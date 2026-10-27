South Korea Existing And Upcoming Data Center Market Portfolio And Colocation Pricing, 2026-2031 6.9 GW Pipeline Unlocks Investment Opportunities Beyond The 981 MW Base

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major telecom operators dominate South Korea's IT load, while the Seoul Metropolitan Area leads the data center pipeline, signaling prime colocation and infrastructure opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South Korea Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an Excel-based database and detailed analysis of South Korea's colocation data center market. It profiles 62 existing data centers and 49 upcoming facilities, giving investors, operators, contractors, infrastructure providers, consultants, and new market entrants access to facility-level intelligence across one of Asia's rapidly expanding digital infrastructure markets.

The database covers data center developments in Ansan, Anyang, Bucheon-si, Busan, Cheongju, Daegu, Gangnam, Geumcheon-gu, Gimhae, Gimpo, Goyang, Guro, Gwangju, Hanam, Incheon, Jeollanam-do, Pohang, Pyeongchon, Seongnam, Seoul, and Yongin. It includes existing and upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity for 2026, and planned capacity additions between 2026-2031.

South Korea Data Center Market Highlights



LG Uplus, KT Cloud, and SK broadband collectively represent nearly half of South Korea's total IT load, accounting for approximately 480 MW and demonstrating the continued influence of major telecommunications providers.

South Korea's existing data center capacity totals approximately 981 MW, while upcoming facilities are expected to add more than 6.9 GW of power capacity.

The Seoul Metropolitan Area leads the country's development pipeline, with Gyeonggi Province and Incheon emerging as major destinations for planned data center investment. The scale of announced and under-construction capacity indicates a significant expansion cycle supported by cloud adoption, artificial intelligence workloads, enterprise digitalization, and rising demand for colocation infrastructure.

The report also provides retail colocation pricing for Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2), and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) configurations. Wholesale colocation pricing is presented on a per kW basis, supporting competitive benchmarking, market entry analysis, procurement planning, and investment assessment.

Existing Data Center Coverage

Each of the 62 existing data center profiles includes a market snapshot and key operational information. Data points cover:



Location by region, country, and city

Facility address

Operator or owner name

Data center name

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack capacity

Year of operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy

This facility-level coverage enables users to compare operational scale, technical standards, rack availability, market presence, and infrastructure characteristics across South Korea's established data center portfolio.

Upcoming Data Center Pipeline

The database analyzes 49 upcoming data center facilities, including announced, planned, under-construction, and recently opened projects. Each profile provides an investment snapshot with the following information:



Location by region, country, and city

Investor name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement year

Project status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or expected year of opening

By combining development schedules, capital expenditure estimates, capacity additions, and project status, the report supports opportunity identification throughout the data center construction and infrastructure supply chain.

Target Audience



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center construction contractors

Data center infrastructure providers

New entrants evaluating the South Korea data center market

Consultants, consultancies, and advisory firms Corporate organizations and government agencies

The report offers a structured view of South Korea data center capacity, colocation pricing, investment activity, facility specifications, and future development. Its Excel format supports data filtering, competitive analysis, project tracking, and strategic decision-making across the country's expanding digital infrastructure ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THE DATABASESCOPE & ASSUMPTIONSDEFINITIONSSNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASEUPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS)COLOCATION PRICINGEXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



DAOU IDC

DCI Data Centers

Digital Edge

Digital Realty

Dreammark1 Corporation

Empyrion Digital

Equinix

Equinix & GIC

Epoch Digital

Fir Hills Inc.

Hostway

Inuverse

Kakao

KINX

KORAMCO Assets Management

KT Cloud

KT Cloud (Capstone Asset Management)

LG CNS

LG KEPCO and Hanwha

LG Uplus

Lotte Innovate

Macquarie Telecom Group

Metavisio Thomson Computing & BKB Energy

Okestro

OneAsia Network

SEJONG Networks

Shinsegae I&C

SK broadband

SK Ecoplant DCT Telecom and KB Asset Management

STACK Infrastructure & ESR Group Limited

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres & Samsung SRA Asset Management

Telehouse (KDDI)

Changhae Development

KOSCOM

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Open AI & Samsung Open AI & SK Telecom

For more information about this report visit

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