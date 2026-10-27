Global UAV (Drone) Market Size, Share, And Forecast To 2031 USD 83.51 Billion Opportunity Driven By AI-Enabled Autonomy, Defense Modernization, And Drone Logistics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target logistics, AI-enabled UAVs and Europe; leverage modular platforms, swarm autonomy and BVLOS integration to sharpen go-to-market strategies. Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "UAV (Drone) Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global UAV (drone) market is projected to grow from USD 42.72 billion in 2026 to USD 83.51 billion by 2031, recording a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being driven by the adoption of autonomous operations and rising demand for real-time data collection in aerial monitoring applications. Continued advances in artificial intelligence (AI), sensors, communication systems, propulsion technologies, and battery systems are improving UAV performance and supporting deployment across defense, commercial, industrial, government, and transportation applications. Logistics & Transportation Segment to Record the Highest CAGR Based on end-use industry, the logistics & transportation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2031. Growth is supported by the increasing use of UAVs for last-mile delivery, cargo transport, inventory monitoring, and warehouse operations. Demand for faster delivery services and more efficient logistics networks is accelerating investment in drone-based solutions. Improvements in autonomous navigation, payload capacity, and real-time tracking are also expanding the operational potential of UAVs throughout logistics and transportation ecosystems. High-compute/AI-enabled UAVs Held the Largest Share in 2025 By compute technology, the high-compute/AI-enabled UAVs segment captured the largest share of the UAV (drone) market in 2025. Adoption is increasing as operators deploy platforms capable of functioning with reduced human control while processing data in real time. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and edge computing enable onboard analysis and support complex missions across surveillance, mapping, inspection, defense, and industrial applications. The growing need for autonomous decision-making and advanced data processing is expected to sustain demand for high-compute UAV platforms. Europe Expected to Lead the UAV (Drone) Market in 2031 Europe is projected to account for the largest regional market share in 2031. Regional growth is closely linked to investments in defense modernization, surveillance, reconnaissance, border monitoring, and tactical drone capabilities. European governments and defense organizations are adopting autonomous systems, AI-enabled technologies, and advanced sensors to improve situational awareness and mission effectiveness. Initiatives supporting domestically developed drone technologies are also strengthening the region's UAV manufacturing and technology base. Primary Research Participant Breakdown

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: C-level Executives - 35%, Directors - 25%, and Others - 40% By Region: North America - 25%, Europe - 15%, Asia Pacific - 45%, Middle East - 9%, and RoW - 6% Competitive Landscape The report provides market ranking analysis and profiles prominent UAV (drone) market participants, including BAYKAR TECH (Turkiye), DJI (China), General Atomics (US), Northrop Grumman (US), and Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel). Other key companies include AeroVironment, Inc. (US), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Boeing (US), Airbus (Netherlands), and Textron Inc. (US). The competitive assessment covers company profiles, product portfolios, recent developments, strategic initiatives, growth strategies, market shares, and manufacturing capabilities. Research Coverage The report analyzes the UAV (drone) market across major segments, subsegments, and geographic regions. It estimates market size and growth potential while examining competitive positioning, emerging technologies, research & development activities, product launches, investments, and strategic developments. The analysis is designed to help established companies, new entrants, investors, manufacturers, technology providers, and other stakeholders evaluate revenue opportunities and develop effective go-to-market strategies. Key Market Insights

Market Drivers: Growing demand for autonomous UAVs across defense, commercial, and government applications, along with the rapid expansion of BVLOS operations and digital airspace integration.

Market Restraints: Limited flight endurance, battery energy density constraints, regulatory fragmentation, and restricted access to advanced UAV operations.

Market Opportunities: Development of modular UAV platforms for multi-mission applications and increased adoption of drone swarm and collaborative autonomous operations.

Market Challenges: Interoperability across heterogeneous UAV ecosystems and the reliability of autonomous decision-making.

Market Penetration: Analysis of solutions and capabilities offered by leading UAV market participants.

Product Development/Innovation: Coverage of emerging technologies, research & development programs, and new product launches.

