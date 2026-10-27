Taiwan Existing And Upcoming Data Center Market Portfolio, Capacity, Investment, And Colocation Pricing, 2026-2031 AI And Cloud Demand Drive Expansion Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Taiwan data centers are led by Chunghwa Telecom, Chief Telecom and Vantage, with Taipei the key hub as cloud, AI and semiconductor investment fuels expansion

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Taiwan Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an Excel database covering Taiwan's data center market, with detailed intelligence on 27 existing facilities and six upcoming developments. It evaluates colocation infrastructure across Changhua, Kaohsiung, Taichung, Tainan, Taipei, Taoyuan, and Zhubei, offering facility-level information for investors, operators, infrastructure providers, contractors, consultants, and organizations assessing opportunities in the Taiwan data center market.

The database includes current IT load capacity for 2026, future capacity additions from 2026-2031, upcoming white-floor space, rack capacity, operational timelines, design standards, and power and cooling redundancy. It also provides retail colocation pricing for Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2), and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.), alongside wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing.

Key Taiwan Data Center Market Highlights



Chunghwa Telecom, Chief Telecom, and Vantage Data Centers collectively represent more than 75% of Taiwan's operational data center capacity.

Taipei remains the country's leading data center location, with more than 110 MW of planned IT load capacity.

Approximately 60% of future data center capacity is concentrated under Keppel Data Centres and Chunghwa Telecom, strengthening Chunghwa Telecom's position as Taiwan's largest operator.

Investment from U.S. technology companies is accelerating data center infrastructure expansion, supported by demand related to cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and semiconductor operations. Epoch Digital (Actis), Empyrion Digital, and Giga Computing are expected to introduce additional data center capacity within the next five years.

Existing Data Center Coverage

The report analyzes 27 operational data centers and provides a structured market snapshot for each facility. Data points include:



Location by region, country, and city

Facility address

Operator or owner name

Data center name, including identifiers such as Taipei 3 or LY2

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack capacity

Year of operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy

This facility-level coverage enables comparison of Taiwan colocation data centers by location, operator, available infrastructure, technical standards, and operational capacity.

Upcoming Data Center Investment Analysis

Six upcoming facilities are assessed through project and investment data designed to support competitive benchmarking and market-entry planning. Coverage includes:



Investment snapshot

Location by region, country, and city

Investor name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Total Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or expected year of opening

The investment analysis identifies where new capacity is expected, which companies are funding expansion, and how capital is allocated across electrical infrastructure, mechanical systems, and construction services.

Target Audience



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants, consultancies, and advisory firms Corporate and Government Agencies

By consolidating operational, pipeline, capacity, pricing, and investment information in an Excel database, the report supports strategic planning, site assessment, competitor analysis, infrastructure procurement, and investment decisions across Taiwan's expanding data center industry.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THE DATABASESCOPE & ASSUMPTIONSDEFINITIONSSNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASEUPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS)COLOCATION PRICINGEXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Acer eDC

AnsonNet

Chief Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom

eASPNet

Empyrion DC & Giga Computing

Epoch Digital (Actis)

Far EasTone Telecommunications

Keppel Data Centers

NTT Communications

SC Zeus Data Centers

Taiwan Mobile Vantage Data Centers

For more information about this report visit

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