Ukrainian Businessman Maksym Krippa Acquires 100% Of Preventive Medicine Company

Age Management System clinic, specializing in preventive medicine and personalized health management.

Preventive medicine and personalized health management can help preserve vitality, support healthy aging, and maintain quality of life for longer.

ARS Capital consolidates full ownership of Age Management System, expanding Maksym Krippa's investments in preventive medicine and health technologies.

- Maksym Krippa, CEO of ARS Capital.

KYIV, UKRAINE, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ukrainian businessman Maksym Krippa's investment holding, ARS Capital, has consolidated 100% ownership of Age Management System, a company specializing in preventive medicine and personalized health management.

The company focuses on age management, a comprehensive approach to health that combines individual risk assessment, diagnostics, and personalized medical care programs.

Its flagship offering, AM System, combines comprehensive diagnostics, specialist consultations, metabolic and hormonal assessments, personalized health programs, IV therapy, and advanced medical technologies.

For ARS Capital, the deal marks another step in its investment strategy across biotechnology and nanotechnology. Full ownership gives the holding greater control over the company's long-term development, investment in medical technologies, and expansion of its services.

“This is a long-term investment in a medical and technology ecosystem designed to help people maintain their quality of life, mental well-being, energy, and ability to work for longer. We want modern preventive medicine technologies to gradually become accessible to everyone,” said Maksym Krippa, CEO of ARS Capital.

Future development plans include introducing advanced medical equipment and expanding mental health support services. The company is also exploring programs to provide professional care and recovery support for people affected by the trauma of war, including those living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

AM System was established as one of the first specialized age management clinics in Eastern Europe. In developing the concept, its team drew on international experience in preventive medicine, particularly approaches used in Japan and the United States.

Oksana Danyliuk

Danyliuk Oksana

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Ukrainian Businessman Maksym Krippa Acquires 100% of Preventive Medicine Company News Provided By Danyliuk Oksana October 27, 2026, 15:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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