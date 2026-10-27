South Korea Existing And Upcoming Data Center Market Portfolio And Colocation Pricing, 2026-2031 6.9 GW Pipeline Unlocks Investment Opportunities Beyond The 981 MW Base
Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South Korea Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an Excel-based database and detailed analysis of South Korea's colocation data center market. It profiles 62 existing data centers and 49 upcoming facilities, giving investors, operators, contractors, infrastructure providers, consultants, and new market entrants access to facility-level intelligence across one of Asia's rapidly expanding digital infrastructure markets.
The database covers data center developments in Ansan, Anyang, Bucheon-si, Busan, Cheongju, Daegu, Gangnam, Geumcheon-gu, Gimhae, Gimpo, Goyang, Guro, Gwangju, Hanam, Incheon, Jeollanam-do, Pohang, Pyeongchon, Seongnam, Seoul, and Yongin. It includes existing and upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity for 2026, and planned capacity additions between 2026-2031.
South Korea Data Center Market Highlights
- LG Uplus, KT Cloud, and SK broadband collectively represent nearly half of South Korea's total IT load, accounting for approximately 480 MW and demonstrating the continued influence of major telecommunications providers. South Korea's existing data center capacity totals approximately 981 MW, while upcoming facilities are expected to add more than 6.9 GW of power capacity. The Seoul Metropolitan Area leads the country's development pipeline, with Gyeonggi Province and Incheon emerging as major destinations for planned data center investment. The scale of announced and under-construction capacity indicates a significant expansion cycle supported by cloud adoption, artificial intelligence workloads, enterprise digitalization, and rising demand for colocation infrastructure.
The report also provides retail colocation pricing for Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2), and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) configurations. Wholesale colocation pricing is presented on a per kW basis, supporting competitive benchmarking, market entry analysis, procurement planning, and investment assessment.
Existing Data Center Coverage
Each of the 62 existing data center profiles includes a market snapshot and key operational information. Data points cover:
- Location by region, country, and city Facility address Operator or owner name Data center name Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack capacity Year of operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy
This facility-level coverage enables users to compare operational scale, technical standards, rack availability, market presence, and infrastructure characteristics across South Korea's established data center portfolio.
Upcoming Data Center Pipeline
The database analyzes 49 upcoming data center facilities, including announced, planned, under-construction, and recently opened projects. Each profile provides an investment snapshot with the following information:
- Location by region, country, and city Investor name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement year Project status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or expected year of opening
By combining development schedules, capital expenditure estimates, capacity additions, and project status, the report supports opportunity identification throughout the data center construction and infrastructure supply chain.
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center construction contractors Data center infrastructure providers New entrants evaluating the South Korea data center market Consultants, consultancies, and advisory firms Corporate organizations and government agencies
The report offers a structured view of South Korea data center capacity, colocation pricing, investment activity, facility specifications, and future development. Its Excel format supports data filtering, competitive analysis, project tracking, and strategic decision-making across the country's expanding digital infrastructure ecosystem.
Key Topics Covered:ABOUT THE DATABASE SCOPE & ASSUMPTIONS DEFINITIONS SNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASE UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS) COLOCATION PRICING EXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- DAOU IDC DCI Data Centers Digital Edge Digital Realty Dreammark1 Corporation Empyrion Digital Equinix Equinix & GIC Epoch Digital Fir Hills Inc. Hostway Inuverse Kakao KINX KORAMCO Assets Management KT Cloud KT Cloud (Capstone Asset Management) LG CNS LG KEPCO and Hanwha LG Uplus Lotte Innovate Macquarie Telecom Group Metavisio Thomson Computing & BKB Energy Okestro OneAsia Network SEJONG Networks Shinsegae I&C SK broadband SK Ecoplant DCT Telecom and KB Asset Management STACK Infrastructure & ESR Group Limited ST Telemedia Global Data Centres & Samsung SRA Asset Management Telehouse (KDDI) Changhae Development KOSCOM Amazon Web Services (AWS) Open AI & Samsung Open AI & SK Telecom
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