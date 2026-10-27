YSRCP Moves SEC Alleging Police Interference In Local Body Elections

YSRCP Leaders Lodge Complaint With SEC

YSRCP MLC Lella Appireddy and former MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu lodged a complaint with the State Election Commissioner (SEC), submitting audio and video evidence of alleged police intimidation, inducements and interference in local-body elections. Addressing the media, Appireddy demanded the suspension of Gudur DSP Narasimha Murthy and action against Nellore CI Seetharam. He played an audio recording that he claimed featured the DSP contacting YSRCP leader Eddula Narendra Reddy regarding candidate withdrawals. Another recording allegedly showed former Mayor Azeez connecting with CI Seetharam with a candidate and discussing monetary inducements.

Allegations of Electoral Malpractice

The party also submitted evidence relating to alleged interference during nomination appeals at the Anantapur RDO office, masked men allegedly brandishing knives in Nuzvid, and nominations purportedly filed in the names of YSRCP candidates in Palnadu. Appireddy alleged that nominations had been obstructed or rejected and cited attacks in Tadipatri. He demanded the removal of outsiders deployed to intimidate voters and action against officials allegedly misusing their authority. He said the party was seeking free and fair elections and urged the SEC to intervene before polling concluded. He warned that YSRCP would approach the Supreme Court if necessary and pursue legal action over alleged electoral misconduct.

Jagan Mohan Reddy Targets Ruling Coalition

Earlier, YSRCP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the ruling coalition of undermining democracy through alleged irregularities in local-body elections. He alleged that opposition candidates were being prevented from filing nominations and that official machinery was being misused to secure victories. Addressing party cadres in Amaravati, Jagan alleged that the coalition government was resorting to undemocratic tactics because it had failed to fulfil its electoral promises and was afraid of facing elections. He called for equal opportunities for all political parties.“Elections should be held on a level playing field where all players should be given equal opportunity,” Jagan said, alleging that the ongoing local-body elections were being rigged through the misuse of official machinery and by preventing opposition candidates from filing nomination papers.

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