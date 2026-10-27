Hong Kong Data Center Market: Existing And Upcoming Portfolio, Capacity, And Pricing, 2026-2031 Pipeline Nears 79% Of Current IT Load, Fueling Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tseung Kwan O leads Hong Kong's data center footprint, while Goodman, SUNeVision and Equinix rank among top operators amid a moderate development pipeline

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hong kong Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive Excel database covering the Hong Kong data center market, including 58 existing colocation facilities and 13 upcoming developments. It offers facility-level intelligence on market capacity, geographic distribution, white-floor space, IT load, pricing, infrastructure, investment and project timelines.

Coverage spans Hong Kong's principal data center locations, including Chai Wan, Fanling, Fo Tan, Kwai Chung, Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O, Tsuen Wan, Tuen Mun, Tung Chung and other locations. The database supports detailed assessment of existing white-floor space, upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity in 2026 and planned capacity additions from 2026-2031.

Hong Kong Data Center Market Highlights



Hong Kong hosts approximately 58 operational data centers, with a significant concentration in Tseung Kwan O, Kwai Chung and Tsuen Wan.

Goodman, SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage) and Equinix are among the leading Hong Kong data center operators by capacity.

Tseung Kwan O is the market's primary data center hub, accounting for approximately 41% of existing white-floor space and 25.7% of upcoming supply. The development pipeline remains moderate relative to the operational market, although upcoming IT capacity is equivalent to nearly 78.8% of existing power capacity.

The pricing analysis includes retail colocation rates for quarter racks (1/4), half rack cabinets (1/2) and full rack cabinets in configurations such as 42U, 45U and 47U. Wholesale colocation pricing per kW is also included, enabling users to compare commercial positioning and capacity costs across the Hong Kong data center market.

Existing Data Center Coverage

For each of the 58 existing facilities, the database provides a market snapshot and operational profile. Data points include:



Location by region, country and city

Facility address

Operator or owner name

Data center name, including facilities such as MEGA Plus or HKG2

Core & shell area and white-floor area

Core & shell power capacity and IT load capacity

Rack capacity

Year of operations

Design standards from Tier I - IV Power and cooling redundancy

Upcoming Data Center Coverage

The report profiles 13 upcoming data center facilities, providing insight into investment activity, construction progress and anticipated market entry. Each project record includes:



Investment snapshot

Location by region, country and city

Investor name

White-floor area

IT load capacity

Total investment in $ million

Electrical infrastructure investment in $ million

Mechanical infrastructure investment in $ million

General construction services investment in $ million

Announcement year

Project status, including opened, under construction, announced or planned Active or expected opening year

Target Audience

The database is designed for organizations evaluating Hong Kong data center capacity, investment opportunities, competitive positioning and infrastructure demand. Key users include:



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center construction contractors

Data center infrastructure providers

New market entrants

Consultants, consultancies and advisory firms Corporate organizations and government agencies

By combining facility-level records with colocation pricing, operator analysis, development schedules and capital investment data, the report enables stakeholders to assess market supply, identify strategic locations, benchmark competitors and evaluate future opportunities across Hong Kong's expanding digital infrastructure sector.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THE DATABASESCOPE & ASSUMPTIONSDEFINITIONSSNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASEUPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS)COLOCATION PRICINGEXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AirTrunk

APT Satellite

Asia Satellite Telecommunication Company

BDx

Carrianna Group

China Mobile International

China Unicom

Chinachem Group

CITIC Telecom International

DayOne (GDS Services)

Digital Realty

EasyLink

Edge Centres

Equinix

ESR

Global Switch

Goodman

Grand Ming Group (iTech Towers)

HKCOLO

HKT Sky Exchange (HKT Telecommunications)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

iTech Tower Data Centre Services

Mapletree Investments

New Generation International

New World Telecommunications Limited (NWT)

NTT Global Data Centers

OneAsia Network

SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage)

SunnyVision

Telehouse

Telstra (Pacnet)

Towngas Telecommunications Company Limited

TPG Angelo Gordon Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Solutions)

For more information about this report visit

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