & shell development, installation & commissioning services, engineering design, fire detection & suppression systems, physical security, and Data Center Infrastructure Management. Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV facilities are also assessed.

The geographic analysis compares existing and upcoming data center area and power capacity in Cairo and other Egyptian cities. It also identifies the expected MW of power capacity additions during 2026-2031.

Competitive and Vendor Landscape

IT infrastructure providers supporting the Egypt data center market include Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, and NVIDIA. These companies supply servers, storage platforms, and networking infrastructure for new and expanding facilities.

Established data center investors include ECC Solutions, e& Egypt, GPX Global Systems, Orange Business, Raya Data Center, and Telecom Egypt. New entrants such as Gulf Data Hub, Khazna Data Centers, Otech, and NEOIX are pursuing opportunities created by rising demand for colocation, cloud, Artificial Intelligence, and other digital services.

Global cloud providers are also strengthening their presence. In April 2024, Huawei Technologies and Orange Business launched Huawei Cloud services in Egypt, expanding enterprise access to advanced cloud computing capabilities.

Construction and engineering participants include Orascom Construction PLC, Raya Network Services, REDCON Construction Co. S.A.E, Reno Design and Finish, Shaker Consultancy Group, Sterling and Wilson, Summit Technology Solutions, and United For Technology Solutions. These firms provide architectural, commissioning, construction, design, engineering, and installation services.

Support infrastructure providers include ABB, Baudouin, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Rittal, Rolls Royce, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Trane, and Vertiv.

Reasons to Purchase the Report

  • Measure the Egypt data center market by investment, facility area, power capacity, and colocation revenue.
  • Assess current and planned facilities, including location, IT load capacity, and development status.
  • Evaluate market trends, growth drivers, investment opportunities, competitive conditions, and potential restraints.
  • Review business profiles and offerings from infrastructure providers, contractors, investors, and new entrants.
  • Understand retail and wholesale colocation pricing, revenue performance, and forecasts through 2031.

Key Questions Answered

  • How much power capacity will be added across Egypt during 2026-2031?
  • What is the current and forecast size of the Egypt data center market?
  • How many existing and upcoming data center facilities are located in Egypt?
  • Which companies are investing in the market?
  • What regulatory, technological, and economic factors are driving market growth?

    Key Attributes

    • Report Attribute Details
    No. of Pages 100
    Forecast Period 2025-2031
    Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $305 Billion
    Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $865 Billion
    Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.9%
    Regions Covered Egypt


    Key Topics Covered
    Chapter 1: Existing and Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Egypt

    • Data Center Snapshot
    • Data Center Snapshot by Cities
    • Existing and Upcoming Data Center Supply
    • List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Egypt

    Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities in Egypt

    • Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for Egyptian Market
    • Impact of AI on Data Center Industry in Egypt
    • Investment Opportunities in Egypt
    • Digital Landscape in Egypt
    • Government Support, Rules & Regulations for Data Centers
    • Market Investment by Area
    • Market Investment by Power Capacity

    Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market in Egypt

    • Colocation Services Market in Egypt
    • Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, & Full Rack) and Addons

    Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

    • Market Enablers
    • Market Trends
    • Market Restraints

    Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

    • IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
    • Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
    • Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
    • General Construction: Market Size & Forecast
    • Break-Up of Construction Cost

    Chapter 6: Tier Standards Investment

    • Tier I & II
    • Tier III
    • Tier IV

    Chapter 8: Key Market Participants

    • IT Infrastructure Providers
    • Construction Contractors and Sub-Contractors
    • Support Infrastructure Providers
    • Data Center Investors
    • New Entrants

    Chapter 9: Appendix

    • Market Derivation
    • Site Selection Criteria
    • Quantitative Summary
    • Abbreviations

    A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

    • Arista Networks
    • Broadcom
    • Cisco
    • Dell Technologies
    • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
    • IBM
    • NVIDIA
    • Orascom Construction PLC
    • Raya Network Services
    • REDCON Construction Co. S.A.E
    • Reno Design and Finish
    • Shaker Consultancy Group
    • Sterling and Wilson
    • Summit Technology Solutions
    • United For Technology Solutions
    • ABB
    • Baudouin
    • Caterpillar
    • Cummins
    • Delta Electronics
    • Eaton
    • Honeywell
    • Johnson Controls
    • Legrand
    • Rittal
    • Rolls Royce
    • Schneider Electric
    • STULZ
    • Trane
    • Vertiv
    • ECC Solutions
    • e& Egypt
    • GPX Global Systems
    • Orange Business
    • Raya Data Center
    • Telecom Egypt
    • Gulf Data Hub
    • Khazna Data Centers
    • Otech
    • NEOIX

    For more information about this report visit

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