Market Development: Assessment of high-potential UAV markets across key regions. Market Diversification: Insights into new products, untapped geographies, investments, and recent industry developments. The report enables stakeholders to assess competitive conditions, identify growth opportunities, understand market dynamics, and strengthen strategic planning in the rapidly evolving global UAV (drone) market. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 522 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $42.72 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $83.51 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 STUDY SCOPE

1.3.1 UAV (DRONE) MARKET SEGMENTATION & REGIONAL SNAPSHOT

1.3.2 INCLUSIONS AND EXCLUSIONS

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED

1.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS

1.6 SUMMARY OF CHANGES

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 KEY INSIGHTS AND MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: MAPPING OF STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS SHAPING MARKET

2.4 HIGH GROWTH SEGMENTS

2.5 REGIONAL SNAPSHOT: MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST

3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

3.1 ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR PLAYERS IN UAV (DRONE) MARKET

3.2 UAV (DRONE) MARKET, BY APPLICATION

3.3 UAV (DRONE) MARKET, BY MTOW

3.4 UAV (DRONE) MARKET, BY COMPUTE TECHNOLOGY

3.5 UAV (DRONE) MARKET, BY RANGE

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.2.1 DRIVERS

4.2.1.1 Growing demand for autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) across defense, commercial, and government applications

4.2.1.2 Expansion of beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations and digital airspace integration

4.2.1.3 Increasing defense modernization and adoption of unmanned systems

4.2.2 RESTRAINTS

4.2.2.1 Limited flight endurance and battery energy density

4.2.2.2 Regulatory fragmentation and limited access to advanced UAV operations

4.2.2.3 Increasing cybersecurity and supply chain security requirements

4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES

4.2.3.1 Integration of UAVs with digital twins and predictive maintenance

4.2.3.2 Development of modular UAV platforms for multi-mission applications

4.2.3.3 Expansion of Drone-in-a-Box solutions for remote and continuous operations

4.2.3.4 Growth of drone swarm and collaborative autonomous operations

4.2.4 CHALLENGES

4.2.4.1 Interoperability across heterogeneous UAV ecosystems

4.2.4.2 UAV traffic management at high deployment density

4.2.4.3 Reliability of autonomous decision-making

4.3 UNMET NEEDS AND WHITE SPACES

4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS AND CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.4.1 DEFENSE, AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING, AND AUTONOMOUS SYSTEMS ECOSYSTEMS

4.4.2 LOGISTICS, DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE, AND AUTONOMOUS DELIVERY ECOSYSTEMS

4.4.3 AGRICULTURE, ROBOTICS, AND PRECISION FARMING ECOSYSTEMS

4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER 1/2/3 PLAYERS

5 INDUSTRY TRENDS

5.1 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK

5.1.1 GDP TRENDS AND FORECAST

5.1.2 TRENDS IN GLOBAL AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE INDUSTRY

5.1.3 TRENDS IN GLOBAL UAV (DRONE) INDUSTRY

5.2 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.2.1 RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIERS (~15%)

