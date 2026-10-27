'Protecting Every Life Is Foremost Priority': CM Naidu As Cyclone Arnab Looms

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 27 (IANS) With very severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab' set to cross Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Tuesday that protecting every life is the government's foremost priority.

He appealed to people to remain calm, stay alert and cooperate with the authorities.

“Protecting every life is our foremost priority as Andhra Pradesh prepares to face cyclone Arnab. I have reviewed the situation four times since this morning and remain in constant contact with District Collectors and senior officials. Through continuous reviews, I am monitoring evacuations and ensuring that personnel, equipment and essential supplies reach vulnerable areas promptly,” the Chief Minister said in a post on 'X'.

“We have identified 2,199 cyclone shelters and prepared evacuation plans, prioritising the elderly, children, persons with disabilities and pregnant women. Already, 2,360 pregnant women have been shifted to medical facilities. Twelve NDRF and ten SDRF teams have been assigned to the districts, with deployment underway. Police, Fire Services and medical teams are mobilised, while the Navy and Coast Guard are ready to assist,” said Chandrababu Naidu.

He stated that food, drinking water, medicines and generators are being arranged, and over 8,400 power restoration personnel have been mobilised. Control rooms are functioning round the clock.

“I appeal to everyone to remain calm, stay alert and cooperate with the authorities. Move immediately to designated shelters when advised. Fishermen must not venture into the sea until official clearance is given. Keep essential supplies and charged phones ready. Avoid unnecessary travel, beaches, riverbanks, floodwaters and fallen power lines,” he said.

“Remain in safe shelter until authorities confirm that the danger has passed. Follow official updates and government precautions. Do not circulate rumours. Please check on vulnerable neighbours and inform local officials of anyone needing assistance. The government machinery is working continuously for your safety. Your timely cooperation will help us protect lives. Together, we will face this challenge,” he added.

The state government is on high alert, with continuous reviews being conducted on preparedness measures, public safety and emergency response arrangements across the state.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Real Time Governance Minister Nara Lokesh and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha are closely monitoring the situation and reviewing the preparedness measures taken by various departments.

The Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) is monitoring the situation across the State round the clock, coordinating with district administrations and ensuring that critical information on cyclone conditions and preparedness reaches the concerned authorities promptly.