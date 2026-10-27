Hong Kong Data Center Market: Existing And Upcoming Portfolio, Capacity, And Pricing, 2026-2031 Pipeline Nears 79% Of Current IT Load, Fueling Investment
Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hong kong Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive Excel database covering the Hong Kong data center market, including 58 existing colocation facilities and 13 upcoming developments. It offers facility-level intelligence on market capacity, geographic distribution, white-floor space, IT load, pricing, infrastructure, investment and project timelines.
Coverage spans Hong Kong's principal data center locations, including Chai Wan, Fanling, Fo Tan, Kwai Chung, Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O, Tsuen Wan, Tuen Mun, Tung Chung and other locations. The database supports detailed assessment of existing white-floor space, upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity in 2026 and planned capacity additions from 2026-2031.
Hong Kong Data Center Market Highlights
- Hong Kong hosts approximately 58 operational data centers, with a significant concentration in Tseung Kwan O, Kwai Chung and Tsuen Wan. Goodman, SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage) and Equinix are among the leading Hong Kong data center operators by capacity. Tseung Kwan O is the market's primary data center hub, accounting for approximately 41% of existing white-floor space and 25.7% of upcoming supply. The development pipeline remains moderate relative to the operational market, although upcoming IT capacity is equivalent to nearly 78.8% of existing power capacity.
The pricing analysis includes retail colocation rates for quarter racks (1/4), half rack cabinets (1/2) and full rack cabinets in configurations such as 42U, 45U and 47U. Wholesale colocation pricing per kW is also included, enabling users to compare commercial positioning and capacity costs across the Hong Kong data center market.
Existing Data Center Coverage
For each of the 58 existing facilities, the database provides a market snapshot and operational profile. Data points include:
- Location by region, country and city Facility address Operator or owner name Data center name, including facilities such as MEGA Plus or HKG2 Core & shell area and white-floor area Core & shell power capacity and IT load capacity Rack capacity Year of operations Design standards from Tier I - IV Power and cooling redundancy
Upcoming Data Center Coverage
The report profiles 13 upcoming data center facilities, providing insight into investment activity, construction progress and anticipated market entry. Each project record includes:
- Investment snapshot Location by region, country and city Investor name White-floor area IT load capacity Total investment in $ million Electrical infrastructure investment in $ million Mechanical infrastructure investment in $ million General construction services investment in $ million Announcement year Project status, including opened, under construction, announced or planned Active or expected opening year
Target Audience
The database is designed for organizations evaluating Hong Kong data center capacity, investment opportunities, competitive positioning and infrastructure demand. Key users include:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center construction contractors Data center infrastructure providers New market entrants Consultants, consultancies and advisory firms Corporate organizations and government agencies
By combining facility-level records with colocation pricing, operator analysis, development schedules and capital investment data, the report enables stakeholders to assess market supply, identify strategic locations, benchmark competitors and evaluate future opportunities across Hong Kong's expanding digital infrastructure sector.
Key Topics Covered:ABOUT THE DATABASE SCOPE & ASSUMPTIONS DEFINITIONS SNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASE UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS) COLOCATION PRICING EXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- AirTrunk APT Satellite Asia Satellite Telecommunication Company BDx Carrianna Group China Mobile International China Unicom Chinachem Group CITIC Telecom International DayOne (GDS Services) Digital Realty EasyLink Edge Centres Equinix ESR Global Switch Goodman Grand Ming Group (iTech Towers) HKCOLO HKT Sky Exchange (HKT Telecommunications) Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited iTech Tower Data Centre Services Mapletree Investments New Generation International New World Telecommunications Limited (NWT) NTT Global Data Centers OneAsia Network SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage) SunnyVision Telehouse Telstra (Pacnet) Towngas Telecommunications Company Limited TPG Angelo Gordon Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Solutions)
For more information about this report visit
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