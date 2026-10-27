Shah Rukh Khan's New King Poster Sparks Debate Over Visual Similarities

Shah Rukh Khan Unveils New Look for King

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has once again set social media abuzz with the unveiling of a new poster of his much-anticipated film 'King'. While the superstar's latest look has left fans swooning, with many celebrating his striking screen presence, the poster has also sparked a debate online, with a section of users drawing comparisons to Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' poster.

Soon after the poster surfaced online, fans flooded social media with reactions, expressing excitement over SRK's look and the film's larger-than-life appeal. Amid the overwhelmingly enthusiastic response, the poster also found itself at the centre of a comparison-driven debate. Some social media users pointed out similarities between the visual treatment of 'King' and that of 'Dhurandhar'. One of them called the 'King' poster a copy of the Ranveer Singh starrer.

Social Media Reactions and Comparisons

One X user took a playful dig at the film, writing,“Bro copy script from 'Leon The Professional' and now guess what?? Bro copy the poster too from #Dhurandhar2 #KING. Shahrukh Khan for a Reason." Another user joined the banter, quipping,“Bro saw the Dhurandhar 2 poster and went, 'We need that',” taking a playful dig at the perceived similarities between the two posters. Another X user echoed the sentiment, asking,“Am I the only one???” while adding that taking inspiration from the best was“no problem.” The post, which referenced 'King' alongside 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', further fuelled the online debate over the perceived similarities between the two posters.

Anticipation Builds for the Action Spectacle

Despite the criticism, the excitement among Shah Rukh Khan's fans remains palpable. For many, the unveiling has only heightened anticipation for the film. Just days ahead of his 61st birthday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan delighted fans on Tuesday by unveiling a new poster of his much-anticipated film of the year, 'King'. The poster features Shah Rukh Khan in a vengeful avatar, wielding a gun as he strides out of a tunnel engulfed in towering flames, creating a dramatic visual that hints at an intense, action-packed spectacle.

Aaj phir yaad aaya... Qaatil nahi... Aashiq hoon... #KING In cinemas 24.12.26 - Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2026

Sporting an unbuttoned dark shirt that exposes his bloodied chest, the actor appears in a gritty look, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film. Along with the poster, it was Shah Rukh's caption that caught the attention of fans on social media. "Aaj phir yaad aaya...Qaatil nahi... Aashiq hoon...#KING," SRK wrote. Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'King' will release in theatres on December 24, 2026. (ANI)

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