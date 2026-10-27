Support Plus Personal Care Named Best Personal Care Agency In Milwaukee 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milwaukee, WI, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milwaukee, WI - October 27, 2026 -

Support Plus Personal Care has been named the 2026 Best Personal Care Agency in Milwaukee by Top Business Awards US. The minority female-owned, Medicaid-certified personal care worker (PCW) agency connects people who need support at home with the personal care workers who provide it.

In explaining its selection, Top Business Awards US cites Support Plus Personal Care's Medicaid certification and breadth of services. Serving Milwaukee County and nearby Southeast Wisconsin communities, the agency helps people interested in caring for a family member or friend become paid personal care workers.







Support Plus Personal Care connects clients with personal care workers who assist with daily activities such as bathing, dressing, grooming, and mobility. The workers provide hands-on support; SPPC's role is to bring clients and caregivers together through its PCW agency.

For someone already helping a family member or friend at home, that relationship may be a starting point for paid caregiving. Support Plus helps prospective workers understand the agency's hiring process and the requirements that apply before they can be employed and paid for authorized care.

A personal care worker's responsibilities depend on the client's assessed needs and authorized care plan. Assistance may involve personal care or other approved daily activities. The work is carried out by the caregiver supporting the client in their home.

​For families, the process starts with understanding the support a loved one needs and who may be able to provide it. Someone already helping a family member or friend can contact Support Plus Personal Care to discuss whether a paid PCW role may fit their situation. The agency can explain its hiring requirements and the steps involved in getting started. Employment and paid hours depend on the applicable program's eligibility rules, assessment, service authorization, and agency requirements. The caregiver then provides the approved assistance outlined in the client's care plan.

About Support Plus Personal Care

Support Plus Personal Care is a minority female-owned, Medicaid-certified PCW agency serving Milwaukee County and nearby Southeast Wisconsin communities. The agency connects clients with personal care workers and helps prospective caregivers, including people caring for a family member or friend, explore paid PCW opportunities. Its office is located at 1009 W Glen Oaks Lane, Suite 206, Mequon, WI 53092.

For more information about becoming a paid personal care worker, visit Support Plus Personal Care.

###

For more information about Support Plus Personal Care, contact the company here:

Support Plus Personal Care

Wendy Frigoso

262-420-4008

...

1009 W Glen Oaks Lane, Suite 206

Mequon, WI 53092

United States

CONTACT: Wendy Frigoso