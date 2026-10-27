Global CRISPR Market Size, Share, Growth, And Industry Trends Forecast To 2031 USD 6.12 Billion Opportunity Fueled By Drug Discovery And Advanced Gene Editing
Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "CRISPR Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global CRISPR market is projected to grow from USD 3.48 billion in 2026 to USD 6.12 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by the expanding adoption of CRISPR-based genome editing across drug discovery, functional genomics, cell and gene therapy, genetic disease research, molecular diagnostics, precision medicine, and agriculture.
Advancements in base editing, prime editing, RNA editing, and high-fidelity CRISPR systems continue to broaden the commercial and research potential of genome-editing technologies. Demand is also increasing for precise, scalable, and reproducible workflows that enable pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, academic institutes, and research organizations to accelerate genomic research and therapeutic development.
CRISPR kits & enzymes to record the highest growth
The CRISPR kits & enzymes segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market expansion is being driven by demand for ready-to-use genome-editing reagents and enzymes across research and genome-engineering workflows. These products support guide RNA-based editing, gene knockout, gene activation, editing validation, and the development of advanced genome-editing systems.
Adoption of high-throughput screening, functional genomics, and next-generation editors is increasing the need for specialized CRISPR kits and enzymes. Continued innovation in high-fidelity nucleases, base editors, prime editors, and engineered editing systems is expected to strengthen demand for advanced products.
Drug discovery & development leads the CRISPR market
Drug discovery & development holds the largest market share, supported by the use of CRISPR technologies in target identification, target validation, disease-model development, functional genomics, and drug screening. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are applying CRISPR-based knockout, activation, inhibition, and screening methods to assess gene function, investigate disease mechanisms, and identify therapeutic targets.
The growing role of genome editing in cell and gene therapy development and precision medicine is generating additional demand for CRISPR products, screening platforms, validation solutions, and related services.
US market positioned for the highest CAGR
The US is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, benefiting from advanced biomedical research infrastructure, substantial investment, and the presence of leading genome-editing companies. CRISPR adoption is accelerating across drug discovery, functional genomics, cell and gene therapy, genetic disease research, and precision medicine.
CRISPR-Cas systems, base editing, prime editing, guide RNA design, and genome-editing screening and validation are increasingly used by pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, academic institutions, and research organizations. Government and private funding, combined with ongoing therapeutic innovation, is further supporting US market growth.
Competitive landscape
Key companies offering CRISPR products and services include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), GenScript (US), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), Creative Biogene (US), Fujian SunvBiotech Co., Ltd. (China), EditCR (US), Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), and Revvity (US). The report evaluates their market positions, product portfolios, growth strategies, product launches, acquisitions, investments, and recent developments. It also assesses emerging startups within the CRISPR industry ecosystem.
Research coverage
The report segments the CRISPR market by offering, product type, product end user, service type, service end user, application, and region. Product categories include CRISPR kits & enzymes, CRISPR libraries, and other products. Service categories include gRNA synthesis & cell line development, screening & validation, and other services. End users include pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and other organizations. Applications cover drug discovery & development, agriculture, and additional use cases across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
The analysis examines market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. Key growth factors include rising demand for CRISPR-based gene therapies, technological advances, and increasing government and private investment. Opportunities are emerging from new vaccines, treatments for genetic diseases, and expanding industrial and agricultural applications. Technical limitations and regulatory hurdles remain important market considerations.
