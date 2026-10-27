Taiwan Existing And Upcoming Data Center Market Portfolio, Capacity, Investment, And Colocation Pricing, 2026-2031 AI And Cloud Demand Drive Expansion Opportunities
Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Taiwan Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an Excel database covering Taiwan's data center market, with detailed intelligence on 27 existing facilities and six upcoming developments. It evaluates colocation infrastructure across Changhua, Kaohsiung, Taichung, Tainan, Taipei, Taoyuan, and Zhubei, offering facility-level information for investors, operators, infrastructure providers, contractors, consultants, and organizations assessing opportunities in the Taiwan data center market.
The database includes current IT load capacity for 2026, future capacity additions from 2026-2031, upcoming white-floor space, rack capacity, operational timelines, design standards, and power and cooling redundancy. It also provides retail colocation pricing for Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2), and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.), alongside wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing.
Key Taiwan Data Center Market Highlights
- Chunghwa Telecom, Chief Telecom, and Vantage Data Centers collectively represent more than 75% of Taiwan's operational data center capacity. Taipei remains the country's leading data center location, with more than 110 MW of planned IT load capacity. Approximately 60% of future data center capacity is concentrated under Keppel Data Centres and Chunghwa Telecom, strengthening Chunghwa Telecom's position as Taiwan's largest operator. Investment from U.S. technology companies is accelerating data center infrastructure expansion, supported by demand related to cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and semiconductor operations. Epoch Digital (Actis), Empyrion Digital, and Giga Computing are expected to introduce additional data center capacity within the next five years.
Existing Data Center Coverage
The report analyzes 27 operational data centers and provides a structured market snapshot for each facility. Data points include:
- Location by region, country, and city Facility address Operator or owner name Data center name, including identifiers such as Taipei 3 or LY2 Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack capacity Year of operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy
This facility-level coverage enables comparison of Taiwan colocation data centers by location, operator, available infrastructure, technical standards, and operational capacity.
Upcoming Data Center Investment Analysis
Six upcoming facilities are assessed through project and investment data designed to support competitive benchmarking and market-entry planning. Coverage includes:
- Investment snapshot Location by region, country, and city Investor name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Total Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or expected year of opening
The investment analysis identifies where new capacity is expected, which companies are funding expansion, and how capital is allocated across electrical infrastructure, mechanical systems, and construction services.
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants, consultancies, and advisory firms Corporate and Government Agencies
By consolidating operational, pipeline, capacity, pricing, and investment information in an Excel database, the report supports strategic planning, site assessment, competitor analysis, infrastructure procurement, and investment decisions across Taiwan's expanding data center industry.
Key Topics Covered:ABOUT THE DATABASE SCOPE & ASSUMPTIONS DEFINITIONS SNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASE UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS) COLOCATION PRICING EXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Acer eDC AnsonNet Chief Telecom Chunghwa Telecom eASPNet Empyrion DC & Giga Computing Epoch Digital (Actis) Far EasTone Telecommunications Keppel Data Centers NTT Communications SC Zeus Data Centers Taiwan Mobile Vantage Data Centers
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