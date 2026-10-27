Philippines Data Center Market: Existing And Upcoming Portfolio, Capacity, Investment, And Colocation Pricing, 2026-2031 700+ MW Pipeline Drives Growth Beyond Manila

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Manila dominates, while Cavite emerges as a key growth cluster and expansion in Tarlac City and Laguna diversifies the Philippines data center market

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Philippines Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers a comprehensive Excel database covering the Philippines data center market, including detailed analysis of 32 existing data centers and 10 upcoming facilities. It provides facility-level intelligence on market capacity, white-floor space, IT load, colocation pricing, infrastructure investment, development status, and expected capacity additions from 2026-2031.

Coverage spans major and emerging data center locations across the Philippines, including Batangas, Cavite, Cebu, Clark, Davao, Laguna, Luzon, Manila, Paranaque, and Taguig. The database supports data center investors, operators, developers, contractors, infrastructure providers, consultants, government agencies, and new market entrants evaluating opportunities in the Philippines data center industry.

Philippines Data Center Market Highlights



Manila remains the country's leading data center hub, accounting for the majority of operational and planned facilities. Cavite is developing rapidly as a secondary growth cluster, while Tarlac City and Laguna are expected to contribute to greater geographic diversification over the next five years.

The Philippines is emerging as a high-growth data center market, supported by a development pipeline exceeding 700 MW across facilities under construction and projects planned through the 2030s.

ePLDT leads the market with more than 60 MW of IT capacity and a market share exceeding 30%. Globe Telecom & ST Telemedia and Beeinfotech are also prominent telecom-backed participants supporting industry expansion. Future capacity additions are being driven by growing cloud adoption, enterprise digitalization, increased connectivity requirements, and sustained demand for scalable colocation infrastructure.

Existing Data Center Coverage

The report analyzes 32 existing facilities and provides a structured market snapshot for each data center. The database includes:



Location by region, country, and city

Facility address

Operator and owner name

Data center name, including facilities such as Davao Data Center and VITRO Makati 1.

Core & Shell Area and White-Floor Area

Core & Shell Power Capacity and IT Load Capacity

Rack capacity

Year of operations

Design standards covering Tier I - IV

Power and cooling redundancy Current IT load capacity for 2026

Upcoming Data Center Coverage

The database also evaluates 10 upcoming data centers, enabling users to assess the Philippines data center construction pipeline, planned investments, and future capacity. Data points include:



Investment snapshot

Location by region, country, and city

Investor name

Area and White-Floor Area

Power Capacity and IT Load Capacity

Total investment in $ Million

Electrical Infrastructure Investment in $ Million

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment in $ Million

General Construction Services Investment in $ Million

Announcement year

Project status, including Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned

Active or expected year of opening Future capacity additions from 2026-2031

Philippines Colocation Pricing Intelligence

The report includes retail and wholesale colocation pricing data to support benchmarking, commercial planning, and competitive analysis. Retail pricing coverage includes Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2), and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.). Wholesale colocation pricing is provided on a per kW basis.

Target Audience



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

Data center operators, investors, and new entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

By consolidating operational, development, capacity, pricing, and investment data into a single Excel database, the report enables informed decision-making across site selection, market entry, infrastructure planning, competitor benchmarking, and investment assessment within the Philippines data center market.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THE DATABASESCOPE & ASSUMPTIONSDEFINITIONSSNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASEUPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS)COLOCATION PRICINGEXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



A-FLOW (Ayala Land and PAG's)

Beeinfotech

Bitstop Network Services

Converge ICT Solutions Inc.

Digital Edge

Digital Halo

Diode Ventures and ENDEC

DITO Telecommunity

EdgeConnex-Aboitiz

Endec Group

ePLDT

Equinix

Globe Telecom & ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Megawide Co +Evolution Data Centers

Phcolo

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres & Globe YCO Cloud Centers

For more information about this report visit

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