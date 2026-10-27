Saudi Arabia Existing And Upcoming Data Center Market Portfolio, Capacity, Investment, And Pricing, 2026-2031 Riyadh And NEOM Lead Hyperscale Growth And Capacity Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added tooffering.

The report provides an in-depth Excel database covering Saudi Arabia's colocation data center market. It delivers facility-level intelligence on 40 existing data centers and 36 upcoming projects, enabling investors, operators, contractors, infrastructure providers, consultants and government agencies to assess current capacity, future development and market opportunities.

Geographic coverage includes Al Ahsa, Al Khobar, Al Qassim, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, Neom and Riyadh. The database tracks upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity in 2026 and planned capacity additions from 2026-2031. It also includes retail and wholesale colocation pricing data to support competitive benchmarking, investment planning and market-entry strategies.

Key Market Highlights



Saudi Arabia hosts approximately 40 existing data centers, with Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam maintaining a strong share of the country's operational infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia's digital transformation is accelerating hyperscale data center development, with DataVolt, Khazna Data Centers and Humain Data Centres leading major projects.

Dammam's data center market exceeds 130 MW of power capacity. Sahayeb Data Center, DAMAC Digital and Mobily are among the companies supporting capacity growth and expansion in the city. More than 60% of future data center capacity is concentrated in Riyadh and NEOM, positioning these locations as the leading investment hubs within Saudi Arabia's data center sector.

Colocation Pricing Coverage

The report includes retail colocation pricing for Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.). Wholesale colocation pricing is provided on a per kW basis, giving industry participants a structured view of pricing across key service categories.

Existing Data Center Analysis

The database provides detailed analysis of 40 operational facilities. Each facility profile includes the following data points:



Market snapshot

Location by region, country and city

Facility address

Operator or owner name

Data center name

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack capacity

Year of operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy

This information supports detailed assessments of operational scale, facility design, market presence and available data center infrastructure across Saudi Arabia's established locations.

Upcoming Data Center Pipeline

The report also examines 36 upcoming data center facilities, providing visibility into Saudi Arabia's investment pipeline and future supply. Coverage for each project includes:



Investment snapshot

Location by region, country and city

Investor name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or expected year of opening

The project pipeline data enables users to evaluate investment timing, construction activity, infrastructure spending and planned capacity additions. It also highlights the cities and investors expected to shape the next phase of Saudi Arabia's data center market growth.

Target Audience



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center construction contractors

Data center infrastructure providers

New market entrants

Consultants, consultancies and advisory firms Corporate organizations and government agencies

By combining operational facility data, upcoming project intelligence, colocation pricing and investment analysis, the report offers a comprehensive resource for evaluating Saudi Arabia data center market trends. It supports site selection, competitor analysis, capacity planning, infrastructure procurement and strategic decision-making across one of the Middle East's fastest-growing digital infrastructure markets.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THE DATABASESCOPE & ASSUMPTIONSDEFINITIONSSNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASEUPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS)COLOCATION PRICINGEXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Agility

AirTrunk

Alfnar Project

DAMAC Digital

DataVolt

Desert Dragon Data Center (ICS Arabia)

Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.

Equinix

Ezditek

Gulf Data Hub

Humain

Khazna Data Centers

letsia

Mobily

NAVER Cloud & HanmiGlobal

NourNet

Oxagon (DataVolt)

Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults

Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT

Saudi Fransi Capital

Sahayeb Data centers (Al Moammar Information Systems)

Saudi Telecom Company (center3)

Taranis Capital & Emaar Executive

TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC) xAI

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