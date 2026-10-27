Rajkumar Sharma Hails Son Abhishek After Record Breaking T20I Century

Abhishek Sharma's Father Celebrates Historic Century

India's explosive opener Abhishek Sharma's father, Rajkumar Sharma, hailed his son's match-winning century against New Zealand in the third T20I, describing the innings as "absolutely spectacular" and wishing that his son keeps playing such innings and continues winning matches for India. Abhishek smashed 113 off just 38 balls, including 11 sixes and nine fours, as India defeated New Zealand by six wickets in Wellington on Tuesday to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

Rajkumar Credits Coaching and Support

Speaking in Amritsar, Rajkumar told ANI, "The innings Abhishek played in New Zealand today was absolutely spectacular; he even set a world record. It is all thanks to the love and blessings of the people of Amritsar that he is progressing so well. I am his father, and I was also his coach. Now, he has the support of many great coaches, Yuvraj Singh, Rahul Dravid, Brian Lara, VVS Laxman, and currently, Gautam Gambhir, who is providing him with guidance. I thank them all and hope they continue to shower Abhishek with their love and blessings. I wish for Abhishek to keep playing such innings and continue winning matches for India."

India's Dominant Performance in Wellington

Chasing a target of 199, India got off to a blistering start as Abhishek and 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plundered 118 runs in the Powerplay without losing a wicket. Abhishek brought up his half-century off just 15 balls before reaching his century in 35 deliveries, making it one of the fastest hundreds in men's T20I cricket. He eventually fell to Kyle Jamieson after scoring 113, but had put India firmly in control of the chase. Sooryavanshi provided an equally aggressive start, smashing 45 off 19 deliveries, including four sixes and four fours. India chased down the target in just 13.2 overs, finishing with 40 balls to spare.

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 89 off 52 balls and Bevon Jacobs' 39 off 23 deliveries helped New Zealand post 198/3 after being asked to bat first. Finn Allen also contributed 40 off 25 balls, while Mitchell and Jacobs shared a 75-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy claimed a wicket each for India. The victory gave India an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, underlining their dominance over the hosts.

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