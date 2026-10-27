Saudi Arabia Existing And Upcoming Data Center Market Portfolio, Capacity, Investment, And Pricing, 2026-2031 Riyadh And NEOM Lead Hyperscale Growth And Capacity Expansion
The report provides an in-depth Excel database covering Saudi Arabia's colocation data center market. It delivers facility-level intelligence on 40 existing data centers and 36 upcoming projects, enabling investors, operators, contractors, infrastructure providers, consultants and government agencies to assess current capacity, future development and market opportunities.
Geographic coverage includes Al Ahsa, Al Khobar, Al Qassim, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, Neom and Riyadh. The database tracks upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity in 2026 and planned capacity additions from 2026-2031. It also includes retail and wholesale colocation pricing data to support competitive benchmarking, investment planning and market-entry strategies.
Key Market Highlights
- Saudi Arabia hosts approximately 40 existing data centers, with Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam maintaining a strong share of the country's operational infrastructure. Saudi Arabia's digital transformation is accelerating hyperscale data center development, with DataVolt, Khazna Data Centers and Humain Data Centres leading major projects. Dammam's data center market exceeds 130 MW of power capacity. Sahayeb Data Center, DAMAC Digital and Mobily are among the companies supporting capacity growth and expansion in the city. More than 60% of future data center capacity is concentrated in Riyadh and NEOM, positioning these locations as the leading investment hubs within Saudi Arabia's data center sector.
Colocation Pricing Coverage
The report includes retail colocation pricing for Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) and Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.). Wholesale colocation pricing is provided on a per kW basis, giving industry participants a structured view of pricing across key service categories.
Existing Data Center Analysis
The database provides detailed analysis of 40 operational facilities. Each facility profile includes the following data points:
- Market snapshot Location by region, country and city Facility address Operator or owner name Data center name Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack capacity Year of operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy
This information supports detailed assessments of operational scale, facility design, market presence and available data center infrastructure across Saudi Arabia's established locations.
Upcoming Data Center Pipeline
The report also examines 36 upcoming data center facilities, providing visibility into Saudi Arabia's investment pipeline and future supply. Coverage for each project includes:
- Investment snapshot Location by region, country and city Investor name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or expected year of opening
The project pipeline data enables users to evaluate investment timing, construction activity, infrastructure spending and planned capacity additions. It also highlights the cities and investors expected to shape the next phase of Saudi Arabia's data center market growth.
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center construction contractors Data center infrastructure providers New market entrants Consultants, consultancies and advisory firms Corporate organizations and government agencies
By combining operational facility data, upcoming project intelligence, colocation pricing and investment analysis, the report offers a comprehensive resource for evaluating Saudi Arabia data center market trends. It supports site selection, competitor analysis, capacity planning, infrastructure procurement and strategic decision-making across one of the Middle East's fastest-growing digital infrastructure markets.
Key Topics Covered:ABOUT THE DATABASE SCOPE & ASSUMPTIONS DEFINITIONS SNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASE UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS) COLOCATION PRICING EXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Agility AirTrunk Alfnar Project DAMAC Digital DataVolt Desert Dragon Data Center (ICS Arabia) Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd. Equinix Ezditek Gulf Data Hub Humain Khazna Data Centers letsia Mobily NAVER Cloud & HanmiGlobal NourNet Oxagon (DataVolt) Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT Saudi Fransi Capital Sahayeb Data centers (Al Moammar Information Systems) Saudi Telecom Company (center3) Taranis Capital & Emaar Executive TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC) xAI
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