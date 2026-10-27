Middle East Data Center Market Portfolio Database: Existing And Upcoming Facilities, 2026-2031 Saudi Arabia Drives Over 50% Of Planned Capacity As UAE Exceeds 430 MW
The report provides an Excel-based database covering the MEA data center market, with detailed intelligence on 184 existing data centers and 115 upcoming facilities. Coverage includes Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UAE, enabling investors, operators, infrastructure providers and advisory firms to assess current market conditions and future development opportunities.
Designed to support data center investment analysis, site selection, competitive benchmarking and capacity planning, the database examines existing and upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity in 2026 and planned capacity additions from 2026-2031. It also includes retail colocation pricing for Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.), alongside wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing.
Key MEA Data Center Market Highlights
- The Middle East has more than 180 existing data centers, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia maintaining a strong regional presence. Market capacity is concentrated among several major operators. Khazna Data Centers, Saudi Telecom Company and Gulf Data Hub collectively account for approximately 35% of existing IT power capacity across the region. The UAE leads the existing data center market with more than 430 MW of power capacity. Its position is supported by operators including Khazna Data Centers, Pure Data Centers, Etisalat and Gulf Data Hub. Saudi Arabia is the leading regional growth market and represents more than 50% of upcoming data center power capacity in the Middle East.
Existing Data Center Coverage
The database profiles 184 operational facilities and provides the information required to evaluate location, ownership, technical capacity and operational characteristics. Data points available for each facility include:
- Market snapshot Location by region, country and city Facility address Operator or owner name Data center name, including facilities in markets such as Tel Aviv and Riyadh Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack capacity Year of operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy
This facility-level information allows users to compare established data center operators, evaluate available infrastructure and identify capacity concentration across major MEA data center markets.
Upcoming Data Center Development Pipeline
The report also analyzes 115 upcoming data centers, providing insight into planned investment, construction activity and future IT infrastructure capacity. Each project profile includes:
- Investment snapshot Location by region, country and city Investor name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or expected year of opening
By combining project status, investment allocation and anticipated opening schedules, the database supports analysis of the MEA data center construction pipeline and identifies countries expected to experience the strongest capacity growth through 2031.
Target Audience
The report is developed for organizations seeking actionable MEA data center market intelligence, including:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center construction contractors Data center infrastructure providers New market entrants Consultants, consultancies and advisory firms Corporate organizations and government agencies
With facility-level coverage, colocation pricing, power capacity metrics and investment forecasts, the database offers a structured resource for evaluating competitive positioning, infrastructure demand and expansion opportunities across the MEA data center market.
Key Topics Covered:About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing Explore Our Comprehensive Portfolio
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 3samnet Adgar Investments & Development Agility AirTrunk Alastyr Telecommunication Alfnar Project Anan (Swiss fund Lian Group + P.A.I.) Batelco Bezeq International Blue Owl Capital & Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) Borsa Istanbul Bynet Data Communications Cizgi Telekom (Natro Hosting) CloudAcropolis Comnet Data Center Compass Data Center Damac Data Centres (Edgnex) + King Hussein Business Park Datacenter Vaults Datamount Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti DataVolt Datema Bilisim Desert Dragon Data Center (ICS Arabia) Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd. DGN Teknoloji DIEZ & VOLT UAE Du Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) EdgeConneX (Global Data Center) eHosting DataFort Equinix Etisalat Ezditek GarantiServer Global Technical Realty Gulf Data Hub Hqserv Humain Infinity Injazat (Core42) Isttelkom Kardan Israel and Geva Real Estate (MULTIDC) Keystone Khazna Data Centers Koc Sistem KREDI KAYIT BUROSU (KKB) letsia Mannai Marka MedOne Meeza Mega Data Centers Mindstream Energy Mobily Morohub NAVER Cloud & HanmiGlobal NED Netdirekt Netinternet Neutel Communications NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret Niatel (Aqaba Digital Hub) NourNet Oman Data Park Ooredoo Orange Business Oxagon PacificControls PenDC PlusLayer Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT Radore Hosting Sahayeb Data centers (Al Moammar Information Systems) SadeceHosting (Sh) Saudi Fransi Capital Saudi Telecom Company (center3) SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc. SDS Data Center Serverfarm Serverz Data Center solution by stc (Qualitynet) stc Group & Center3 Syntys Taranis Capital & Emaar Executive Techtonic Telecom Italia Sparkle Telehouse TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC) Turk Telekom Turkcell Umniah VeriTeknik Vital Technology VivoPower International PLC Vodafone xAI XDS Data Center Zain Zajil Telecom ZEUUS
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