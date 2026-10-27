GPU Semiconductor Market Share, Industry Trends, Growth Forecasts, And Competitive Analysis, 2026-2031 Market To Reach USD 647.34 Billion By 2031 As AI Infrastructure Investment Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hyperscale AI, sovereign compute, inference, edge AI, ADAS and chiplets expand GPU ROI opportunities despite export controls and cost pressures.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "GPU Semiconductor - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global GPU semiconductor market is expected to grow from USD 189.43 billion in 2025 to USD 228.61 billion in 2026, reaching USD 647.34 billion by 2031. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 23.14% during 2026-2031, supported by rapid investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure, data center accelerators, enterprise AI platforms, edge computing, automotive systems, gaming, and professional workstations.

Hyperscale AI Infrastructure Drives GPU Semiconductor Demand

Expansion of AI training and inference clusters remains the leading growth driver for the GPU semiconductor market. Major cloud operators increasingly view GPU capacity as essential infrastructure for supporting large-scale AI services. The combined capital expenditure of Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, and Oracle approached USD 600 billion in 2026, with a substantial portion directed toward AI infrastructure.

NVIDIA reported Q1 FY2027 data center revenue of USD 75.2 billion in May 2026, representing 92% year-over-year growth and highlighting the speed at which AI infrastructure spending is translating into semiconductor revenue. AI data center semiconductor revenue reached USD 670 billion in 2026, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association. Inference workloads are also expected to grow faster than training workloads, supporting sustained GPU demand as AI models move into production environments.

Enterprise AI factories and sovereign compute programs are further broadening the market. Governments, regulated institutions, and large enterprises are investing in domestic AI infrastructure to meet data sovereignty, security, and industrial policy objectives. These projects typically involve longer procurement cycles and premium systems, creating durable demand for GPU hardware, software platforms, and support services.

Export Controls and Pricing Pressures Present Market Challenges

Export controls, tariffs, and compliance requirements continue to affect GPU semiconductor sales and procurement decisions. In January 2026, the US Bureau of Industry and Security revised its license review policy for advanced semiconductor exports to China, introducing case-by-case assessments subject to end-user certification and verification. Additional clarification in May 2026 confirmed that licensing requirements for advanced computing products continue to apply to entities headquartered in Country Group D:5, regardless of physical location.

These measures can delay transactions, increase documentation requirements, and limit access to selected international markets. Elevated GPU and memory average selling prices may also slow adoption among mainstream customers. However, continuing investment in edge AI, advanced driver assistance systems, and in-cabin vehicle computing is creating additional growth opportunities.

Discrete GPUs and Data Center Accelerators Lead the Market

Discrete GPUs accounted for 84.31% of GPU semiconductor market revenue in 2025. Their leadership reflects the memory bandwidth, dedicated VRAM capacity, and computing performance required for AI training, inference, gaming, and professional workloads. Established software ecosystems and deployment tools also encourage customers to remain with proven hardware platforms during upgrade cycles.

Chiplet-based architectures are becoming increasingly important because they can improve manufacturing economics and support scalable product designs. These architectures allow vendors to address AI, gaming, and professional applications with adaptable compute and memory configurations. Integrated GPUs remain strategically significant in mobile devices, notebooks, automotive displays, and edge inference systems where energy efficiency and compact design are critical.

Data center and server accelerators represented 73.52% of the market in 2025 and are forecast to expand at a 24.35% CAGR through 2031. Although data centers remain the primary source of revenue, demand is becoming more diversified. PCs and workstations are benefiting from local AI inference, while automotive and ADAS applications are gaining momentum as manufacturers add more computing capability to vehicles. Embedded and edge devices also contribute to growth through GPU IP licensing and modular semiconductor platforms.

Regional GPU Semiconductor Market Outlook

North America held a 49.51% market share in 2025, supported by the concentration of hyperscale cloud providers and AI technology companies in the United States. Large infrastructure budgets from Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta, and Oracle continue to drive high-end GPU procurement, platform testing, and early deployment. Canada is attracting AI compute investment through policy support, while Mexico is emerging as a secondary data center location connected to nearshoring and regional diversification.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record a 24.57% CAGR through 2031, making it the fastest-growing regional market. Growth is supported by semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging, memory production, equipment investment, and sovereign AI programs. South Korea remains central to the premium AI supply chain through HBM production led by Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. Japan is also increasing investment in advanced logic, memory capacity, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Europe is expanding its GPU infrastructure in response to data residency, regulatory compliance, and demand for locally operated AI systems. Germany, the United Kingdom, and France represent key regional markets, particularly across finance, healthcare, enterprise technology, and public sector applications. South America and the Middle East and Africa currently hold smaller shares but offer long-term opportunities as digital infrastructure, energy capacity, and sovereign technology initiatives advance.

Overall, the GPU semiconductor market is positioned for strong expansion through 2031. Hyperscale AI spending will remain the central demand engine, while enterprise AI, sovereign computing, automotive systems, edge devices, and regional data infrastructure investments create a more diversified foundation for future growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Hyperscale AI Training and Inference Cluster Expansion

4.2.2 Enterprise AI Factory and Sovereign Compute Procurement

4.2.3 Edge AI Upgrade Cycle in PCs and Mobile Devices

4.2.4 Rising ADAS and In-Cabin Compute Content per Vehicle

4.2.5 Chiplet-Based GPU Roadmaps Improving Yield and Product Scaling

4.2.6 GPU-as-a-Service Broadening Access Beyond Hyperscalers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Export Controls and Tariff Volatility

4.3.2 Elevated GPU and Memory ASPs Slowing Mainstream Adoption

4.3.3 HBM and CoWoS Allocation Bias Toward AI Racks

4.3.4 Grid Interconnection Delays for High-Density GPU Campuses

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Integration Type

5.1.1 Integrated GPUs

5.1.2 Discrete GPUs

5.2 By Device Application

5.2.1 Mobile Devices and Tablets

5.2.2 PCs and Workstations

5.2.3 Data Center and Server Accelerators

5.2.4 Gaming Consoles and Handheld Devices

5.2.5 Automotive and ADAS

5.2.6 Embedded and Edge Devices

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Consumer Electronics and Gaming

5.3.2 Cloud, Data Center, and Enterprise IT

5.3.3 Telecom

5.3.4 Automotive

5.3.5 Industrial and Robotics

5.3.6 Other End Users

5.4 By Memory Type

5.4.1 GDDR-Based GPUs

5.4.2 HBM-Based GPUs

5.4.3 Shared DDR/LPDDR Memory GPUs

5.4.4 Other Memory Types

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 South Korea

5.5.3.4 India

5.5.3.5 Southeast Asia

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 South America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Vendor Positioning Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 NVIDIA Corporation

6.4.2 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

6.4.3 Intel Corporation

6.4.4 Qualcomm Incorporated

6.4.5 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

6.4.6 MediaTek Inc.

6.4.7 Imagination Technologies Group Ltd.

6.4.8 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

6.4.9 Moore Threads Intelligent Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

6.4.10 Biren Technology Co., Ltd.

6.4.11 VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

6.4.12 Zhaoxin Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

6.4.13 UNISOC Technologies Co., Ltd.

6.4.14 Rockchip Electronics Co., Ltd.

6.4.15 Bolt Graphics, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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