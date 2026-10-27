Japan Existing And Upcoming Data Center Market Portfolio Database, 2026-2031 57 New Facilities And 4.6 GW Pipeline Signal Hyperscale Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Japan is a top-tier APAC hyperscale data center market, led by Tokyo and Osaka, with strong enterprise demand and major operators driving colocation growth

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Japan Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an Excel-based database covering Japan's colocation data center market, including 132 existing facilities and 57 upcoming developments. It delivers facility-level intelligence on market capacity, white-floor space, IT load, ownership, infrastructure, development status, investment, and colocation pricing.

Coverage extends across Japan's principal data center locations, including Akashi, Chiba, Ginoza, Hokkaido, Kitakyushu, Kobe, Matsue, Nago, Okinawa, Osaka, Oyama, Saitama, Sanda, Shirakawa, Shiroi, Takamatsu, Tatebayashi, Tokyo, Tomakomai City, Tsukuba City, and Yokohama. This geographic scope supports detailed analysis of established data center clusters and emerging investment destinations.

Japan Data Center Market Highlights



Japan remains one of APAC's top-tier hyperscale data center markets, with Tokyo and Osaka serving as its primary development hubs.

Demand from hyperscale cloud providers, large enterprises, digital platforms, and connectivity-intensive businesses continues to support data center expansion.

Leading operators include NTT Communications, MC Digital Realty, and AT TOKYO, alongside domestic and international market participants.

The development pipeline is expected to add approximately 20.0 million square feet of white-floor area and around 4.6 GW of IT capacity. The report evaluates current IT load capacity for 2026 and future capacity additions scheduled from 2026-2031.

Colocation Capacity and Pricing Analysis

The database includes existing and upcoming white-floor space measured in square feet, enabling users to assess current supply and planned capacity across key Japanese markets. Pricing coverage includes retail colocation and wholesale colocation services. Retail pricing is provided for Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2), and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) configurations, while wholesale colocation pricing is presented per kW.

Existing Data Center Coverage

Facility-level analysis of existing data centers includes:



Market Snapshot

Location by region, country, and city

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, including facilities such as Tokyo Tama Campus or DC3

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

These data points support benchmarking of operational facilities by scale, technical design, available capacity, location, and operator presence.

Upcoming Data Center Coverage

The report also tracks announced, planned, and under-construction projects, providing:



Investment Snapshot

Location by region, country, and city

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

This information enables users to monitor Japan data center construction activity, capital deployment, investor participation, projected openings, and future supply growth.

Target Audience

The report is designed for organizations evaluating opportunities in the Japan data center market, including:



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

By consolidating operational, development, capacity, investment, and pricing information into one structured Excel database, the report supports market entry planning, competitive benchmarking, site selection, investment assessment, infrastructure procurement, and strategic decision-making across Japan's expanding data center sector.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THE DATABASESCOPE & ASSUMPTIONSDEFINITIONSSNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASEUPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS)COLOCATION PRICINGEXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AGS Corporation

AirTrunk

ARTERIA Networks Corporation

Asia Pacific Land (APL)

AT TOKYO

Canon IT Solutions

CapitaLand

CloudHQ

Colt Data Centre Services

Colt DCS & ESR joint venture

CTC

CyrusOne KEP

DayOne & Gaw Capital

Digital Edge

EdgeConneX

Empyrion Digital

Equinix

ESR

FLOW Digital Infrastructure (PAG)

Fujitsu

GLP (Ada Infrastructure)

Goodman

Group Global Compute Infrastructure (GCI)

IDC Frontier

I-NET Corp.

GigaStream Toyama

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ)

Keppel Data Centres and Mitsui Fudosan

Marunouchi Direct Access

MC Digital Realty

MIRAIT ONE Corporation

NEXTDC

NTT DATA

OPTAGE

Princeton Digital Group

Qualysite Technologies

SAKURA internet

SC Zeus Data Centers

SCSK

SECOM Trust Systems

SKYY Development

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

STACK Infrastructure

Telehouse (KDDI)

Telstra International

TIS INTEC Group

Toyota Tsusho Corporation

Vantage Data Centers Yondr Group and Marubeni Corporation

For more information about this report visit

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