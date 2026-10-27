Global CRISPR Market Size, Share, Growth, And Industry Trends Forecast To 2031 USD 6.12 Billion Opportunity Fueled By Drug Discovery And Advanced Gene Editing

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Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "CRISPR Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global CRISPR market is projected to grow from USD 3.48 billion in 2026 to USD 6.12 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by the expanding adoption of CRISPR-based genome editing across drug discovery, functional genomics, cell and gene therapy, genetic disease research, molecular diagnostics, precision medicine, and agriculture.

Advancements in base editing, prime editing, RNA editing, and high-fidelity CRISPR systems continue to broaden the commercial and research potential of genome-editing technologies. Demand is also increasing for precise, scalable, and reproducible workflows that enable pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, academic institutes, and research organizations to accelerate genomic research and therapeutic development.

CRISPR kits & enzymes to record the highest growth

The CRISPR kits & enzymes segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market expansion is being driven by demand for ready-to-use genome-editing reagents and enzymes across research and genome-engineering workflows. These products support guide RNA-based editing, gene knockout, gene activation, editing validation, and the development of advanced genome-editing systems.

Adoption of high-throughput screening, functional genomics, and next-generation editors is increasing the need for specialized CRISPR kits and enzymes. Continued innovation in high-fidelity nucleases, base editors, prime editors, and engineered editing systems is expected to strengthen demand for advanced products.

Drug discovery & development leads the CRISPR market

Drug discovery & development holds the largest market share, supported by the use of CRISPR technologies in target identification, target validation, disease-model development, functional genomics, and drug screening. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are applying CRISPR-based knockout, activation, inhibition, and screening methods to assess gene function, investigate disease mechanisms, and identify therapeutic targets.

The growing role of genome editing in cell and gene therapy development and precision medicine is generating additional demand for CRISPR products, screening platforms, validation solutions, and related services.

US market positioned for the highest CAGR

The US is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, benefiting from advanced biomedical research infrastructure, substantial investment, and the presence of leading genome-editing companies. CRISPR adoption is accelerating across drug discovery, functional genomics, cell and gene therapy, genetic disease research, and precision medicine.

CRISPR-Cas systems, base editing, prime editing, guide RNA design, and genome-editing screening and validation are increasingly used by pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, academic institutions, and research organizations. Government and private funding, combined with ongoing therapeutic innovation, is further supporting US market growth.

Competitive landscape

Key companies offering CRISPR products and services include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), GenScript (US), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), Creative Biogene (US), Fujian SunvBiotech Co., Ltd. (China), EditCR (US), Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), and Revvity (US). The report evaluates their market positions, product portfolios, growth strategies, product launches, acquisitions, investments, and recent developments. It also assesses emerging startups within the CRISPR industry ecosystem.

Research coverage

The report segments the CRISPR market by offering, product type, product end user, service type, service end user, application, and region. Product categories include CRISPR kits & enzymes, CRISPR libraries, and other products. Service categories include gRNA synthesis & cell line development, screening & validation, and other services. End users include pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and other organizations. Applications cover drug discovery & development, agriculture, and additional use cases across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The analysis examines market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. Key growth factors include rising demand for CRISPR-based gene therapies, technological advances, and increasing government and private investment. Opportunities are emerging from new vaccines, treatments for genetic diseases, and expanding industrial and agricultural applications. Technical limitations and regulatory hurdles remain important market considerations.

Primary research profile



By Respondent: Supply Side - 70% and Demand Side - 30%

By Designation: Managers - 45%, CXOs and Directors - 30%, and Executives - 25% By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 25%, Latin America - 5%, the Middle East & Africa - 5%

Business value of the report

The report provides revenue estimates for the overall CRISPR market and its subsegments, enabling established companies and new entrants to evaluate growth prospects and competitive conditions. Stakeholders can use the findings to identify attractive markets, assess product innovation, explore untapped geographies, monitor investments, and develop effective go-to-market strategies. The competitive assessment also offers insight into market shares, product offerings, and the strategic priorities of leading CRISPR companies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 STUDY SCOPE