Primary research profile
- By Respondent: Supply Side - 70% and Demand Side - 30% By Designation: Managers - 45%, CXOs and Directors - 30%, and Executives - 25% By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 25%, Latin America - 5%, the Middle East & Africa - 5%
Business value of the report
The report provides revenue estimates for the overall CRISPR market and its subsegments, enabling established companies and new entrants to evaluate growth prospects and competitive conditions. Stakeholders can use the findings to identify attractive markets, assess product innovation, explore untapped geographies, monitor investments, and develop effective go-to-market strategies. The competitive assessment also offers insight into market shares, product offerings, and the strategic priorities of leading CRISPR companies.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION
1.3 STUDY SCOPE
1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED & REGIONAL SCOPE
1.3.2 INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS
1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED
1.3.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED
1.4 STAKEHOLDERS
1.5 SUMMARY OF CHANGES
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 MARKET HIGHLIGHTS & KEY INSIGHTS
2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: MAPPING OF STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS
2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS IN CRISPR MARKET
2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS
2.5 REGIONAL SNAPSHOT: MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST
3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
3.1 CRISPR MARKET OVERVIEW
3.2 NORTH AMERICA: CRISPR MARKET, BY SERVICE
3.3 CRISPR MARKET: GEOGRAPHIC GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES
3.4 CRISPR MARKET SHARE, BY OFFERING, 2026 VS. 2031 (%)
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.2.1 DRIVERS
4.2.1.1 Growing demand for CRISPR-based gene therapies
4.2.1.2 Advancements in CRISPR technology
4.2.1.3 Growing government and private investments and funding for CRISPR technology
4.2.2 RESTRAINTS
4.2.2.1 Technical challenges associated with CRISPR technology
4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES
4.2.3.1 Development of new vaccines and treatments for genetic diseases
4.2.3.2 Expanding industrial and agricultural applications of CRISPR
4.2.4 CHALLENGES
4.2.4.1 Regulatory hurdles for CRISPR advancements
4.3 UNMET NEEDS & WHITE SPACES
4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS & CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER-1/2/3 PLAYERS
5 INDUSTRY TRENDS
5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
5.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
5.1.2 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
5.1.4 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
5.1.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
5.2 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK
5.2.1 INTRODUCTION
5.2.2 GDP TRENDS & FORECAST
5.2.3 TRENDS IN GLOBAL HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY
5.2.4 TRENDS IN GLOBAL BIOTECH INDUSTRY
5.3 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
5.4 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS
5.4.1 ROLE OF PLAYERS IN ECOSYSTEM
5.5 PRICING ANALYSIS
5.5.1 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND OF CRISPR KITS & REAGENTS, BY KEY PLAYER, 2023-2025
5.5.2 INDICATIVE PRICE TREND FOR CRISPR SERVICES
5.5.3 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE OF CRISPR KITS & REAGENTS, BY REGION, 2025
5.6 TRADE ANALYSIS
5.6.1 IMPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 3822.00)
5.6.2 EXPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 3822.00)
5.7 KEY CONFERENCES & EVENTS, 2026-2027
5.8 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMERS' BUSINESSES
5.9 INVESTMENT & FUNDING SCENARIO
5.10 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS
5.10.1 CRISPR-CAS9 EDITING DEMONSTRATES DURABLE LIPID REDUCTION
5.10.2 IN VIVO CRISPR EDITING SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCES HEREDITARY ANGIOEDEMA ATTACKS
5.11 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFFS ON CRISPR MARKET
5.11.1 INTRODUCTION
5.11.2 KEY TARIFF RATES
5.11.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS
5.11.4 IMPACT ON COUNTRY/REGION
5.11.4.1 US
5.11.4.2 Europe
5.11.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.11.4.4 Rest of the World
5.11.5 IMPACT ON END-USE INDUSTRIES
5.11.5.1 Pharmaceutical & biotech companies
5.11.5.2 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
5.11.5.3 Academic & research institutes
6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS, INNOVATIONS, AND FUTURE APPLICATIONS
6.1 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS
6.1.1 KEY TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.1.1 CRISPR-Cas systems
6.1.1.2 gRNA design & optimization
6.1.1.3 High-throughput CRISPR screening
6.1.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.2.1 Synthetic biology
6.1.2.2 Single-cell genomics
6.1.2.3 Next-generation sequencing
6.1.3 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.3.1 Stem cell engineering
6.1.3.2 Synthetic DNA & gene synthesis
6.1.3.3 Microfluidics
6.2 TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP
6.3 PATENT ANALYSIS
6.3.1 METHODOLOGY
6.3.2 NUMBER OF PATENTS FILED, BY DOCUMENT TYPE
6.3.3 LIST OF KEY PATENTS
6.4 FUTURE APPLICATIONS
6.5 IMPACT OF AI/GEN AI ON CRISPR MARKET
6.5.1 TOP USE CASES & MARKET POTENTIAL
6.5.2 BEST PRACTICES IN AI-ENABLED CRISPR WORKFLOWS
6.5.3 CASE STUDIES OF AI IMPLEMENTATION IN CRISPR MARKET
6.5.4 INTERCONNECTED ADJACENT ECOSYSTEM & IMPACT ON MARKET PLAYERS
6.5.5 CLIENTS' READINESS TO ADOPT AI-INTEGRATED CRISPR TECHNOLOGIES
7 SUSTAINABILITY & REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
7.1 REGIONAL REGULATIONS & COMPLIANCE
7.1.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS
7.1.2 INDUSTRY STANDARDS
7.1.2.1 North America
7.1.2.1.1 US
7.1.2.1.2 Canada
7.1.2.2 Europe
7.1.2.2.1 Germany
7.1.2.2.2 UK
7.1.2.2.3 France
7.1.2.3 Asia Pacific
7.1.2.3.1 Japan
7.1.2.3.2 China
7.1.2.4 Latin America
7.1.2.4.1 Brazil
7.1.2.5 Middle East & Africa
7.1.2.5.1 GCC Countries
7.1.2.5.2 South Africa
7.2 SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES
7.3 IMPACT OF REGULATORY POLICIES ON SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES
7.4 CERTIFICATIONS, LABELING, AND ECO-STANDARDS
8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE & BUYER BEHAVIOR
8.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS
8.2 BUYER STAKEHOLDERS & BUYING EVALUATION CRITERIA
8.2.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS
8.2.2 CRISPR MARKET: BUYING CRITERIA
8.3 ADOPTION BARRIERS & INTERNAL CHALLENGES
8.4 UNMET NEEDS FROM VARIOUS END-USE INDUSTRIES
9 CRISPR MARKET, BY OFFERING
9.1 INTRODUCTION
9.2 PRODUCTS
9.2.1 ADVANCEMENTS IN GENOME EDITING TO DRIVE GROWTH
9.3 SERVICES
9.3.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR PRECISE GENOME EDITING TOOLS IN RESEARCH AND CLINICAL APPLICATIONS TO BOOST MARKET
10 CRISPR PRODUCTS MARKET, BY TYPE
10.1 INTRODUCTION
10.2 CRISPR KITS & ENZYMES
10.2.1 CRISPR KITS & ENZYMES SEGMENT TO DOMINATE CRISPR PRODUCTS MARKET DURING FORECAST PERIOD
10.3 CRISPR LIBRARIES
10.3.1 INCREASING APPLICATIONS OF CRISPR LIBRARIES IN GENE EDITING TO DRIVE GROWTH
10.4 OTHER PRODUCTS
11 CRISPR PRODUCTS MARKET, BY END USER
11.1 INTRODUCTION
11.2 PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANIES
11.2.1 INCREASING PRODUCT APPROVALS AND ROBUST CLINICAL PIPELINE TO PROPEL MARKET
11.3 ACADEMIC & RESEARCH INSTITUTES
11.3.1 INCREASING FUNDING FOR GENOMIC PROJECTS TO PROPEL MARKET
11.4 OTHER END USERS
12 CRISPR MARKET, BY SERVICE
12.1 INTRODUCTION
12.1.1 GRNA SYNTHESIS & CELL LINE DEVELOPMENT
12.1.1.1 Emerging opportunities in CRISPR gRNA synthesis & cell line development to drive growth
12.1.2 SCREENING & VALIDATION
12.1.2.1 Rapid advancements in CRISPR technology to drive growth
