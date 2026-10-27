Middle East Data Center Market Portfolio Database: Existing And Upcoming Facilities, 2026-2031 Saudi Arabia Drives Over 50% Of Planned Capacity As UAE Exceeds 430 MW

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added tooffering.

The report provides an Excel-based database covering the MEA data center market, with detailed intelligence on 184 existing data centers and 115 upcoming facilities. Coverage includes Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UAE, enabling investors, operators, infrastructure providers and advisory firms to assess current market conditions and future development opportunities.

Designed to support data center investment analysis, site selection, competitive benchmarking and capacity planning, the database examines existing and upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity in 2026 and planned capacity additions from 2026-2031. It also includes retail colocation pricing for Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.), alongside wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing.

Key MEA Data Center Market Highlights



The Middle East has more than 180 existing data centers, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia maintaining a strong regional presence.

Market capacity is concentrated among several major operators. Khazna Data Centers, Saudi Telecom Company and Gulf Data Hub collectively account for approximately 35% of existing IT power capacity across the region.

The UAE leads the existing data center market with more than 430 MW of power capacity. Its position is supported by operators including Khazna Data Centers, Pure Data Centers, Etisalat and Gulf Data Hub. Saudi Arabia is the leading regional growth market and represents more than 50% of upcoming data center power capacity in the Middle East.

Existing Data Center Coverage

The database profiles 184 operational facilities and provides the information required to evaluate location, ownership, technical capacity and operational characteristics. Data points available for each facility include:



Market snapshot

Location by region, country and city

Facility address

Operator or owner name

Data center name, including facilities in markets such as Tel Aviv and Riyadh

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack capacity

Year of operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy

This facility-level information allows users to compare established data center operators, evaluate available infrastructure and identify capacity concentration across major MEA data center markets.

Upcoming Data Center Development Pipeline

The report also analyzes 115 upcoming data centers, providing insight into planned investment, construction activity and future IT infrastructure capacity. Each project profile includes:



Investment snapshot

Location by region, country and city

Investor name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or expected year of opening

By combining project status, investment allocation and anticipated opening schedules, the database supports analysis of the MEA data center construction pipeline and identifies countries expected to experience the strongest capacity growth through 2031.

Target Audience

The report is developed for organizations seeking actionable MEA data center market intelligence, including:



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center construction contractors

Data center infrastructure providers

New market entrants

Consultants, consultancies and advisory firms Corporate organizations and government agencies

With facility-level coverage, colocation pricing, power capacity metrics and investment forecasts, the database offers a structured resource for evaluating competitive positioning, infrastructure demand and expansion opportunities across the MEA data center market.

Key Topics Covered:

About the DatabaseScope & AssumptionsDefinitionsSnapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center FacilityExisting Data Center DatabaseUpcoming Data Center FacilityExisting vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)Colocation PricingExplore Our Comprehensive Portfolio

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



3samnet

Adgar Investments & Development

Agility

AirTrunk

Alastyr Telecommunication

Alfnar Project

Anan (Swiss fund Lian Group + P.A.I.)

Batelco

Bezeq International

Blue Owl Capital & Qatar Investment Authority (QIA)

Borsa Istanbul

Bynet Data Communications

Cizgi Telekom (Natro Hosting)

CloudAcropolis

Comnet Data Center

Compass Data Center

Damac Data Centres (Edgnex) + King Hussein Business Park

Datacenter Vaults

Datamount

Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti

DataVolt

Datema Bilisim

Desert Dragon Data Center (ICS Arabia)

Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.

DGN Teknoloji

DIEZ & VOLT UAE

Du

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

EdgeConneX (Global Data Center)

eHosting DataFort

Equinix

Etisalat

Ezditek

GarantiServer

Global Technical Realty

Gulf Data Hub

Hqserv

Humain

Infinity

Injazat (Core42)

Isttelkom

Kardan Israel and Geva Real Estate (MULTIDC)

Keystone

Khazna Data Centers

Koc Sistem

KREDI KAYIT BUROSU (KKB)

letsia

Mannai

Marka

MedOne

Meeza

Mega Data Centers

Mindstream Energy

Mobily

Morohub

NAVER Cloud & HanmiGlobal

NED

Netdirekt

Netinternet

Neutel Communications

NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret

Niatel (Aqaba Digital Hub)

NourNet

Oman Data Park

Ooredoo

Orange Business

Oxagon

PacificControls

PenDC

PlusLayer

Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults

Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT

Radore Hosting

Sahayeb Data centers (Al Moammar Information Systems)

SadeceHosting (Sh)

Saudi Fransi Capital

Saudi Telecom Company (center3)

SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.

SDS Data Center

Serverfarm

Serverz Data Center

solution by stc (Qualitynet)

stc Group & Center3

Syntys

Taranis Capital & Emaar Executive

Techtonic

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Telehouse

TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC)

Turk Telekom

Turkcell

Umniah

VeriTeknik

Vital Technology

VivoPower International PLC

Vodafone

xAI

XDS Data Center

Zain

Zajil Telecom ZEUUS

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