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED & REGIONAL SCOPE

1.3.2 INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED

1.3.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED

1.4 STAKEHOLDERS

1.5 SUMMARY OF CHANGES

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 MARKET HIGHLIGHTS & KEY INSIGHTS

2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: MAPPING OF STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS IN CRISPR MARKET

2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS

2.5 REGIONAL SNAPSHOT: MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST

3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

3.1 CRISPR MARKET OVERVIEW

3.2 NORTH AMERICA: CRISPR MARKET, BY SERVICE

3.3 CRISPR MARKET: GEOGRAPHIC GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 CRISPR MARKET SHARE, BY OFFERING, 2026 VS. 2031 (%)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.2.1 DRIVERS

4.2.1.1 Growing demand for CRISPR-based gene therapies

4.2.1.2 Advancements in CRISPR technology

4.2.1.3 Growing government and private investments and funding for CRISPR technology

4.2.2 RESTRAINTS

4.2.2.1 Technical challenges associated with CRISPR technology

4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES

4.2.3.1 Development of new vaccines and treatments for genetic diseases

4.2.3.2 Expanding industrial and agricultural applications of CRISPR

4.2.4 CHALLENGES

4.2.4.1 Regulatory hurdles for CRISPR advancements

4.3 UNMET NEEDS & WHITE SPACES

4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS & CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER-1/2/3 PLAYERS

5 INDUSTRY TRENDS

5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

5.1.2 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

5.1.4 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.1.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

5.2 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK

5.2.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2.2 GDP TRENDS & FORECAST

5.2.3 TRENDS IN GLOBAL HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY

5.2.4 TRENDS IN GLOBAL BIOTECH INDUSTRY

5.3 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.4 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

5.4.1 ROLE OF PLAYERS IN ECOSYSTEM

5.5 PRICING ANALYSIS

5.5.1 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND OF CRISPR KITS & REAGENTS, BY KEY PLAYER, 2023-2025

5.5.2 INDICATIVE PRICE TREND FOR CRISPR SERVICES

5.5.3 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE OF CRISPR KITS & REAGENTS, BY REGION, 2025

5.6 TRADE ANALYSIS

5.6.1 IMPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 3822.00)

5.6.2 EXPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 3822.00)

5.7 KEY CONFERENCES & EVENTS, 2026-2027

5.8 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMERS' BUSINESSES

5.9 INVESTMENT & FUNDING SCENARIO

5.10 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS

5.10.1 CRISPR-CAS9 EDITING DEMONSTRATES DURABLE LIPID REDUCTION

5.10.2 IN VIVO CRISPR EDITING SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCES HEREDITARY ANGIOEDEMA ATTACKS

5.11 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFFS ON CRISPR MARKET

5.11.1 INTRODUCTION

5.11.2 KEY TARIFF RATES

5.11.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS

5.11.4 IMPACT ON COUNTRY/REGION

5.11.4.1 US

5.11.4.2 Europe

5.11.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.11.4.4 Rest of the World

5.11.5 IMPACT ON END-USE INDUSTRIES

5.11.5.1 Pharmaceutical & biotech companies

5.11.5.2 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

5.11.5.3 Academic & research institutes

6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS, INNOVATIONS, AND FUTURE APPLICATIONS