5.2.2 COMPONENT MANUFACTURERS (~10%)

5.2.3 UAV OEMS AND SYSTEM INTEGRATORS (~45%)

5.2.4 UAV SERVICE PROVIDERS AND OPERATORS (~15%)

5.2.5 END USERS (~15%)

5.3 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

5.3.1 MANUFACTURERS

5.3.2 SOLUTION AND SERVICE PROVIDERS

5.3.3 END USERS

5.4 INVESTMENT AND FUNDING SCENARIO

5.5 PRICING ANALYSIS

5.5.1 INDICATIVE PRICING ANALYSIS, BY APPLICATION.

5.6 TRADE ANALYSIS

5.6.1 IMPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 8806)

5.6.2 EXPORT SCENARIO (HS CODE 8806)

5.7 KEY CONFERENCES AND EVENTS, 2026-2027

5.8 TRENDS AND DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMER BUSINESS

5.9 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS

5.9.1 SKYDIO AND US ARMY: AUTONOMOUS TACTICAL UAV DEPLOYMENT

5.9.2 ZIPLINE AND RWANDA: AUTONOMOUS HEALTHCARE DELIVERY

5.9.3 DJI AGRICULTURE: PRECISION FARMING IN BRAZIL

5.9.4 PERCEPTO AND ICL DEAD SEA: AUTONOMOUS INDUSTRIAL INSPECTION

5.9.5 WING AND WALMART: DRONE DELIVERY AT SCALE

5.10 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFFS

5.10.1 KEY TARIFF RATES

5.10.2 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS

5.10.3 IMPACT ON COUNTRY/REGION

5.10.3.1 US

5.10.3.2 Europe

5.10.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.10.4 IMPACT ON END USERS

5.10.4.1 Military

5.10.4.2 Commercial

5.10.4.3 Government & law enforcement

6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS, INNOVATIONS, AND FUTURE APPLICATIONS

6.1 KEY TECHNOLOGIES

6.1.1 AI-ENABLED AUTONOMOUS FLIGHT AND MISSION TECHNOLOGY

6.1.2 BVLOS, DETECT-AND-AVOID (DAA), AND UAS TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY

6.1.3 HIGH-ENDURANCE PROPULSION AND ADVANCED ENERGY SYSTEMS

6.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES

6.2.1 ADVANCED SENSING AND PAYLOAD TECHNOLOGIES

6.2.2 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND AUTONOMOUS FLIGHT TECHNOLOGIES

6.3 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES

6.3.1 DIGITAL TWIN AND PREDICTIVE MAINTENANCE TECHNOLOGY

6.3.2 EDGE COMPUTING AND 5G/ADVANCED CONNECTIVITY TECHNOLOGY

6.4 TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT ROADMAP

6.5 TECHNOLOGY TRENDS

6.5.1 ADVANCED MULTI-SENSOR PAYLOAD AND IMAGING TECHNOLOGY

6.5.2 RESILIENT POSITIONING, NAVIGATION, AND TIMING TECHNOLOGY

6.5.3 CYBER-RESILIENT UAV ARCHITECTURES

6.5.4 ADVANCED AVIONICS AND REAL-TIME FLIGHT HEALTH MONITORING

6.5.5 LIGHTWEIGHT ADVANCED MATERIALS AND ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING

6.6 PATENT ANALYSIS

6.7 FUTURE APPLICATIONS

6.8 IMPACT OF AI/GENERATIVE AI

6.8.1 TOP USE CASES AND MARKET POTENTIAL

6.8.2 CASE STUDIES OF AI IMPLEMENTATION

6.8.3 INTERCONNECTED ECOSYSTEM AND IMPACT ON MARKET PLAYERS

6.8.4 CLIENTS' READINESS TO ADOPT GENERATIVE AI

7 SUSTAINABILITY AND REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

7.1 REGIONAL REGULATIONS AND COMPLIANCE

7.1.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS

7.1.2 INDUSTRY STANDARDS

7.2 SUSTAINABILITY INITIATIVES

7.2.1 ECO-APPLICATIONS

7.3 IMPACT OF SUSTAINABILITY ON REGULATORY POLICIES

7.3.1 IMPACT ON UAV (DRONE) MARKET

7.3.2 REGULATORY POLICIES DRIVING UAV (DRONE) MARKET

7.4 CERTIFICATIONS, LABELING, AND ECO-STANDARDS

8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE AND BUYER BEHAVIOR

8.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS

8.2 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS AND THEIR EVALUATION CRITERIA

