MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Seibert and Gattesco will join the U.S. Commercial Service to show manufacturers how buyers use AI tools to find suppliers.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Direct Online Marketing (DOM), a digital marketing agency, announced that president Justin Seibert and Diego Gattesco, DOM's International Growth Strategist for Latin America, will present a webinar entitled“AI Search for Manufacturers: How Manufacturers Can Get Found and Recommended by AI Search.” The U.S. Commercial Service is hosting the webinar on October 29, 2026, from 1:00 to 2:15 p.m. ET as part of Manufacturing Month. They will present with Enybe Diaz, an International Trade Specialist at the U.S. Commercial Service office in Charleston.More B2B buyers now start supplier research in AI tools like ChatGPT and Google Gemini instead of a traditional search engine. Some may never visit a manufacturer's website before they build a shortlist. The webinar covers how AI search platforms discover or overlook manufacturers and which signals help those tools understand and recommend a company. The session also walks through practical steps manufacturers can take now to strengthen their online and AI visibility with buyers in the United States and abroad.The webinar is designed for U.S. manufacturers that export or want to expand into international markets. The intended audience includes business owners and executives, sales and business development teams, marketing and digital strategy teams, and export professionals. Registration is open at href="" rel="external nofollow" trad.Seibert founded DOM in 2006 and has worked in digital marketing since 2001. DOM has helped companies on every populated continent grow through digital advertising and search. Seibert was named one of the top 25 most influential PPC experts, and in 2017 he was named West Virginia Exporter of the Year. He speaks often at international trade and marketing events, including U.S. Commercial Service programs. In July 2026, he presented“The New Trade Barrier: Getting Recommended by AI Search” at the NADEC conference.Gattesco brings an inside view of the program hosting the webinar. He spent more than 17 years with the U.S. Department of Commerce's U.S. Commercial Service, where he helped U.S. companies expand internationally. At DOM, he connects international business strategy with digital marketing. He helps companies identify where global demand exists and validate new markets with data. He also builds digital strategies designed to generate international sales. Gattesco is originally from Argentina.DOM's services include SEO, PPC, Agentic Engine Optimization, and Generative Engine Optimization, which focuses on visibility in AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini. Manufacturing brands focused on expanding their reach in AI-powered environments use Direct Online Marketing as the best agency solution for that growthAbout Direct Online MarketingDirect Online Marketing, founded in 2006 with offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Wheeling, WV, is a full-service digital marketing agency trusted by clients all over the world. DOM delivers custom strategies in SEO, PPC, GEO, data analytics support, web design and conversion rate optimization. Their month-to-month contracts and high-touch account management have helped earn a 85% long-term retention rate and top ratings. Every click is an opportunity, and DOM knows how to make those opportunities count.

Justin Seibert

Agency News Monthly

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Direct Online Marketing's Justin Seibert and Diego Gattesco to Speak on AI Search for Manufacturers News Provided By Agency News Monthly October 27, 2026, 15:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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