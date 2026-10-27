Philippines Data Center Market: Existing And Upcoming Portfolio, Capacity, Investment, And Colocation Pricing, 2026-2031 700+ MW Pipeline Drives Growth Beyond Manila
Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Philippines Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report delivers a comprehensive Excel database covering the Philippines data center market, including detailed analysis of 32 existing data centers and 10 upcoming facilities. It provides facility-level intelligence on market capacity, white-floor space, IT load, colocation pricing, infrastructure investment, development status, and expected capacity additions from 2026-2031.
Coverage spans major and emerging data center locations across the Philippines, including Batangas, Cavite, Cebu, Clark, Davao, Laguna, Luzon, Manila, Paranaque, and Taguig. The database supports data center investors, operators, developers, contractors, infrastructure providers, consultants, government agencies, and new market entrants evaluating opportunities in the Philippines data center industry.
Philippines Data Center Market Highlights
- Manila remains the country's leading data center hub, accounting for the majority of operational and planned facilities. Cavite is developing rapidly as a secondary growth cluster, while Tarlac City and Laguna are expected to contribute to greater geographic diversification over the next five years. The Philippines is emerging as a high-growth data center market, supported by a development pipeline exceeding 700 MW across facilities under construction and projects planned through the 2030s. ePLDT leads the market with more than 60 MW of IT capacity and a market share exceeding 30%. Globe Telecom & ST Telemedia and Beeinfotech are also prominent telecom-backed participants supporting industry expansion. Future capacity additions are being driven by growing cloud adoption, enterprise digitalization, increased connectivity requirements, and sustained demand for scalable colocation infrastructure.
Existing Data Center Coverage
The report analyzes 32 existing facilities and provides a structured market snapshot for each data center. The database includes:
- Location by region, country, and city Facility address Operator and owner name Data center name, including facilities such as Davao Data Center and VITRO Makati 1. Core & Shell Area and White-Floor Area Core & Shell Power Capacity and IT Load Capacity Rack capacity Year of operations Design standards covering Tier I - IV Power and cooling redundancy Current IT load capacity for 2026
Upcoming Data Center Coverage
The database also evaluates 10 upcoming data centers, enabling users to assess the Philippines data center construction pipeline, planned investments, and future capacity. Data points include:
- Investment snapshot Location by region, country, and city Investor name Area and White-Floor Area Power Capacity and IT Load Capacity Total investment in $ Million Electrical Infrastructure Investment in $ Million Mechanical Infrastructure Investment in $ Million General Construction Services Investment in $ Million Announcement year Project status, including Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned Active or expected year of opening Future capacity additions from 2026-2031
Philippines Colocation Pricing Intelligence
The report includes retail and wholesale colocation pricing data to support benchmarking, commercial planning, and competitive analysis. Retail pricing coverage includes Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2), and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.). Wholesale colocation pricing is provided on a per kW basis.
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers Data center operators, investors, and new entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
By consolidating operational, development, capacity, pricing, and investment data into a single Excel database, the report enables informed decision-making across site selection, market entry, infrastructure planning, competitor benchmarking, and investment assessment within the Philippines data center market.
Key Topics Covered:ABOUT THE DATABASE SCOPE & ASSUMPTIONS DEFINITIONS SNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASE UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS) COLOCATION PRICING EXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- A-FLOW (Ayala Land and PAG's) Beeinfotech Bitstop Network Services Converge ICT Solutions Inc. Digital Edge Digital Halo Diode Ventures and ENDEC DITO Telecommunity EdgeConnex-Aboitiz Endec Group ePLDT Equinix Globe Telecom & ST Telemedia Global Data Centres Megawide Co +Evolution Data Centers Phcolo ST Telemedia Global Data Centres & Globe YCO Cloud Centers
For more information about this report visit
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