524 Arrested, 441 Cases Registered: Assam CM On Child Marriage Crackdown

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 27 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said 524 people had been arrested and 441 cases registered under the ongoing crackdown on child marriage in the state, asserting that the government would not spare anyone involved in the illegal practice.

In a post on social media platform X, Sarma shared an update on the ongoing enforcement drive, stating that the figures were recorded as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday. "We will not spare anyone involved in this heinous crime and ensure that Assam is free from Child Marriage," the Chief Minister said.

The latest update comes amid the state government's renewed efforts to curb child marriage through police action and legal proceedings against those allegedly involved in facilitating or solemnising such marriages.

Sarma also shared a post highlighting that the crackdown had begun earlier than some people expected. Referring to speculation that the next phase of the operation would start in November, he indicated that enforcement action was already underway.

The Assam government has consistently maintained that child marriage poses a serious threat to the health, education and overall well-being of minors, particularly girls.

The practice can expose underage girls to early pregnancies, health complications and disruption of their education.

The latest arrests and registered cases indicate the continuation of the state's enforcement efforts against the practice. However, the government has yet to provide a detailed district-wise breakdown of the latest figures in the social media update.

The crackdown has been a significant part of the Assam government's stated campaign against child marriage, with police action targeting individuals accused of violating laws governing the minimum legal age of marriage and related offences.

The government has reiterated its commitment to eliminating child marriage in the state, with Sarma emphasising that those found involved would face action under the law.

The latest figures are expected to keep the issue in focus as the state intensifies efforts to prevent underage marriages and strengthen enforcement of existing legal safeguards.