UAE Existing & Upcoming Data Center Market Portfolio And Colocation Pricing, 2026-2031 1.57 GW Pipeline And Dubai-Led Expansion Create Investment Opportunities
The report provides a comprehensive Excel database covering the UAE data center market, including 38 existing facilities and 23 upcoming developments across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain and Fujairah.
Designed to support data center investment, expansion and competitive analysis, the database presents detailed information on operational and planned colocation facilities. Coverage includes existing and upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity for 2026, future capacity additions from 2026-2031 and rack capacity. It also provides retail and wholesale colocation pricing data, including Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2), Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) and wholesale colocation pricing per kW.
UAE Data Center Market Highlights
- Khazna Data Centers, Gulf Data Hub and Pure Data Centres account for a significant share of the UAE's operational data center capacity. Dubai is the UAE's largest data center market by development pipeline, representing nearly 40% of operational IT capacity and more than 80% of planned capacity additions. The UAE data center development pipeline includes 23 facilities expected to add more than 1.57 GW of IT capacity, exceeding the current operational base by more than 3.5 times. Abu Dhabi remains a major digital infrastructure hub and accounts for nearly 59% of the country's operational IT capacity.
The scale of the UAE data center pipeline reflects continued investment in cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, digital services and enterprise IT requirements. With Dubai leading planned development and Abu Dhabi maintaining the largest share of operational capacity, the market offers opportunities for operators, investors, contractors and infrastructure suppliers evaluating expansion across the country.
Existing Data Center Coverage
For each of the 38 existing data centers, the database includes a market snapshot and facility-level information covering:
- Location by region, country and city Facility address Operator or owner name Data center name, including facilities such as Jebel Ali Data Center or DX1 Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack capacity Year of operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy
Upcoming Data Center Coverage
The analysis of 23 upcoming UAE data centers provides an investment snapshot for each development. Data points include:
- Location by region, country and city Investor name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or expected year of opening
Target Audience
The report is intended for organizations assessing the UAE data center market, facility pipeline, colocation pricing and infrastructure investment outlook. Key users include:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center construction contractors Data center infrastructure providers New market entrants Consultants, consultancies and advisory firms Corporations and government agencies
By consolidating operational capacity, planned developments, investment allocations, facility specifications and colocation pricing into a structured Excel database, the report supports market entry planning, site selection, benchmarking, competitive intelligence and strategic investment decisions in the UAE data center sector.
Key Topics Covered:ABOUT THE DATABASE SCOPE & ASSUMPTIONS DEFINITIONS SNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASE UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS) COLOCATION PRICING EXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Datacenter Vaults,Du Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) eHosting DataFort Equinix Etisalat Gulf Data Hub Injazat (Core42) Khazna Data Centers Morohub PacificControls Pure Data Centers XDS Data Center
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