China Hospital Supplies - Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) Market To Reach USD 21.83 Billion As Hospital Expansion Drives 8.41% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI opportunities center on cost-efficient local supplies, rapid fulfillment, tender alignment, infection-control upgrades and IoT-enabled sterilization.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China Hospital Supplies - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China Hospital Supplies Market to Reach USD 21.83 Billion by 2031

The China hospital supplies market was valued at USD 13.45 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow from USD 14.58 billion in 2026 to USD 21.83 billion by 2031. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period of 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by healthcare infrastructure expansion, an aging population, increasing chronic disease prevalence, higher procedure volumes, infection control requirements, and government healthcare initiatives.

Healthcare Infrastructure Expansion Drives Hospital Supply Demand

China reported approximately 39,000 hospitals and 10.37 million hospital beds in 2024, reflecting substantial investment in national healthcare capacity. New construction and facility renovations, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, are creating demand for clinical inventories ranging from disposable products to advanced diagnostic and operating room equipment.

Government grants associated with regional medical-center programs are encouraging hospitals to purchase standardized, high-quality supplies that comply with national tender requirements. The continued expansion of hospital beds is also generating recurring procurement demand for infusion sets, wound dressings, catheters, patient examination devices, and other essential care products. Domestic manufacturers offering reliable delivery, competitive pricing, and local support are positioned to benefit as healthcare development projects are completed.

Aging Population and Chronic Diseases Increase Procedure Volumes

The rising burden of chronic diseases is another major contributor to China hospital supplies market growth. Older adults account for 66.3% of chronic-disease cases, while 33.7% experience multimorbidity. These trends are increasing pressure on acute-care facilities and contributing to higher demand across cardiology, oncology, dialysis, and inpatient monitoring services.

Growing procedure volumes are supporting the use of surgical drapes, monitoring systems, implantable devices, sterilization products, and other hospital consumables. Average out-of-pocket hospitalization costs of USD 1,199.24 are also influencing procurement strategies. Hospitals are increasingly selecting cost-efficient, domestically manufactured supplies that can satisfy clinical requirements while remaining within purchasing and tender limits.

Regulatory Requirements Affect New-Product Launches

Regulatory tightening remains an important market consideration. The draft Medical Device Administration Law expands post-market surveillance obligations and increases penalties for non-compliance. Although domestic innovators may benefit from fast-track pathways, multinational manufacturers can encounter longer NMPA review cycles and additional documentation requirements.

These conditions may delay new-product launches and cause hospitals to continue using established product lines. Manufacturers must also invest in real-world evidence to support renewal applications, increasing compliance expenses. Companies that complete localized clinical evaluations and meet regulatory standards may gain access to provincial value-based purchasing opportunities.

Additional growth factors include government spending through "Healthy China 2030" initiatives, stronger infection control awareness Post-COVID, and the emergence of home care services.

Disposable Hospital Supplies Maintain the Largest Market Share

Disposable hospital supplies represented 37.85% of the China hospital supplies market in 2025. Demand remains strong because single-use products support infection prevention and streamline hospital waste-management protocols. Disposable syringes, gloves, surgical drapes, infusion products, and related items are expected to record steady volume growth as procedure counts rise among elderly patients and people with chronic conditions.

Imported brands continue to lead selected premium catheter categories, while local manufacturers are expanding their presence in commoditized disposable products. Competitive pricing enables these suppliers to meet provincial tender caps. Technology adoption is also influencing purchasing decisions, with RFID-tagged surgical packs improving inventory visibility and traceability under evolving regulatory reporting requirements.

Sterilization and Disinfection Equipment Records Rapid Growth

Sterilization and disinfection equipment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.16% from 2026 to 2031. Growth is being driven by hospital-acquired infection reduction targets and upgrades to central sterile services departments. Urban hospitals are replacing aging ethylene-oxide systems with low-temperature hydrogen-peroxide plasma units that offer shorter processing cycles and improved occupational safety.

Demand for automated washer-disinfectors is also increasing as tertiary hospitals strengthen quality management and move toward ISO 13485 compliance. Domestic manufacturers are advancing through competitively priced sterilizers, local servicing capabilities, and IoT-enabled monitoring dashboards, increasing competition with multinational hospital equipment suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Expansion of National Healthcare Infrastructure & Capacity Upgrades

4.1.2 Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases and Aging Population Boosting Procedure Volumes

4.1.3 Government Spending Growth through "Healthy China 2030" Initiatives

4.1.4 Infection Control Awareness Post-COVID

4.1.5 Growth in Public Hospital Procurement

4.1.6 Digital Healthcare & Smart Hospital Adoption

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Regulatory Tightening & Lengthy NMPA Approvals Slowing New-Product Launches

4.2.2 Emergence of Home Care Services

4.2.3 Counterfeit Products & Quality Variability

4.2.4 Urban-Rural Healthcare Disparities

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value in USD)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Patient Examination Devices

5.1.2 Operating Room Equipment

5.1.3 Mobility Aids & Transportation Equipment

5.1.4 Sterilisation & Disinfectant Equipment

5.1.5 Disposable Hospital Supplies

5.1.6 Other Product Types

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Public Hospital

5.2.2 Private Hospital

5.2.3 Specialty & Rehabilitation Centers

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.3.1 3M

6.3.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.3.3 Baxter International Inc.

6.3.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.3.5 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.3.6 Cardinal Health Inc.

6.3.7 Medtronic

6.3.8 Johnson & Johnson

6.3.9 Terumo Corporation

6.3.10 Smith & Nephew PLC

6.3.11 Stryker Corporation

6.3.12 Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.3.13 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co. Ltd.

6.3.14 Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co. Ltd.

6.3.15 Shinva Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

6.3.16 Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

6.3.17 Kindly Medical Instruments Co. Ltd.

6.3.18 Zhende Medical Co. Ltd.

6.3.19 Henan Tuoren Medical Device Co. Ltd.

6.3.20 Shanghai Kinetic Medical Co. Ltd.

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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