8.2.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS

8.2.2 BUYING CRITERIA

8.3 ADOPTION BARRIERS AND INTERNAL CHALLENGES

8.4 UNMET NEEDS OF END USERS

8.4.1 NEED FOR ENHANCED AUTONOMY AND BVLOS OPERATIONAL CAPABILITIES

8.4.2 NEED FOR LONGER ENDURANCE AND HIGHER PAYLOAD CAPACITY

8.4.3 NEED FOR COST-EFFECTIVE, SECURE, AND INTEGRATED UAV SYSTEMS

9 UAV (DRONE) MARKET, BY PLATFORM(MARKET SIZE & FORECAST TO 2031-USD MILLION)

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 DEFENSE

9.2.1 SMALL

9.2.1.1 Growing adoption of small UAVs for surveillance, reconnaissance, and border monitoring

9.2.2 TACTICAL

9.2.2.1 Increasing adoption of tactical UAVs for intelligence and reconnaissance

9.2.3 STRATEGIC

9.2.3.1 MALE

9.2.3.1.1 Increasing demand for persistent long-endurance intelligence and surveillance

9.2.3.2 HALE

9.2.3.2.1 Growing need for persistent wide-area surveillance

9.3 CIVIL & COMMERCIAL

9.3.1 SMALL

9.3.1.1 Growing adoption of small UAVs for commercial delivery, agriculture, and inspection

9.3.2 MEDIUM

9.3.2.1 Growing adoption of medium UAVs for high-capacity commercial operations

9.3.3 LARGE & VERY LARGE

9.3.3.1 Growing demand for heavy-lift UAVs for cargo, logistics, and industrial operations

9.4 GOVERNMENT & PUBLIC SAFETY

9.4.1 GROWING ADOPTION OF UAVS FOR EMERGENCY RESPONSE AND PUBLIC SAFETY

10 UAV (DRONE) MARKET, BY SYSTEM(MARKET SIZE & FORECAST TO 2031-USD MILLION)

10.1 INTRODUCTION

10.2 AIRFRAMES

10.2.1 METALS & ALLOYS

10.2.1.1 Increasing demand for lightweight and high-strength metal structures

10.2.2 COMPOSITES

10.2.2.1 Increasing adoption of lightweight composite structures

10.2.3 OTHER MATERIALS

10.3 AVIONICS

10.3.1 FLIGHT CONTROL SYSTEMS

10.3.1.1 More autonomous and reliable flight control changing UAV design priorities

10.3.2 NAVIGATION SYSTEMS

10.3.2.1 Growing demand for accurate and resilient navigation

10.3.3 SENSORS

10.3.3.1 Growing demand for smarter sensing capabilities

10.3.4 COMMUNICATION & DATA LINK SYSTEMS

10.3.4.1 Growing demand for reliable connectivity and expansion of BVLOS

10.3.5 OTHER AVIONICS

10.4 PROPULSION & POWER SYSTEMS

10.4.1 ENGINES

10.4.1.1 Growing demand for high-endurance propulsion

10.4.2 ELECTRIC MOTORS & DRIVES

10.4.2.1 Growing demand for efficient electric propulsion

10.4.3 BATTERIES & ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS

10.4.3.1 Growing demand for longer flight endurance

10.4.4 MOTOR/ENGINE CONTROL ELECTRONICS

10.4.4.1 Growing demand for precise propulsion control

10.4.5 PROPELLERS & ROTORS

10.4.5.1 Growing focus on propulsion efficiency

10.4.6 OTHER PROPULSION & POWER COMPONENTS

10.5 PAYLOADS

10.5.1 EO/IR & IMAGING PAYLOADS

10.5.1.1 Growing demand for high-resolution aerial intelligence

10.5.2 RADAR PAYLOADS

10.5.2.1 Growing demand for all-weather detection

10.5.3 LIDAR PAYLOADS

10.5.3.1 Growing demand for accurate 3D mapping

10.5.4 CBRN DETECTION PAYLOADS

10.5.4.1 Growing demand for remote hazard detection

10.5.5 SIGINT & ELECTRONIC WARFARE PAYLOADS

10.5.5.1 Growing demand for electromagnetic spectrum awareness

10.5.6 COMMUNICATION RELAY PAYLOADS

10.5.6.1 Growing demand for flexible aerial connectivity

10.5.7 WEAPON & EFFECT PAYLOADS