6.1 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

6.1.1 KEY TECHNOLOGIES

6.1.1.1 CRISPR-Cas systems

6.1.1.2 gRNA design & optimization

6.1.1.3 High-throughput CRISPR screening

6.1.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES

6.1.2.1 Synthetic biology

6.1.2.2 Single-cell genomics

6.1.2.3 Next-generation sequencing

6.1.3 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES

6.1.3.1 Stem cell engineering

6.1.3.2 Synthetic DNA & gene synthesis

6.1.3.3 Microfluidics

6.2 TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP

6.3 PATENT ANALYSIS

6.3.1 METHODOLOGY

6.3.2 NUMBER OF PATENTS FILED, BY DOCUMENT TYPE

6.3.3 LIST OF KEY PATENTS

6.4 FUTURE APPLICATIONS

6.5 IMPACT OF AI/GEN AI ON CRISPR MARKET

6.5.1 TOP USE CASES & MARKET POTENTIAL

6.5.2 BEST PRACTICES IN AI-ENABLED CRISPR WORKFLOWS

6.5.3 CASE STUDIES OF AI IMPLEMENTATION IN CRISPR MARKET

6.5.4 INTERCONNECTED ADJACENT ECOSYSTEM & IMPACT ON MARKET PLAYERS

6.5.5 CLIENTS' READINESS TO ADOPT AI-INTEGRATED CRISPR TECHNOLOGIES

7 SUSTAINABILITY & REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

7.1 REGIONAL REGULATIONS & COMPLIANCE

7.1.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS

7.1.2 INDUSTRY STANDARDS

7.1.2.1 North America

7.1.2.1.1 US

7.1.2.1.2 Canada

7.1.2.2 Europe

7.1.2.2.1 Germany

7.1.2.2.2 UK

7.1.2.2.3 France

7.1.2.3 Asia Pacific

7.1.2.3.1 Japan

7.1.2.3.2 China

7.1.2.4 Latin America

7.1.2.4.1 Brazil

7.1.2.5 Middle East & Africa

7.1.2.5.1 GCC Countries

7.1.2.5.2 South Africa

7.2 SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES

7.3 IMPACT OF REGULATORY POLICIES ON SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES

7.4 CERTIFICATIONS, LABELING, AND ECO-STANDARDS

8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE & BUYER BEHAVIOR

8.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS

8.2 BUYER STAKEHOLDERS & BUYING EVALUATION CRITERIA

8.2.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS

8.2.2 CRISPR MARKET: BUYING CRITERIA

8.3 ADOPTION BARRIERS & INTERNAL CHALLENGES

8.4 UNMET NEEDS FROM VARIOUS END-USE INDUSTRIES

9 CRISPR MARKET, BY OFFERING

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 PRODUCTS

9.2.1 ADVANCEMENTS IN GENOME EDITING TO DRIVE GROWTH

9.3 SERVICES

9.3.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR PRECISE GENOME EDITING TOOLS IN RESEARCH AND CLINICAL APPLICATIONS TO BOOST MARKET

10 CRISPR PRODUCTS MARKET, BY TYPE

10.1 INTRODUCTION

10.2 CRISPR KITS & ENZYMES

10.2.1 CRISPR KITS & ENZYMES SEGMENT TO DOMINATE CRISPR PRODUCTS MARKET DURING FORECAST PERIOD

10.3 CRISPR LIBRARIES

10.3.1 INCREASING APPLICATIONS OF CRISPR LIBRARIES IN GENE EDITING TO DRIVE GROWTH

10.4 OTHER PRODUCTS

11 CRISPR PRODUCTS MARKET, BY END USER

11.1 INTRODUCTION

11.2 PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANIES

11.2.1 INCREASING PRODUCT APPROVALS AND ROBUST CLINICAL PIPELINE TO PROPEL MARKET

11.3 ACADEMIC & RESEARCH INSTITUTES

11.3.1 INCREASING FUNDING FOR GENOMIC PROJECTS TO PROPEL MARKET

11.4 OTHER END USERS

12 CRISPR MARKET, BY SERVICE

12.1 INTRODUCTION

12.1.1 GRNA SYNTHESIS & CELL LINE DEVELOPMENT

12.1.1.1 Emerging opportunities in CRISPR gRNA synthesis & cell line development to drive growth

12.1.2 SCREENING & VALIDATION

12.1.2.1 Rapid advancements in CRISPR technology to drive growth

12.2 OTHER SERVICES

13 CRISPR SERVICES MARKET, BY END USER

13.1 INTRODUCTION

13.2 PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANIES

13.2.1 ADVANCEMENTS IN GENOME EDITING TO DRIVE GROWTH

13.3 ACADEMIC & RESEARCH INSTITUTES

13.3.1 INCREASING INVESTMENTS IN GENOMIC PROJECTS TO PROPEL MARKET

13.4 OTHER END USERS

14 CRISPR MARKET, BY APPLICATION

14.1 INTRODUCTION

14.2 DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

14.2.1 ADVANCEMENTS IN GENOME EDITING TO DRIVE GROWTH

14.3 AGRICULTURE

14.3.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR ENHANCED CROP TRAITS TO DRIVE GROWTH

