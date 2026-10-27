Egypt Data Center Market - Investment Analysis And Growth Opportunities 2026-2031 AI, Cloud, And Data Localization Fuel 18.97% CAGR And Capacity Expansion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2025-2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$305 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$865 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.9%
|Regions Covered
|Egypt
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Existing and Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Egypt
- Data Center Snapshot Data Center Snapshot by Cities Existing and Upcoming Data Center Supply List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Egypt
Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities in Egypt
- Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for Egyptian Market Impact of AI on Data Center Industry in Egypt Investment Opportunities in Egypt Digital Landscape in Egypt Government Support, Rules & Regulations for Data Centers Market Investment by Area Market Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market in Egypt
- Colocation Services Market in Egypt Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, & Full Rack) and Addons
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
- Market Enablers Market Trends Market Restraints
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation
- IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast General Construction: Market Size & Forecast Break-Up of Construction Cost
Chapter 6: Tier Standards Investment
- Tier I & II Tier III Tier IV
Chapter 8: Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers Construction Contractors and Sub-Contractors Support Infrastructure Providers Data Center Investors New Entrants
Chapter 9: Appendix
- Market Derivation Site Selection Criteria Quantitative Summary Abbreviations
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Arista Networks Broadcom Cisco Dell Technologies Hewlett Packard Enterprise IBM NVIDIA Orascom Construction PLC Raya Network Services REDCON Construction Co. S.A.E Reno Design and Finish Shaker Consultancy Group Sterling and Wilson Summit Technology Solutions United For Technology Solutions ABB Baudouin Caterpillar Cummins Delta Electronics Eaton Honeywell Johnson Controls Legrand Rittal Rolls Royce Schneider Electric STULZ Trane Vertiv ECC Solutions e& Egypt GPX Global Systems Orange Business Raya Data Center Telecom Egypt Gulf Data Hub Khazna Data Centers Otech NEOIX
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