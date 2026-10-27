GREA Mid-Atlantic Names Luke Deluca Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GREA Mid-Atlantic is excited to announce that Luke DeLuca has been named Partner of the firm. DeLuca joins the firm's leadership at a time of significant growth, and will help shape GREA's strategy, expand its multifamily brokerage platform, and lead its continued push into new markets throughout the region.

“Bringing Luke into the partnership is one of the most exciting steps we've taken as a firm,” said Corey Lonberger, Founding Partner of GREA Mid-Atlantic.“He has the vision, the drive, and the trust of our clients and team.”

Ken Wellar, Founding Partner, added,“As we grow our footprint across the Mid-Atlantic, Luke will be at the center of where this firm goes next, and we couldn't be more energized about what we'll build together.”

As Partner, DeLuca will take an active role in setting the firm's direction, including growing its client relationships, mentoring and developing the next generation of GREA brokers, and expanding the firm's investment sales and advisory services. He will continue to lead GREA's presence in the Lehigh Valley and suburban Philadelphia, two of the region's most active multifamily markets, while working alongside the founding partners on firm-wide strategy.

“This is a moment I'm incredibly excited about,” said DeLuca.“GREA has a tremendous team and a clear vision, and I'm looking forward to helping lead the firm into its next chapter. There's real momentum behind us, and our focus is on bringing that same level of advice and execution to more clients in more markets.”

DeLuca joined GREA in 2013 and has built a strong reputation advising multifamily and mixed-use owners across the Lehigh Valley, including Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton, as well as throughout Philadelphia's suburban counties of Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, he was an All-American fullback for the Quakers and was recently named a Mid-Atlantic Real Estate Journal“40 Under 40” honoree.









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GREA has been a leader in multifamily commercial real estate in Philadelphia and the surrounding markets since 2013. GREA combines local market expertise with a relationship-driven approach to provide owners and investors with strategic advice and transaction execution. With our extensive local market knowledge, we pride ourselves in helping our clients from acquisition to disposition and through every major capital event.

Press Contact: Ken Wellar and Corey Lonberger

Founding Partners

215-454-2852

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at