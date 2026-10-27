US Signal Acquires Hillsboro Data Center, Expanding Local Capacity In A Tight Oregon Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Existing 63,000-square-foot facility in an industrial park brings US Signal to the Portland metro area

Hillsboro, Oregon, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Signal, a leading national provider of network, data center, and cloud infrastructure, today announced its acquisition of a 63,000-square-foot data center in Hillsboro, Oregon. Located in an existing industrial park, the facility gives US Signal its first owned data center in the Portland metro area and adds capacity in one of the country's tightest data center markets.

The facility has approximately 14,000 square feet of data hall space and 4.5 megawatts of power on site today, with opportunities to expand capacity. Hillsboro is a highly constrained data center market, with market vacancy estimated at approximately 0.2% in the first half of 2026.

The acquisition builds on US Signal's existing Oregon presence in Bend and its network of 17 data centers nationwide. US Signal's distributed approach places infrastructure closer to the businesses it serves, connecting local facilities with its broader network and cloud services. In Hillsboro, the company is acquiring an established data center located in an industrial park.

“Hillsboro gives us a way to grow in a market where available capacity is extremely limited,” said John White, Chief Operating Officer of US Signal.“We're bringing an existing facility into our network and building on the approach we've taken in other communities: data centers sized for the markets they serve, with the connectivity and services customers need to grow.”

The site creates opportunities for US Signal to expand colocation capacity, connect the facility to its fiber network and deploy OpenCloud infrastructure in the Pacific Northwest. The acquisition is part of a broader growth program supported by owner Igneo Infrastructure Partners.

“US Signal's network of data centers and fiber connectivity gives customers access to infrastructure close to where they operate, backed by a broader cloud and connectivity platform,” said Michael Ryder, Partner and Co-Head of North America at Igneo Infrastructure Partners.“The Hillsboro investment extends that model into the Portland metro area through an existing facility with room to grow.”

About US Signal

US Signal is a national digital infrastructure provider, delivering network, colocation, cloud, and data protection services across a growing footprint of data centers and fiber assets. With a track record of operational excellence and customer-first delivery, US Signal empowers hyperscale, enterprise, and service provider customers with scalable, secure infrastructure solutions built for the demands of tomorrow. Visit the US Signal website for more information. Follow US Signal on LinkedIn.

About Igneo Infrastructure Partners

For more than three decades, Igneo Infrastructure Partners (“Igneo”) has invested in essential infrastructure businesses across energy, waste and water, transport and digital infrastructure. Igneo specialises in the middle market where their skill, experience and active ownership have the greatest impact and can create value. Partnerships drive how Igneo invests, how they work with clients and how they build businesses.

Managing €30.5 Billion on behalf of clients globally, Igneo invests directly in assets across Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand that they believe can generate resilient, attractive returns. A partnership-driven approach, combined with disciplined execution, underpins Igneo's long-standing track record of delivering for its clients. For more information, visit igneoip.com.

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US Signal HIllsboro Oregon Data Center