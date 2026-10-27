DEEPAL Unveils New Flagship Model S09 Family SUV In Middle East And Africa Region, Redefining Intelligent Luxury And Comfort Range Extended Electric Vehicle

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MUSCAT, Oman and CAIRO, Egypt, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Launch events were held in OMAN and Egypt to reinforce the presence of DEEPAL, the new energy vehicle brand of Changan, in MEA. As the brand's flagship six-seater luxury 4WD SUV in MEA, the DEEPAL S09 combines advanced hybrid performance for Range Extender, intelligent technology and exceptional comfort.









It's positioned at the forefront of DEEPAL's expanding lineup. The DEEPAL S09 brings together luxurious interiors, refined driving dynamics, new generation of intelligent features designed to make everyday family journeys feel premium. Its arrival marks another milestone for DEEPAL in MEA.









The DEEPAL S09 is a full-size, 6-seater Range Extended EV (REEV) flagship SUV co-developed with Huawei. The DEEPAL S09 offers a comprehensive suite of advanced technologies:

Advanced hybrid performance. A 1.5-litre turbocharged range extender works with an intelligent dual-motor four-wheel-drive system to deliver responsive performance and confident handling. Under suitable conditions, fast-charging capability enables the battery to charge from 30 to 80 percent in approximately 15 minutes.

Refined driving comfort. DEEPAL's Magic Carpet suspension combines adaptive damping and air suspension, to automatically respond to changing road conditions to provide a smooth and comfortable driving experience.

First-class cabin experience. The spacious six-seater cabin features second-row zero-gravity seats with 16-way power adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage functions. The third row provides generous space and electrically adjustable backrests, extending comfort to every passenger.

Intelligent entertainment and connectivity. The DEEPAL S09 features dual 15.6-inch front displays, a 43-inch augmented reality head-up display, a 21.4-inch rear entertainment screen and a premium 20-speaker sound system. DEEPAL OS 4.0 with smartphone Bluetooth key function and a 10-litre cooling and heating compartment further enhance convenience.

Advanced safety and driver assistance. DEEPAL AD PRO brings together adaptive cruise control, lane-centering assistance, automatic parking and intelligent reversing assistance. Eight airbags, extended side-curtain protection and a reinforced body structure provide additional peace of mind.

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Cecelia, Sales Director, Changan Automobile Middle East and Africa, said:“The DEEPAL S09 reflects our vision of making advanced mobility technology more accessible to modern families. With its intelligent performance, exceptional comfort and comprehensive safety features, this flagship SUV represents another important step in our commitment to delivering innovative vehicles for customers in Middle East and Africa region.”

With the addition of the S09, DEEPAL continues to strengthen its presence in MEA, offering customers an expanding lineup of intelligent new energy vehicles supported by strong sales and service network.







Since entering the Middle East and Africa market in 1994, Changan Automobile has continuously deepened its regional operation and service network, and embraced a localized, systematic and sustainable approach to market development and customer service. To date, Changan has achieved cumulative sales of over 500,000 units across the region. Its sales and service network spans more than 40 countries and regions, including core GCC markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, as well as African markets including South Africa, Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria.

Contact information:

Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd.

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