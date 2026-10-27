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Middle East Data Center Market Portfolio Database: Existing And Upcoming Facilities, 2026-2031 Saudi Arabia Drives Over 50% Of Planned Capacity As UAE Exceeds 430 MW


Date: 2026-10-27 11:31:24

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an Excel-based database covering the MEA data center market, with detailed intelligence on 184 existing data centers and 115 upcoming facilities. Coverage includes Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the UAE, enabling investors, operators, infrastructure providers and advisory firms to assess current market conditions and future development opportunities.

Designed to support data center investment analysis, site selection, competitive benchmarking and capacity planning, the database examines existing and upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity in 2026 and planned capacity additions from 2026-2031. It also includes retail colocation pricing for Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.), alongside wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing.

Key MEA Data Center Market Highlights

  • The Middle East has more than 180 existing data centers, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia maintaining a strong regional presence.
  • Market capacity is concentrated among several major operators. Khazna Data Centers, Saudi Telecom Company and Gulf Data Hub collectively account for approximately 35% of existing IT power capacity across the region.
  • The UAE leads the existing data center market with more than 430 MW of power capacity. Its position is supported by operators including Khazna Data Centers, Pure Data Centers, Etisalat and Gulf Data Hub.
  • Saudi Arabia is the leading regional growth market and represents more than 50% of upcoming data center power capacity in the Middle East.

Existing Data Center Coverage

The database profiles 184 operational facilities and provides the information required to evaluate location, ownership, technical capacity and operational characteristics. Data points available for each facility include:

  • Market snapshot
  • Location by region, country and city
  • Facility address
  • Operator or owner name
  • Data center name, including facilities in markets such as Tel Aviv and Riyadh
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack capacity
  • Year of operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power and cooling redundancy

This facility-level information allows users to compare established data center operators, evaluate available infrastructure and identify capacity concentration across major MEA data center markets.

Upcoming Data Center Development Pipeline

The report also analyzes 115 upcoming data centers, providing insight into planned investment, construction activity and future IT infrastructure capacity. Each project profile includes:

  • Investment snapshot
  • Location by region, country and city
  • Investor name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or expected year of opening

By combining project status, investment allocation and anticipated opening schedules, the database supports analysis of the MEA data center construction pipeline and identifies countries expected to experience the strongest capacity growth through 2031.

Target Audience

The report is developed for organizations seeking actionable MEA data center market intelligence, including:

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center construction contractors
  • Data center infrastructure providers
  • New market entrants
  • Consultants, consultancies and advisory firms
  • Corporate organizations and government agencies

With facility-level coverage, colocation pricing, power capacity metrics and investment forecasts, the database offers a structured resource for evaluating competitive positioning, infrastructure demand and expansion opportunities across the MEA data center market.

Key Topics Covered:

  • About the Database
  • Scope & Assumptions
  • Definitions
  • Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Data Center Database
  • Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
  • Colocation Pricing
  • Explore Our Comprehensive Portfolio

    A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

    • 3samnet
    • Adgar Investments & Development
    • Agility
    • AirTrunk
    • Alastyr Telecommunication
    • Alfnar Project
    • Anan (Swiss fund Lian Group + P.A.I.)
    • Batelco
    • Bezeq International
    • Blue Owl Capital & Qatar Investment Authority (QIA)
    • Borsa Istanbul
    • Bynet Data Communications
    • Cizgi Telekom (Natro Hosting)
    • CloudAcropolis
    • Comnet Data Center
    • Compass Data Center
    • Damac Data Centres (Edgnex) + King Hussein Business Park
    • Datacenter Vaults
    • Datamount
    • Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti
    • DataVolt
    • Datema Bilisim
    • Desert Dragon Data Center (ICS Arabia)
    • Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.
    • DGN Teknoloji
    • DIEZ & VOLT UAE
    • Du
    • Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
    • EdgeConneX (Global Data Center)
    • eHosting DataFort
    • Equinix
    • Etisalat
    • Ezditek
    • GarantiServer
    • Global Technical Realty
    • Gulf Data Hub
    • Hqserv
    • Humain
    • Infinity
    • Injazat (Core42)
    • Isttelkom
    • Kardan Israel and Geva Real Estate (MULTIDC)
    • Keystone
    • Khazna Data Centers
    • Koc Sistem
    • KREDI KAYIT BUROSU (KKB)
    • letsia
    • Mannai
    • Marka
    • MedOne
    • Meeza
    • Mega Data Centers
    • Mindstream Energy
    • Mobily
    • Morohub
    • NAVER Cloud & HanmiGlobal
    • NED
    • Netdirekt
    • Netinternet
    • Neutel Communications
    • NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret
    • Niatel (Aqaba Digital Hub)
    • NourNet
    • Oman Data Park
    • Ooredoo
    • Orange Business
    • Oxagon
    • PacificControls
    • PenDC
    • PlusLayer
    • Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults
    • Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT
    • Radore Hosting
    • Sahayeb Data centers (Al Moammar Information Systems)
    • SadeceHosting (Sh)
    • Saudi Fransi Capital
    • Saudi Telecom Company (center3)
    • SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.
    • SDS Data Center
    • Serverfarm
    • Serverz Data Center
    • solution by stc (Qualitynet)
    • stc Group & Center3
    • Syntys
    • Taranis Capital & Emaar Executive
    • Techtonic
    • Telecom Italia Sparkle
    • Telehouse
    • TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC)
    • Turk Telekom
    • Turkcell
    • Umniah
    • VeriTeknik
    • Vital Technology
    • VivoPower International PLC
    • Vodafone
    • xAI
    • XDS Data Center
    • Zain
    • Zajil Telecom
    • ZEUUS

    For more information about this report visit

    About ResearchAndMarkets.com
    ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

    CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

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