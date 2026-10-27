Mid-Size Amazon Brands Spend A Median 10.6% Of Sales On Ads, New Eva Commerce Study Of 150 Brands Finds

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) First benchmark study of $1 million to $20 million Amazon sellers shows larger brands lean less on ads, while Sponsored Display ran a 38.3% median ACoS

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The median Amazon U.S. brand selling $1 million to $20 million a year put 10.6% of its total Amazon sales back into advertising this fall, according to a new study from Eva Commerce, an Amazon, Shopify and TikTok Shop growth agency.

"The State of Amazon Ads for $1M to $20M Brands" analyzes 150 Amazon U.S. brand-owner accounts over 90 days, from July 27 to Oct. 24, 2026, a period that includes Prime Big Deal Days. The median brand ran a 28.4% advertising cost of sales (ACoS), a return on ad spend of 3.53 and a cost per click of $1.07.

Key findings include:

- Bigger brands rely less on ads. Median total advertising cost of sales (TACoS) fell from 11.2% for $1 million to $3 million brands to 10.1% for $3 million to $8 million brands and 9.7% for $8 million to $20 million brands, even though the largest group ran the highest median ACoS, at 32.1%.

- Sponsored Display was the least efficient ad type. It ran a 38.3% median ACoS, compared with 27.7% for Sponsored Products and 26.7% for Sponsored Brands. About 90% of brands using Sponsored Display paid more per dollar of sales on it than on Sponsored Products.

- Sponsored Products still dominates budgets. It took 77% of ad spend, followed by Sponsored Brands at 12%, Amazon DSP at 6% and Sponsored Display at 5%.

- DSP use more than doubles with size. 25% of $1 million to $3 million brands ran Amazon DSP, rising to 55% of $8 million to $20 million brands. DSP users paid a higher median cost per click ($1.27 vs. $0.99) but ran a lower median TACoS (9.9% vs. 10.8%).

"Most ad benchmarks are opinions or come from the largest advertisers, so mid-size brands end up guessing," said Hai Mag, CEO of Eva Commerce. "The clearest signal in our data is that the brands spending the smallest share of sales on ads are the ones with the most sales that do not come from ads. Growing that base, across Amazon and your own store, matters more than squeezing a few points of ACoS."

The full study, method and a free benchmark file with medians and percentiles by revenue band, category and ad type are available at . All figures are anonymized medians across accounts Eva Commerce works with, not a random sample of all Amazon sellers, and they show correlation, not cause.

About Eva Commerce

Eva Commerce is a connected commerce agency that helps brands grow across Amazon, Shopify and TikTok Shop by managing advertising, marketplace operations and direct-to-consumer channels as one system. Founded in April 2020 by a former Oracle vice president, the company is based in San Diego. Ravlexo (ravlexo) and Vueria (vueria) are among the tools Eva Commerce uses with its clients. Learn more at .

Gemma Alston

Eva Commerce

+1 858-315-2020

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Mid-Size Amazon Brands Spend a Median 10.6% of Sales on Ads, New Eva Commerce Study of 150 Brands Finds News Provided By Eva Commerce October 27, 2026, 15:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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