10.5.7.1 Growing demand for modular mission effects

10.5.8 OTHER MISSION PAYLOADS

11 UAV (DRONE) MARKET, BY APPLICATION(MARKET SIZE & FORECAST TO 2031-USD MILLION)

11.1 INTRODUCTION

11.2 MILITARY

11.2.1 ISR

11.2.1.1 Growing demand for persistent aerial intelligence

11.2.2 COMBAT OPERATIONS

11.2.2.1 Unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV)

11.2.2.1.1 Growing demand for autonomous combat air capabilities

11.2.2.2 Loitering munitions

11.2.2.2.1 Growing demand for flexible precision capabilities

11.2.3 LOGISTICS, DELIVERY & RESUPPLY

11.2.3.1 Growing demand for rapid and flexible aerial logistics

11.2.4 OTHER MISSION SUPPORT

11.3 COMMERCIAL

11.3.1 INFRASTRUCTURE INSPECTION & MAINTENANCE

11.3.1.1 Growing demand for faster asset assessment

11.3.2 SURVEYING, MAPPING & CONSTRUCTION

11.3.2.1 Growing demand for faster and more accurate site data

11.3.3 AGRICULTURE & FORESTRY OPERATIONS

11.3.3.1 Growing demand for precision field management

11.3.4 LOGISTICS, DELIVERY & TRANSPORTATION

11.3.4.1 Growing demand for faster last-mile movement

11.3.5 ENVIRONMENTAL & RESOURCE MONITORING

11.3.5.1 Growing demand for high-resolution environmental data

11.3.6 MEDIA, PHOTOGRAPHY & VIDEOGRAPHY

11.3.6.1 Growing demand for flexible aerial content creation

11.3.7 INDUSTRIAL & WAREHOUSE OPERATIONS

11.3.7.1 Growing demand for automated asset visibility

11.3.8 OTHER COMMERCIAL APPLICATIONS

11.4 GOVERNMENT & LAW ENFORCEMENT

11.4.1 BORDER SECURITY & SURVEILLANCE

11.4.1.1 Growing demand for persistent border monitoring

11.4.2 PUBLIC SAFETY & DISASTER RESPONSE

11.4.2.1 Growing demand for faster emergency situational awareness

11.4.3 LAW ENFORCEMENT & POLICING

11.4.3.1 Growing adoption of real-time aerial support

11.4.4 SEARCH & RESCUE

11.4.4.1 Growing demand for rapid aerial search capabilities

11.4.5 MARITIME & COASTAL SURVEILLANCE

11.4.5.1 Growing demand for persistent coastal monitoring

11.4.6 ENVIRONMENTAL & RESOURCE PROTECTION

11.4.6.1 Growing demand for high-resolution environmental monitoring

11.4.7 OTHER GOVERNMENT APPLICATIONS

11.5 CONSUMER

11.5.1 PROSUMERS

11.5.1.1 Growing demand for professional-grade aerial content

11.5.2 HOBBYISTS

11.5.2.1 Growing interest in recreational and immersive flying

12 UAV (DRONE) MARKET, BY WING TYPE(MARKET SIZE & FORECAST TO 2031-USD MILLION)

12.1 INTRODUCTION

12.2 FIXED WING

12.2.1 CONVENTIONAL TAKE-OFF AND LANDING (CTOL)

12.2.1.1 Growing demand for persistent surveillance and long-range unmanned operations

12.2.2 SHORT TAKE-OFF AND LANDING (STOL)

12.2.2.1 Growing demand for runway-independent operations

12.2.3 VERTICAL TAKE-OFF AND LANDING (VTOL)

12.2.3.1 Growing demand for flexible fixed-wing operations

12.3 ROTARY WING

12.3.1 SINGLE ROTOR

12.3.1.1 Growing demand for high-endurance heavy-payload operations

12.3.2 MULTI ROTOR

12.3.2.1 Dual rotor

12.3.2.1.1 Growing demand for compact and efficient rotor configurations

12.3.2.2 Tricopter

12.3.2.2.1 Growing demand for agile and lightweight UAVs

12.3.2.3 Quadcopter

12.3.2.3.1 Growing demand for versatile and easy-to-deploy UAVs

12.3.2.4 Hexacopter

12.3.2.4.1 Growing demand for higher payload capacity and flight redundancy

