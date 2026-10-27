Church's Texas Chicken® Teams Up With Southern Hip-Hop Icon Project Pat For New Music Video And Original Song,“Chickahhhn”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Featuring Southern hip-hop nostalgia, vintage style, and a new spin on the brand's connection to music and culture

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Some things are just legendary: great chicken, classic cars, and iconic Southern hip-hop. Bringing all three together, Church's Texas Chicken® is teaming up with Memphis rap legend Project Pat for a new original song and music video appropriately titled“Chickahhhn.” Fans can catch the premiere of“Chickahhhn” featuring Project Pat and Lil' Lucky on Church's YouTube channel beginning October 27.

The collaboration began with a viral moment on social media when Lil' Lucky put out his own Church's-inspired version of Project Pat's iconic 2001 hit“Chickenhead,” featuring Three 6 Mafia and La Chat. The video captured the attention of both Project Pat and Brunner, Church's creative agency. Brunner presented the idea to Church's, and together with Project Pat and Lil' Lucky, they created“Chickahhhn.” The catchy tune and vintage-style video put a fresh spin on the familiar chicken-themed anthem, blending Project Pat's unique sound with trending talent and a trusted chicken brand that's nearly 75 years old. The video taps into nostalgia, aiming to transport fans back in time with classic cars, throwback visuals, and even Church's iconic vintage logo. The new song and video are more than a creative take on a pop culture moment; they further demonstrate Church's commitment to listening to its fans and finding original ways to bring people together.

“At Church's, bringing people together is an important part of our DNA, and that goes beyond the food we serve. We're committed to showing up for our local communities and creating experiences that bring people together,” said Roland Gonzalez, CEO of Church's Texas Chicken.“Music is a powerful way to connect with people and celebrate the culture that makes our communities special. Partnering with Project Pat on 'Chickahhhn' helps us take the connection to another level.”

The partnership is the latest example of Church's commitment to connecting with fans through unique and unexpected music and cultural moments. Most recently, the brand teamed up with rap legends Juvenile and Mannie Fresh for a surprise-and-delight experience at a Chicago Church's restaurant. The pair surprised unsuspecting guests by joining Church's team members to serve up lunch orders, creating an unforgettable experience for fans. The brand has also collaborated with a growing roster of up-and-coming hip-hop artists, creating opportunities to spotlight new talent and connect with guests.

For more information about Church's Texas Chicken, please visit and follow the brand on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

About Church's Texas Chicken® / Texas ChickenTM

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church Sr., Church's Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas ChickenTM outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, tenders, sandwiches, freshly baked Honey-Butter BiscuitsTM, and classic, home-style sides, all for a great value. Church's Texas Chicken® and Texas ChickenTM have more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1.6 billion. Owned by High Bluff Capital Partners and Future Standard since 2021, Church's® is celebrating its 74th anniversary in 2026.

Media Contacts:

Alexis Nwaiwu

Church's Texas Chicken

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Kelly Kaufman

K Squared Group

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