12.2 OTHER SERVICES
13 CRISPR SERVICES MARKET, BY END USER
13.1 INTRODUCTION
13.2 PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANIES
13.2.1 ADVANCEMENTS IN GENOME EDITING TO DRIVE GROWTH
13.3 ACADEMIC & RESEARCH INSTITUTES
13.3.1 INCREASING INVESTMENTS IN GENOMIC PROJECTS TO PROPEL MARKET
13.4 OTHER END USERS
14 CRISPR MARKET, BY APPLICATION
14.1 INTRODUCTION
14.2 DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT
14.2.1 ADVANCEMENTS IN GENOME EDITING TO DRIVE GROWTH
14.3 AGRICULTURE
14.3.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR ENHANCED CROP TRAITS TO DRIVE GROWTH
14.4 OTHER APPLICATIONS
15 CRISPR MARKET, BY REGION
15.1 INTRODUCTION
15.2 NORTH AMERICA
15.2.1 US
15.2.1.1 Increasing demand for CRISPR products and services across various industries to drive growth
15.2.2 CANADA
15.2.2.1 Increasing demand for gene-editing technologies to boost growth
15.3 EUROPE
15.3.1 GERMANY
15.3.1.1 Rapidly increasing biotechnology sector to support growth
15.3.2 UK
15.3.2.1 Significant government investments in genomics research to propel growth
15.3.3 FRANCE
15.3.3.1 Increasing demand for targeted therapies and personalized medicine to propel growth
15.3.4 ITALY
15.3.4.1 Increasing demand for innovative therapeutic solutions to drive growth
15.3.5 SPAIN
15.3.5.1 Increasing demand for precision medicine to drive growth
15.3.6 REST OF EUROPE
15.4 ASIA PACIFIC
15.4.1 CHINA
15.4.1.1 Increasing investments in R&D to drive growth
15.4.2 JAPAN
15.4.2.1 Potential of CRISPR-based therapies in personalized medicine to present opportunities for market growth
15.4.3 INDIA
15.4.3.1 Increasing prevalence of genetic disorders to support growth
15.4.4 AUSTRALIA
15.4.4.1 Growing clinical translation and advancements in CRISPR technologies to support growth
15.4.5 SOUTH KOREA
15.4.5.1 Advancements in next-generation CRISPR and precision RNA editing to support growth
15.4.6 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC
15.5 LATIN AMERICA
15.5.1 BRAZIL
15.5.1.1 Growing adoption of genome technologies to propel growth
15.5.2 REST OF LATIN AMERICA
15.6 MIDDLE EAST
15.6.1 GCC COUNTRIES
15.6.1.1 Saudi Arabia
15.6.1.1.1 Regulatory support and expanding advanced-therapy infrastructure to boost market
15.6.1.2 UAE
15.6.1.2.1 Precision medicine investment and advanced clinical infrastructure to aid market growth
15.6.1.3 Rest of GCC Countries
15.6.2 REST OF MIDDLE EAST
15.7 AFRICA
15.7.1 EXPANDING AGRICULTURAL BIOTECHNOLOGY AND GENOMICS RESEARCH TO PROPEL MARKET
16 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
16.1 INTRODUCTION
16.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGY/RIGHT TO WIN, JANUARY 2023-SEPTEMBER 2026
16.2.1 OVERVIEW OF STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY KEY PLAYERS IN CRISPR MARKET, JANUARY 2023-SEPTEMBER 2026
16.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2021-2025
16.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025
16.5 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
16.5.1 STARS
16.5.2 EMERGING LEADERS
16.5.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS
16.5.4 PARTICIPANTS
16.5.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
16.5.5.1 Company footprint
16.5.5.2 Region footprint
16.5.5.3 Product footprint
16.5.5.4 Service footprint
16.5.5.5 Application footprint
16.6 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
16.6.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES
16.6.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES
16.6.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES
16.6.4 STARTING BLOCKS
16.6.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES
16.6.5.1 Detailed list of key startups/SMEs
16.6.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of key startups/SMEs
16.7 COMPANY VALUATION & FINANCIAL METRICS
16.8 BRAND COMPARISON
16.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
16.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES
16.9.2 DEALS
16.9.3 EXPANSIONS
17 COMPANY PROFILES
17.1 KEY PLAYERS
