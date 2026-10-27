UAE Existing & Upcoming Data Center Market Portfolio And Colocation Pricing, 2026-2031 1.57 GW Pipeline And Dubai-Led Expansion Create Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "UAE Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added tooffering.

The report provides a comprehensive Excel database covering the UAE data center market, including 38 existing facilities and 23 upcoming developments across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain and Fujairah.

Designed to support data center investment, expansion and competitive analysis, the database presents detailed information on operational and planned colocation facilities. Coverage includes existing and upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity for 2026, future capacity additions from 2026-2031 and rack capacity. It also provides retail and wholesale colocation pricing data, including Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2), Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) and wholesale colocation pricing per kW.

UAE Data Center Market Highlights



Khazna Data Centers, Gulf Data Hub and Pure Data Centres account for a significant share of the UAE's operational data center capacity.

Dubai is the UAE's largest data center market by development pipeline, representing nearly 40% of operational IT capacity and more than 80% of planned capacity additions.

The UAE data center development pipeline includes 23 facilities expected to add more than 1.57 GW of IT capacity, exceeding the current operational base by more than 3.5 times. Abu Dhabi remains a major digital infrastructure hub and accounts for nearly 59% of the country's operational IT capacity.

The scale of the UAE data center pipeline reflects continued investment in cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, digital services and enterprise IT requirements. With Dubai leading planned development and Abu Dhabi maintaining the largest share of operational capacity, the market offers opportunities for operators, investors, contractors and infrastructure suppliers evaluating expansion across the country.

Existing Data Center Coverage

For each of the 38 existing data centers, the database includes a market snapshot and facility-level information covering:



Location by region, country and city

Facility address

Operator or owner name

Data center name, including facilities such as Jebel Ali Data Center or DX1

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack capacity

Year of operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy

Upcoming Data Center Coverage

The analysis of 23 upcoming UAE data centers provides an investment snapshot for each development. Data points include:



Location by region, country and city

Investor name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or expected year of opening

Target Audience

The report is intended for organizations assessing the UAE data center market, facility pipeline, colocation pricing and infrastructure investment outlook. Key users include:



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center construction contractors

Data center infrastructure providers

New market entrants

Consultants, consultancies and advisory firms Corporations and government agencies

By consolidating operational capacity, planned developments, investment allocations, facility specifications and colocation pricing into a structured Excel database, the report supports market entry planning, site selection, benchmarking, competitive intelligence and strategic investment decisions in the UAE data center sector.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THE DATABASESCOPE & ASSUMPTIONSDEFINITIONSSNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASEUPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS)COLOCATION PRICINGEXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Datacenter Vaults,Du

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

eHosting DataFort

Equinix

Etisalat

Gulf Data Hub

Injazat (Core42)

Khazna Data Centers

Morohub

PacificControls

Pure Data Centers XDS Data Center

For more information about this report visit

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