14.4 OTHER APPLICATIONS

15 CRISPR MARKET, BY REGION

15.1 INTRODUCTION

15.2 NORTH AMERICA

15.2.1 US

15.2.1.1 Increasing demand for CRISPR products and services across various industries to drive growth

15.2.2 CANADA

15.2.2.1 Increasing demand for gene-editing technologies to boost growth

15.3 EUROPE

15.3.1 GERMANY

15.3.1.1 Rapidly increasing biotechnology sector to support growth

15.3.2 UK

15.3.2.1 Significant government investments in genomics research to propel growth

15.3.3 FRANCE

15.3.3.1 Increasing demand for targeted therapies and personalized medicine to propel growth

15.3.4 ITALY

15.3.4.1 Increasing demand for innovative therapeutic solutions to drive growth

15.3.5 SPAIN

15.3.5.1 Increasing demand for precision medicine to drive growth

15.3.6 REST OF EUROPE

15.4 ASIA PACIFIC

15.4.1 CHINA

15.4.1.1 Increasing investments in R&D to drive growth

15.4.2 JAPAN

15.4.2.1 Potential of CRISPR-based therapies in personalized medicine to present opportunities for market growth

15.4.3 INDIA

15.4.3.1 Increasing prevalence of genetic disorders to support growth

15.4.4 AUSTRALIA

15.4.4.1 Growing clinical translation and advancements in CRISPR technologies to support growth

15.4.5 SOUTH KOREA

15.4.5.1 Advancements in next-generation CRISPR and precision RNA editing to support growth

15.4.6 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

15.5 LATIN AMERICA

15.5.1 BRAZIL

15.5.1.1 Growing adoption of genome technologies to propel growth

15.5.2 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

15.6 MIDDLE EAST

15.6.1 GCC COUNTRIES

15.6.1.1 Saudi Arabia

15.6.1.1.1 Regulatory support and expanding advanced-therapy infrastructure to boost market

15.6.1.2 UAE

15.6.1.2.1 Precision medicine investment and advanced clinical infrastructure to aid market growth

15.6.1.3 Rest of GCC Countries

15.6.2 REST OF MIDDLE EAST

15.7 AFRICA

15.7.1 EXPANDING AGRICULTURAL BIOTECHNOLOGY AND GENOMICS RESEARCH TO PROPEL MARKET

16 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

16.1 INTRODUCTION

16.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGY/RIGHT TO WIN, JANUARY 2023-SEPTEMBER 2026

16.2.1 OVERVIEW OF STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY KEY PLAYERS IN CRISPR MARKET, JANUARY 2023-SEPTEMBER 2026

