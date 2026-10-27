Coop Pank Continues The Repurchase Of Its Own Shares

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On the basis of the resolution of the general meeting of Coop Pank AS (hereinafter) adopted on 8 April 2026 and the resolution of the Supervisory Board of Coop Pank dated 9 April, the Management Board of Coop Pank has decided to continue the repurchase of Coop Pank shares and, for this purpose, to launch the third stage of Coop Pank's scheduled share buyback programme (hereinafter the).

In repurchasing its own shares, Coop Pank relies on the decision of the Financial Supervision Authority dated 16 March 2026, by which Coop Pank was granted permission to repurchase up to 3,109,716 Coop Pank shares for a total amount of up to EUR 3,000,000.

The Third Buyback Programme will be carried out pursuant to the exemption applicable to scheduled buyback programmes set out in Article 5(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purpose of the Third Buyback Programme is to acquire shares in order to fulfil obligations arising from options granted to Coop Pank's employees and members of management bodies. Pursuant to the resolution of the Management Board of Coop Pank, Coop Pank may acquire up to 2,616,000 shares for a total consideration of up to EUR 1,841,000 under the Third Buyback Programme. The maximum price per share at which transactions will be executed shall be determined in accordance with applicable legal requirements and the resolution of the general meeting of Coop Pank.

The Third Buyback Programme will be effective from 2 November 2026 until 15 March 2027. In determining the maximum number of shares that may be acquired on a daily basis, Coop Pank has opted to use the average daily trading volume for September 2026, which is 164,861 shares per day.

Under the Third Buyback Programme, Coop Pank may acquire up to 41,215 shares on each trading day from 2 November 2026 until 15 March 2027. This constitutes a right of Coop Pank, but not an obligation. The launch of the Third Buyback Programme does not give shareholders or third parties any grounds to assume that shares will be repurchased on a daily basis.

Coop Pank will disclose aggregate information on transactions carried out under the Third Buyback Programme by way of a stock exchange announcement each Monday in respect of transactions executed during the preceding calendar week.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 240,600 clients who use everyday banking services. Coop Pank uses the synergy created between retail trade and banking and brings everyday banking solutions closer to people. The majority shareholder of the Bank is a domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, the sales network of which comprises over 330 stores.

Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Tel: +372 516 0231

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