12.3.2.5 Octacopter

12.3.2.5.1 Growing demand for heavy-payload and redundant UAV operations

12.3.2.6 Others

13 UAV (DRONE) MARKET, BY HUMAN CONTROL ARCHITECTURE(MARKET SIZE & FORECAST TO 2031-USD MILLION)

13.1 INTRODUCTION

13.2 HUMAN IN THE LOOP

13.2.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR DIRECT HUMAN CONTROL

13.3 HUMAN ON THE LOOP

13.3.1 GROWING ADOPTION OF SUPERVISED AUTONOMY

13.4 HUMAN OUT OF THE LOOP

13.4.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR FULLY AUTONOMOUS UAV OPERATIONS

14 UAV (DRONE) MARKET, BY MTOW(MARKET SIZE & FORECAST TO 2031-USD MILLION)

14.1 INTRODUCTION

14.2 < 2 KG

14.2.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR LIGHTWEIGHT AND PORTABLE UAVS

14.3?2 KG TO < 25 KG

14.3.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR VERSATILE ENTERPRISE UAVS

14.4?25 KG TO < 150 KG

14.4.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR HIGH-PAYLOAD AGRICULTURAL AND INDUSTRIAL UAVS

14.5?150 KG TO < 600 KG

14.5.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR AUTONOMOUS CARGO MOVEMENT AND HIGH-CAPACITY AERIAL OPERATIONS

14.6?600 KG TO < 2,000 KG

14.6.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR LONG-ENDURANCE AND HIGH-PAYLOAD UAVS

14.7?2,000 KG

14.7.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR STRATEGIC LONG-ENDURANCE UAVS

15 UAV (DRONE) MARKET, BY RANGE(MARKET SIZE & FORECAST TO 2031-USD MILLION)

15.1 INTRODUCTION

15.2 VISUAL LINE OF SIGHT (VLOS) (?0.5 KM)

15.2.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR DIRECT AND FLEXIBLE UAV OPERATIONS

15.3 EXTENDED VISUAL LINE OF SIGHT (EVLOS) (>0.5 KM TO 2 KM)

15.3.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR EXTENDED OPERATIONAL COVERAGE

15.4 BEYOND VISUAL LINE OF SIGHT (BVLOS) (>2 KM)

15.4.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR LONG-RANGE AUTONOMOUS OPERATIONS

16 UAV (DRONE) MARKET, BY COMPUTE TECHNOLOGY(MARKET SIZE & FORECAST TO 2031-USD MILLION)

16.1 INTRODUCTION

16.2 STANDARD-COMPUTE UAVS

16.2.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR RELIABLE ONBOARD PROCESSING

16.3 HIGH-COMPUTE/AI-ENABLED UAVS

16.3.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR REAL-TIME AUTONOMOUS INTELLIGENCE

17 UAV (DRONE) MARKET, BY END-USE INDUSTRY(MARKET SIZE & FORECAST TO 2031-USD MILLION)

17.1 INTRODUCTION

17.2 DEFENSE, SECURITY, & LAW ENFORCEMENT

17.2.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR PERSISTENT AERIAL INTELLIGENCE

17.3 AGRICULTURE

17.3.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR PRECISION FARM MANAGEMENT

17.4 LOGISTICS & TRANSPORTATION

17.4.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR FASTER AERIAL DELIVERY

17.5 ENERGY & UTILITIES

17.5.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR SAFER INFRASTRUCTURE INSPECTION

17.6 CONSTRUCTION & MINING

17.6.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR FASTER SITE INTELLIGENCE

17.7 MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

17.7.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR FLEXIBLE AERIAL CONTENT PRODUCTION

17.8 INSURANCE

17.8.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR FASTER RISK AND DAMAGE ASSESSMENT

