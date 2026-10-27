XSOLIS APPOINTS LEE RIVAS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Healthcare data and software executive brings more than two decades of experience scaling technology businesses

Franklin, Tenn, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xsolis, a leader in AI-driven technology for mid-revenue cycle management, today announced the appointment of Lee Rivas as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Rivas succeeds Joan Butters, CEO and Co-Founder, who has led the company since 2013. He joins Xsolis with more than two decades of experience building and scaling healthcare data and software businesses.

"I want to thank Joan for taking Xsolis from a bold idea to an industry pioneer and leader leveraging AI to solve significant challenges in healthcare," said Jim Sohr, Founder and Chairman of Powered Health. "The growth we have experienced over the last 13 years reflects her vision, grit, and the trust she built with our customers and our team. We are grateful for everything she has done. I'm also thrilled that Lee is stepping in as CEO. His command of healthcare data and AI and his record of scaling businesses make him the right leader to take Xsolis into its next chapter."

“I am excited to join Xsolis at this important stage in the company's evolution," said Rivas. "This team has spent years taking friction out of the work between hospitals and health plans and has earned the trust of some of the most important health systems in the country. I am looking forward to what comes next."

"Thirteen years ago, a healthcare executive told me that what we're doing today couldn't be done," said Joan Butters, CEO and Co-Founder of Xsolis. "I'm proud to have led a team that proved him wrong. The company is in the strongest position in its history, and the credit belongs to the people who built it and believed revenue cycle could be done differently. I'm confident Lee will keep challenging the industry to break from the status quo that compounds waste in healthcare."

Rivas was Chief Executive Officer of Cloudmed, a revenue cycle technology company, where he led the company through a period of rapid growth and its acquisition by R1 RCM. He then led R1 as Chief Executive Officer through its take-private transaction. Before Cloudmed he spent 14 years at RELX as Division President at LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Elsevier, where he led a global healthcare and identity data business.

Rivas is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, served as an officer in the U.S. Army, and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. He began his career at McKinsey & Company.

About Xsolis

Xsolis is an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative waste by enabling collaboration between healthcare providers and payers. Dragonfly®, its AI-driven proprietary platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. Xsolis is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Stacy Callahan, Astonish Media Group, ..., astonishmediagroup.com

CONTACT: Stacy Callahan Xsolis 917-972-1101...