Japan Existing And Upcoming Data Center Market Portfolio Database, 2026-2031 57 New Facilities And 4.6 GW Pipeline Signal Hyperscale Investment Opportunities
Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Japan Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an Excel-based database covering Japan's colocation data center market, including 132 existing facilities and 57 upcoming developments. It delivers facility-level intelligence on market capacity, white-floor space, IT load, ownership, infrastructure, development status, investment, and colocation pricing.
Coverage extends across Japan's principal data center locations, including Akashi, Chiba, Ginoza, Hokkaido, Kitakyushu, Kobe, Matsue, Nago, Okinawa, Osaka, Oyama, Saitama, Sanda, Shirakawa, Shiroi, Takamatsu, Tatebayashi, Tokyo, Tomakomai City, Tsukuba City, and Yokohama. This geographic scope supports detailed analysis of established data center clusters and emerging investment destinations.
Japan Data Center Market Highlights
- Japan remains one of APAC's top-tier hyperscale data center markets, with Tokyo and Osaka serving as its primary development hubs. Demand from hyperscale cloud providers, large enterprises, digital platforms, and connectivity-intensive businesses continues to support data center expansion. Leading operators include NTT Communications, MC Digital Realty, and AT TOKYO, alongside domestic and international market participants. The development pipeline is expected to add approximately 20.0 million square feet of white-floor area and around 4.6 GW of IT capacity. The report evaluates current IT load capacity for 2026 and future capacity additions scheduled from 2026-2031.
Colocation Capacity and Pricing Analysis
The database includes existing and upcoming white-floor space measured in square feet, enabling users to assess current supply and planned capacity across key Japanese markets. Pricing coverage includes retail colocation and wholesale colocation services. Retail pricing is provided for Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2), and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) configurations, while wholesale colocation pricing is presented per kW.
Existing Data Center Coverage
Facility-level analysis of existing data centers includes:
- Market Snapshot Location by region, country, and city Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name, including facilities such as Tokyo Tama Campus or DC3 Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
These data points support benchmarking of operational facilities by scale, technical design, available capacity, location, and operator presence.
Upcoming Data Center Coverage
The report also tracks announced, planned, and under-construction projects, providing:
- Investment Snapshot Location by region, country, and city Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
This information enables users to monitor Japan data center construction activity, capital deployment, investor participation, projected openings, and future supply growth.
Target Audience
The report is designed for organizations evaluating opportunities in the Japan data center market, including:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
By consolidating operational, development, capacity, investment, and pricing information into one structured Excel database, the report supports market entry planning, competitive benchmarking, site selection, investment assessment, infrastructure procurement, and strategic decision-making across Japan's expanding data center sector.
Key Topics Covered:ABOUT THE DATABASE SCOPE & ASSUMPTIONS DEFINITIONS SNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASE UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS) COLOCATION PRICING EXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- AGS Corporation AirTrunk ARTERIA Networks Corporation Asia Pacific Land (APL) AT TOKYO Canon IT Solutions CapitaLand CloudHQ Colt Data Centre Services Colt DCS & ESR joint venture CTC CyrusOne KEP DayOne & Gaw Capital Digital Edge EdgeConneX Empyrion Digital Equinix ESR FLOW Digital Infrastructure (PAG) Fujitsu GLP (Ada Infrastructure) Goodman Group Global Compute Infrastructure (GCI) IDC Frontier I-NET Corp. GigaStream Toyama Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ) Keppel Data Centres and Mitsui Fudosan Marunouchi Direct Access MC Digital Realty MIRAIT ONE Corporation NEXTDC NTT DATA OPTAGE Princeton Digital Group Qualysite Technologies SAKURA internet SC Zeus Data Centers SCSK SECOM Trust Systems SKYY Development ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) STACK Infrastructure Telehouse (KDDI) Telstra International TIS INTEC Group Toyota Tsusho Corporation Vantage Data Centers Yondr Group and Marubeni Corporation
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