17.9 WILDLIFE & FORESTRY, ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES

17.9.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR HIGH-RESOLUTION ENVIRONMENTAL INTELLIGENCE

17.10 HEALTHCARE & MEDICAL SERVICES

17.10.1 GROWING DEMAND FOR RAPID MEDICAL LOGISTICS

17.11 EDUCATION & RESEARCH

17.11.1 GROWING USE OF UAVS FOR PRACTICAL LEARNING AND SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH

17.12 RECREATIONAL

17.12.1 GROWING INTEREST IN IMMERSIVE AND COMPETITIVE DRONE FLYING

17.13 OTHERS

18 UAV (DRONE) MARKET, BY REGION(MARKET SIZE & FORECAST TO 2031 - USD MILLION)

18.1 INTRODUCTION

18.2 NORTH AMERICA

18.2.1 US

18.2.1.1 Expansion of commercial drone operations and BVLOS regulatory development to drive market

18.2.2 CANADA

18.2.2.1 Integration of drones into low-level airspace to drive market

18.3 EUROPE

18.3.1 UK

18.3.1.1 Increasing adoption of UAVs across defense and commercial applications to drive market

18.3.2 GERMANY

18.3.2.1 Increasing defense adoption and development of BVLOS drone infrastructure to drive market

18.3.3 FRANCE

18.3.3.1 Increasing defense modernization and development of indigenous UAV capabilities to drive market

18.3.4 ITALY

18.3.4.1 Expansion of U-space infrastructure and increasing adoption of UAVs across commercial and defense applications to drive market

18.3.5 POLAND

18.3.5.1 Strengthening domestic drone capabilities and increasing defense adoption to drive market

18.3.6 UKRAINE

18.3.6.1 Rapid expansion of domestic UAV production and increasing military adoption to drive market

18.3.7 REST OF EUROPE

18.4 ASIA PACIFIC

18.4.1 CHINA

18.4.1.1 Expansion of the low-altitude infrastructure to drive market

18.4.2 JAPAN

18.4.2.1 Expansion of commercial drone operations and development of drone traffic infrastructure to drive market

18.4.3 INDIA

18.4.3.1 Expansion of indigenous drone manufacturing to drive market

18.4.4 AUSTRALIA

18.4.4.1 Growing use of drone-in-a-box systems and remote operations to drive market

18.4.5 SOUTH KOREA

18.4.5.1 Expansion of commercial drone services to drive market

18.4.6 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

18.5 MIDDLE EAST

18.5.1 UAE

18.5.1.1 Increasing adoption of drones for autonomous logistics to drive market

18.5.2 SAUDI ARABIA

18.5.2.1 Increasing adoption across security, industrial, and commercial applications to drive market

18.5.3 TURKEY

18.5.3.1 Increasing international demand for Turkish-developed UAV platforms to drive market

18.5.4 ISRAEL

18.5.4.1 Strong defense demand and continued development of autonomous UAV technologies to drive market

18.5.4.2 Rest of Middle East

18.6 REST OF THE WORLD

18.6.1 LATIN AMERICA

18.6.1.1 Growing adoption of UAVs in agriculture, infrastructure, and commercial services to drive market

18.6.2 AFRICA

18.6.2.1 Growing adoption of UAVs for agriculture, infrastructure, public safety, and remote-area operations to drive market

19 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

19.1 INTRODUCTION

19.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGIES/RIGHT TO WIN, 2021-2026

