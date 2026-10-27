South Africa Existing And Upcoming Data Center Market Portfolio 2026-2031 Cape Town Captures 60% Of Planned IT Capacity As 11 New Facilities Fuel Investment
Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive Excel database covering South Africa's colocation data center market, including 55 existing facilities and 11 upcoming developments. It delivers facility-level intelligence on operational capacity, future expansion, white-floor space, rack capacity, infrastructure standards, investment, and colocation pricing.
Coverage spans key data center locations across South Africa, including Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Centurion, Durban, East London, Emalahleni, George, Gqeberha, Grabouw, Johannesburg, Kempton Park, Klein Brak Rivier, Klerksdorp, Knysna, Middleburg, Midrand, Mount Edgecombe, Nelspruit, New Germany, Pietermaritzburg, Pinetown, Plettenberg Bay, Polokwane, Potchefstroom, Pretoria, Rustenburg, Sedgefield, and Somerset West / Paarl.
South Africa Data Center Market Highlights
- South Africa has approximately 55 operational data centers, with Johannesburg and Cape Town representing the country's leading colocation hubs. Cape Town accounts for nearly 60% of upcoming IT capacity, reinforcing its position as a major destination for future data center investment and development. Teraco (Digital Realty), Open Access Data Centres (OADC), and Africa Data Centres are among the leading operators, collectively representing a significant share of South Africa's operational IT capacity. The database tracks current IT load capacity for 2026 and planned capacity additions from 2026-2031. Pricing intelligence includes retail colocation configurations and wholesale colocation rates per kW.
Colocation Capacity and Pricing Coverage
The report supports benchmarking and market assessment through detailed information on existing and upcoming white-floor space, current and planned IT load capacity, and rack availability. Retail colocation pricing coverage includes Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2), and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) configurations. Wholesale colocation pricing is provided on a per kW basis.
Existing Data Center Coverage - 55 Facilities
Each operational facility profile contains the following data points:
- Market snapshot Location by region, country, and city Facility address Operator or owner name Data center name, including identifiers such as JB2 or JHB1 Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack capacity Year of operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy
Upcoming Data Center Coverage - 11 Facilities
Profiles of announced, planned, under-construction, and recently opened developments include:
- Investment snapshot Location by region, country, and city Investor name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or expected year of opening
Target Audience
The report is designed for organizations evaluating South Africa data center investment, construction, infrastructure procurement, market entry, and competitive positioning. Relevant users include:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center construction contractors Data center infrastructure providers New entrants Consultants, consultancies, and advisory firms Corporate organizations and government agencies
By consolidating operator, facility, capacity, pricing, development, and investment data in an accessible Excel format, the report enables strategic planning, competitor analysis, site assessment, demand evaluation, and informed decision-making across the South Africa data center market.
Key Topics Covered:ABOUT THE DATABASE SCOPE & ASSUMPTIONS DEFINITIONS SNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASE UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS) COLOCATION PRICING EXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Africa Data Centres Business Connexion Cassava Technologies CipherWave Digital Parks Africa Equinix Internet Solutions ZA MTN NTT & Dimesnsion Data Open Access Data Centres (OADC) Paratus Teraco (Digital Realty) Vantage Data Centers Vodacom Business
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