16.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2021-2025

16.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025

16.5 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

16.5.1 STARS

16.5.2 EMERGING LEADERS

16.5.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS

16.5.4 PARTICIPANTS

16.5.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

16.5.5.1 Company footprint

16.5.5.2 Region footprint

16.5.5.3 Product footprint

16.5.5.4 Service footprint

16.5.5.5 Application footprint

16.6 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025

16.6.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES

16.6.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES

16.6.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES

16.6.4 STARTING BLOCKS

16.6.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES

16.6.5.1 Detailed list of key startups/SMEs

16.6.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of key startups/SMEs

16.7 COMPANY VALUATION & FINANCIAL METRICS

16.8 BRAND COMPARISON

16.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

16.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES

16.9.2 DEALS

16.9.3 EXPANSIONS

17 COMPANY PROFILES

17.1 KEY PLAYERS

17.1.1 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

17.1.1.1 Business overview

17.1.1.2 Products & services offered

17.1.1.3 Recent developments

17.1.1.3.1 Expansions

17.1.1.4 Analyst's view

17.1.1.4.1 Key strengths

17.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices

17.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

17.1.2 MERCK KGAA

17.1.2.1 Business overview

17.1.2.2 Products & services offered

17.1.2.3 Recent developments

17.1.2.3.1 Product launches

17.1.2.3.2 Deals

17.1.2.4 Analyst's view

17.1.2.4.1 Key strengths

17.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices

17.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

17.1.3 AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

17.1.3.1 Business overview

17.1.3.2 Products & services offered

17.1.3.3 Recent developments

17.1.3.3.1 Deals

17.1.3.3.2 Expansions

17.1.3.4 Analyst's view

17.1.3.4.1 Key strengths

17.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices

17.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

17.1.4 GENSCRIPT

17.1.4.1 Business overview

17.1.4.2 Products & services offered

17.1.4.3 Recent developments

17.1.4.3.1 Deals

17.1.4.3.2 Expansions

17.1.4.4 Analyst's view

17.1.4.4.1 Key strengths

17.1.4.4.2 Strategic choices

17.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

17.1.5 REVVITY

17.1.5.1 Business overview

17.1.5.2 Products & services offered

17.1.5.3 Recent developments

17.1.5.3.1 Product launches

17.1.5.3.2 Deals

17.1.6 LONZA

17.1.6.1 Business overview

17.1.6.2 Products & services offered

17.1.6.3 Recent developments

17.1.6.3.1 Product launches

17.1.6.3.2 Deals

17.1.6.3.3 Expansions

17.1.7 DANAHER CORPORATION

17.1.7.1 Business overview

17.1.7.2 Products & services offered

17.1.7.3 Recent developments

17.1.7.3.1 Product launches

17.1.7.3.2 Deals

17.1.8 TAKARA BIO INC.

17.1.8.1 Business overview

17.1.8.2 Products & services offered

17.1.8.3 Recent developments

17.1.8.3.1 Deals

17.1.9 CREATIVE BIOGENE

17.1.9.1 Business overview

17.1.9.2 Products & services offered

17.1.9.3 Recent developments

17.1.9.3.1 Service launches

17.1.10 FUJIAN SUNYBIOTECH CO., LTD.

17.1.10.1 Business overview

17.1.10.2 Products & services offered

17.1.11 EDITCO

17.1.11.1 Business overview

17.1.11.2 Products & services offered

17.1.11.3 Recent financials

17.1.11.3.1 Deals

17.1.12 CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES, INC.

17.1.12.1 Business overview

17.1.12.2 Products & services offered

17.1.12.3 Recent developments

17.1.12.3.1 Deals

17.1.13 DEMEETRA AGBIO

17.1.13.1 Business overview

17.1.13.2 Products & services offered

17.1.13.3 Recent developments

17.1.13.3.1 Deals

17.1.14 ORIGENE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

17.1.14.1 Business overview

17.1.14.2 Products & services offered

17.1.15 CELLECTA, INC.

17.1.15.1 Business overview

17.1.15.2 Products & services offered

17.2 OTHER PLAYERS

17.2.1 MAMMOTH BIOSCIENCES, INC.

17.2.2 APPLIED STEMCELL

17.2.3 NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS

17.2.4 TOOLGEN, INC.

17.2.5 GENECOPOEIA, INC.

17.2.6 TWIST BIOSCIENCE

17.2.7 SYNTHEGO

17.2.8 EGENESIS

17.2.9 MANUS BIO

17.2.10 PRECISION BIOSCIENCES

18 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

18.1 RESEARCH DATA

18.1.1 SECONDARY DATA

18.1.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

18.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

18.2.1 GLOBAL MARKET ESTIMATION

18.2.1.1 Insights from primary experts

18.2.2 SEGMENTAL MARKET ESTIMATION (TOP-DOWN APPROACH)

18.3 MARKET GROWTH RATE PROJECTION

18.4 DATA TRIANGULATION

18.5 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS

18.6 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS

18.7 RISK ANALYSIS

19 APPENDIX

19.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE

19.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL

19.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

19.4 RELATED REPORTS

19.5 AUTHOR DETAILS

LIST OF TABLES [388]

LIST OF FIGURES [53]

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