19.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2021-2025

19.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025

19.5 BRAND/PRODUCT COMPARISON

19.6 COMPANY VALUATION AND FINANCIAL METRICS

19.7 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

19.7.1 STARS

19.7.2 EMERGING LEADERS

19.7.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS

19.7.4 PARTICIPANTS

19.7.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT

19.7.5.1 Company footprint

19.7.5.2 Regional footprint

19.7.5.3 Platform footprint

19.7.5.4 Wing type footprint

19.8 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025

19.8.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES

19.8.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES

19.8.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES

19.8.4 STARTING BLOCKS

19.8.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING

19.8.5.1 List of startups/SMEs

19.8.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of startups/smes

19.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

19.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES/DEVELOPMENTS

19.9.2 DEALS

19.9.3 OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

20 COMPANY PROFILES

20.1 KEY PLAYERS

20.1.1 BAYKAR TECH

20.1.1.1 Business overview

20.1.1.2 Products offered

20.1.1.3 Recent developments

20.1.1.4 Analyst's view

20.1.1.4.1 Key strengths

20.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices

20.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

20.1.2 DJI

20.1.2.1 Business overview

20.1.2.2 Products offered

20.1.2.3 Recent developments

20.1.2.4 Analyst's view

20.1.2.4.1 Key strengths

20.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices

20.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

20.1.3 NORTHROP GRUMMAN

20.1.3.1 Business overview

20.1.3.2 Products offered

20.1.3.3 Recent developments

20.1.3.4 Analyst's view

20.1.3.4.1 Key strengths

20.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices

20.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

20.1.4 ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES LTD.

20.1.4.1 Business overview

20.1.4.2 Products offered

20.1.4.3 Recent developments

20.1.4.4 Analyst's view

20.1.4.4.1 Key strengths

20.1.4.4.2 Strategic choices

20.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

20.1.5 TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

20.1.5.1 Business overview

20.1.5.2 Products offered

20.1.5.3 Recent developments

20.1.5.4 Analyst's view

20.1.5.4.1 Key strengths

20.1.5.4.2 Strategic choices

20.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

20.1.6 GENERAL ATOMICS

20.1.6.1 Business overview

20.1.6.2 Products offered

20.1.6.3 Recent developments

20.1.6.4 Analyst's view

20.1.6.4.1 Key strengths

20.1.6.4.2 Strategic choices

20.1.6.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

20.1.7 LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

20.1.7.1 Business overview

20.1.7.2 Products offered

20.1.7.3 Recent developments

20.1.8 BOEING

20.1.8.1 Business overview

20.1.8.2 Products offered

20.1.8.3 Recent developments

20.1.9 AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

20.1.9.1 Business overview

20.1.9.2 Products offered

20.1.9.3 Recent developments

20.1.10 TEXTRON INC.

20.1.10.1 Business overview

20.1.10.2 Products offered

20.1.10.3 Recent developments

20.1.11 AIRBUS

20.1.11.1 Business overview

20.1.11.2 Products offered

20.1.11.3 Recent developments

20.1.12 THALES

20.1.12.1 Business overview

20.1.12.2 Products offered

20.1.12.3 Recent developments

20.1.13 ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

20.1.13.1 Business overview

20.1.13.2 Products offered

20.1.13.3 Recent developments

20.1.14 LEONARDO S.P.A.

20.1.14.1 Business overview

20.1.14.2 Products offered

20.1.14.3 Recent developments

20.1.15 AUTEL ROBOTICS

20.1.15.1 Business overview

20.1.15.2 Products offered

20.1.15.3 Recent developments

20.2 OTHER PLAYERS

20.2.1 SHIELD AI

20.2.2 QUANTUM-SYSTEMS GMBH

20.2.3 ZIPLINE INTERNATIONAL INC.

20.2.4 PERCEPTO LTD.

20.2.5 FLYABILITY SA

20.2.6 WINGTRA AG

20.2.7 GARUDA AEROSPACE

20.2.8 BRINC DRONES INC.

20.2.9 ELROY AIR

20.2.10 DRONAMICS GROUP LIMITED

21 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

21.1 RESEARCH DATA

21.1.1 SECONDARY DATA

21.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources

21.1.2 PRIMARY DATA

21.1.2.1 Primary interview participants

21.1.2.2 Key data from primary sources

21.1.2.3 Breakdown of primary interviews

21.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

21.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

21.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

21.2.3 BASE NUMBER CALCULATION

21.3 DATA TRIANGULATION

21.4 FACTOR ANALYSIS

21.4.1 DEMAND-SIDE INDICATORS

21.4.2 SUPPLY-SIDE INDICATORS

21.5 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS

21.6 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS

21.7 RISK ASSESSMENT

22 APPENDIX

22.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE

22.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL

22.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

22.4 RELATED REPORTS

22.5 AUTHOR DETAILS

LIST OF TABLES [737]

LIST OF FIGURES [67]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900