17.1.1 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
17.1.1.1 Business overview
17.1.1.2 Products & services offered
17.1.1.3 Recent developments
17.1.1.3.1 Expansions
17.1.1.4 Analyst's view
17.1.1.4.1 Key strengths
17.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices
17.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
17.1.2 MERCK KGAA
17.1.2.1 Business overview
17.1.2.2 Products & services offered
17.1.2.3 Recent developments
17.1.2.3.1 Product launches
17.1.2.3.2 Deals
17.1.2.4 Analyst's view
17.1.2.4.1 Key strengths
17.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices
17.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
17.1.3 AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
17.1.3.1 Business overview
17.1.3.2 Products & services offered
17.1.3.3 Recent developments
17.1.3.3.1 Deals
17.1.3.3.2 Expansions
17.1.3.4 Analyst's view
17.1.3.4.1 Key strengths
17.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices
17.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
17.1.4 GENSCRIPT
17.1.4.1 Business overview
17.1.4.2 Products & services offered
17.1.4.3 Recent developments
17.1.4.3.1 Deals
17.1.4.3.2 Expansions
17.1.4.4 Analyst's view
17.1.4.4.1 Key strengths
17.1.4.4.2 Strategic choices
17.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
17.1.5 REVVITY
17.1.5.1 Business overview
17.1.5.2 Products & services offered
17.1.5.3 Recent developments
17.1.5.3.1 Product launches
17.1.5.3.2 Deals
17.1.6 LONZA
17.1.6.1 Business overview
17.1.6.2 Products & services offered
17.1.6.3 Recent developments
17.1.6.3.1 Product launches
17.1.6.3.2 Deals
17.1.6.3.3 Expansions
17.1.7 DANAHER CORPORATION
17.1.7.1 Business overview
17.1.7.2 Products & services offered
17.1.7.3 Recent developments
17.1.7.3.1 Product launches
17.1.7.3.2 Deals
17.1.8 TAKARA BIO INC.
17.1.8.1 Business overview
17.1.8.2 Products & services offered
17.1.8.3 Recent developments
17.1.8.3.1 Deals
17.1.9 CREATIVE BIOGENE
17.1.9.1 Business overview
17.1.9.2 Products & services offered
17.1.9.3 Recent developments
17.1.9.3.1 Service launches
17.1.10 FUJIAN SUNYBIOTECH CO., LTD.
17.1.10.1 Business overview
17.1.10.2 Products & services offered
17.1.11 EDITCO
17.1.11.1 Business overview
17.1.11.2 Products & services offered
17.1.11.3 Recent financials
17.1.11.3.1 Deals
17.1.12 CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES, INC.
17.1.12.1 Business overview
17.1.12.2 Products & services offered
17.1.12.3 Recent developments
17.1.12.3.1 Deals
17.1.13 DEMEETRA AGBIO
17.1.13.1 Business overview
17.1.13.2 Products & services offered
17.1.13.3 Recent developments
17.1.13.3.1 Deals
17.1.14 ORIGENE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
17.1.14.1 Business overview
17.1.14.2 Products & services offered
17.1.15 CELLECTA, INC.
17.1.15.1 Business overview
17.1.15.2 Products & services offered
17.2 OTHER PLAYERS
17.2.1 MAMMOTH BIOSCIENCES, INC.
17.2.2 APPLIED STEMCELL
17.2.3 NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS
17.2.4 TOOLGEN, INC.
17.2.5 GENECOPOEIA, INC.
17.2.6 TWIST BIOSCIENCE
17.2.7 SYNTHEGO
17.2.8 EGENESIS
17.2.9 MANUS BIO
17.2.10 PRECISION BIOSCIENCES
18 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
18.1 RESEARCH DATA
18.1.1 SECONDARY DATA
18.1.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH
18.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
18.2.1 GLOBAL MARKET ESTIMATION
18.2.1.1 Insights from primary experts
18.2.2 SEGMENTAL MARKET ESTIMATION (TOP-DOWN APPROACH)
18.3 MARKET GROWTH RATE PROJECTION
18.4 DATA TRIANGULATION
18.5 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS
18.6 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS
18.7 RISK ANALYSIS
19 APPENDIX
19.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE
19.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL
19.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
19.4 RELATED REPORTS
19.5 AUTHOR DETAILS
LIST OF TABLES [388]
LIST OF FIGURES [53]
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