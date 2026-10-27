Elementusa And Dryflow Magnetics Launch Collaboration To Bring Waterless Mineral Processing To Critical Minerals Sector

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ElementUSA and DryFlow Magnetics Launch Strategic Collaboration to Bring Waterless Mineral Processing to the U.S. Critical Minerals Sector

CEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ElementUSA and DryFlow Magnetics (“DryFlow”), an Australian developer of waterless mineral processing technology, today announced a strategic collaboration to test, develop, and commercialize dry magnetic separation for critical minerals, tailings, industrial residues, and iron-bearing materials in North America.Under the agreement, DryFlow will deploy a DryFlow test unit at ElementUSA's Critical Resource Accelerator (CRA) in Cedar Park, Texas. DryFlow's patented technology, developed in South Australia with support from CSIRO and the Government of South Australia, upgrades iron ore and recovers certain critical minerals without the large volumes of water required by conventional processing. According to DryFlow, its process separates material into three dry product streams, operates on feed with moisture above 10 percent, and in testing has upgraded low-grade magnetite of less than 30 percent iron to concentrates of 67 percent iron and above.Pairing leading-edge technologies with the CRA's lab-to-pilot capabilities strengthens ElementUSA's ability to design complete, economic flowsheets and to build businesses around overlooked domestic resources. A dry magnetic pre-concentration step can reject waste material before it reaches ElementUSA's downstream hydrometallurgical and pyrometallurgical circuits, with the potential to reduce processing volumes, reagent and energy demand, and water use. Initial areas of focus include bauxite residue (red mud), iron ore and associated critical minerals, and the reprocessing of tailings and mine waste.“Our strategy at the Critical Resource Accelerator is to pair ElementUSA's processing expertise with the best emerging technologies, so we can build flowsheets, and ultimately businesses, around resources others have overlooked,” said Chris Young, Chief Strategy Officer of ElementUSA.“Having DryFlow's unit on site in Cedar Park lets project owners across North America evaluate a waterless separation step before they commit to scale.”“Texas is a natural anchor for DryFlow's U.S. expansion,” said Brett Boynton, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DryFlow Magnetics.“Hosting our technology at the CRA gives U.S. customers direct access to DryFlow testing at home and shortens the path from sample results to commercial projects.”For more information, visit and .About ElementUSAElementUSA Inc. is accelerating America's access to critical minerals by unlocking overlooked domestic resources and delivering the processing strength to supply industry and defense. The company develops innovative midstream processing infrastructure to recover minerals from both primary and secondary sources, addressing the rising demand from U.S. manufacturers in sectors like semiconductors, national defense, and energy infrastructure. ElementUSA is pioneering Waste2Market solutions that offer faster and more sustainable pathways than traditional mining. At the center of this effort is the Critical Resource Accelerator, a premier research and development hub focused on scalable mineral recovery processes.About DryFlow MagneticsDryFlow Magnetics is an Australian industrial technology company developing waterless, dry magnetic separation systems for upgrading iron ore and recovering critical minerals from ores, tailings, and industrial residues. Founded in 2024, DryFlow is based in Wingfield, South Australia, and Sydney, New South Wales, and is backed by CSIRO, Australian government programs, and investors including Orion Industrial Ventures, Virescent Ventures, and Taronga Ventures.Media ContactsElementUSA: Chris Young, Chief Strategy Officer, (...)DryFlow Magnetics: Brett Boynton, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (...)

Chris Young

ElementUSA

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ElementUSA and DryFlow Magnetics Launch Collaboration to Bring Waterless Mineral Processing to Critical Minerals Sector News Provided By ElementUSA Inc. October 27, 2026, 15:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Mining Industry, Science...



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