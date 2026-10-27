Mexico Mineral Processing Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Lithium And Automation Drive 6.81% CAGR Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brownfield expansions, automation retrofits and modular equipment enable faster permitting, higher revenue per added ton and resilience to commodity volatility.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Mineral Processing Equipment - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mexico mineral processing equipment market was valued at USD 147.65 million in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 157.71 million in 2026. The market is projected to grow to USD 219.23 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.81% during the 2026-2031 forecast period. Rising iron ore, copper, lithium, silver, and gold production, combined with brownfield mine expansions and greater equipment automation, is supporting sustained demand across the country.

Rising Iron Ore, Copper, and Lithium Production Supports Growth

Higher mineral output is increasing demand for crushers, grinding mills, flotation systems, conveyors, kilns, filters, and specialized processing equipment. Copper production recorded notable growth in 2024, while Pena Colorada and Las Truchas supported iron ore shipments to domestic steel mills and export markets, including Japan.

Lithium is emerging as a particularly important growth area. Following substantial financing secured in 2025, the Sonora Clay Project is targeting increased lithium-carbonate equivalent production. Collaboration with state-owned Litio para Mexico is also supporting plant commitments that require specialized calcination kilns, spray dryers, acid leach equipment, and ion-exchange lines. These requirements are creating opportunities for suppliers capable of delivering modular, ore-agnostic processing systems.

Declining ore grades are also raising equipment intensity. Copper operators must process greater volumes of material to maintain payable metal output, increasing near-term requirements for crushers, conveyors, grinding systems, and flotation equipment. Advanced technologies such as high-pressure grinding rolls and coarse-particle flotation are gaining attention as mining companies seek to maintain concentrate quality and improve operating performance.

Brownfield Expansions Drive Equipment Investment

Brownfield projects captured a substantial share of Mexican mining investment during 2024-2025, supported by shorter approval timelines compared with greenfield developments. Pan American Silver expanded operations at La Colorada through the installation of vibrating screens, ball mills, and flotation banks. Orla Mining's Camino Rojo oxide plant entered commercial production in 2024 and subsequently advanced engineering work for a sulfide circuit.

These expansions are generating equipment demand beyond added processing capacity. Operators are also retrofitting automation, emissions controls, and efficiency technologies into existing facilities. This trend supports higher equipment revenue per ton of additional capacity and creates opportunities for aftermarket services, maintenance agreements, digital monitoring, and modernization projects.

Commodity Volatility Influences Capital Spending

Commodity-price volatility remains a significant restraint on the Mexico mineral processing equipment market. Copper price fluctuations between mid-2024 and early 2026 contributed to the postponement of mill upgrades at Buenavista, affecting planned orders for SAG mills and flotation cells. Weakness in silver prices also prompted more cautious sustaining capital budgets.

In response, equipment-as-a-service contracts are becoming more relevant. Under these arrangements, payments may be linked to metal prices, transferring part of the residual-value risk to equipment manufacturers. Mining investment is also being shaped by federal tax incentives, mining-friendly reforms, near-shoring of electric vehicle supply chains, and persistent water scarcity in northern Mexico.

Iron Leads Revenue as Lithium Records Faster Expansion

Iron processing accounted for 38.16% of market revenue in 2025, supported by upgrades to pelletizing infrastructure. Lithium-related equipment demand is forecast to grow at a 6.83% CAGR through 2031 as Sonora clay operations progress from pilot production toward larger commercial volumes.

Copper remains a central market segment, with major operations relying on high-throughput SAG mills and large flotation banks supported by multiyear service agreements. Demand from silver, lead, zinc, and gold producers also remains resilient. Mexico supplied 23% of global silver in 2024, sustaining investment in gravity concentrators, cyanide circuits, drilling systems, and underground processing infrastructure.

Crushers represented 31.23% of 2025 revenue because primary and secondary comminution systems are required across processing plants. Drills and breakers are expected to record the strongest equipment category growth, with a projected CAGR of 6.85% through 2031. Continuous miners and battery-electric jumbo drills are increasingly being adopted in deeper silver and gold operations.

Automation is reshaping purchasing decisions throughout the market. Battery-electric equipment can reduce ventilation requirements and improve performance in narrow underground zones. Lower-priced Chinese crushers are gaining adoption in non-critical secondary applications, while primary gyratory equipment continues to favor established suppliers because unplanned downtime at large mining operations can result in production losses of up to USD 300,000 per hour. These operating priorities are expected to sustain demand for reliable, automated, and energy-efficient mineral processing equipment across Mexico.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Surging Iron-Ore, Copper and Lithium Output in Mexico

4.2.2 Strong Pipeline of Brown-Field Plant Expansions

4.2.3 Near-Shoring of EV Supply Chains Boosting Local Beneficiation

4.2.4 Federal Tax Incentives and Mining-Friendly Reforms

4.2.5 Digital-Automation Retrofits for Legacy Mills

4.2.6 Tailings-Dam Failure Risk Driving Demand for Re-Processing Solutions

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Commodity-Price Volatility Curbing CAPEX Plans

4.3.2 Chronic Water Scarcity in Northern States

4.3.3 Tightening SEMARNAT Air and Water Emission Standards

4.3.4 Heightened Community and Indigenous Permit Challenges

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value (USD) and Volume (Units))

5.1 By Mineral Mining Sector

5.1.1 Bauxite

5.1.2 Iron

5.1.3 Lithium

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Equipment Type

5.2.1 Crushers

5.2.2 Feeders

5.2.3 Conveyors

5.2.4 Drills & Breakers

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By Mining Method

5.3.1 Surface Mining

5.3.2 Underground Mining

5.4 By Automation Level

5.4.1 Manual

5.4.2 Semi-Automated

5.4.3 Fully Automated

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, SWOT Analysis, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Metso Outotec

6.4.2 FLSmidth A/S

6.4.3 Sandvik AB

6.4.4 The Weir Group PLC

6.4.5 Komatsu Ltd.

6.4.6 TAKRAF GmbH

6.4.7 ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions

6.4.8 Astec Industries Inc.

6.4.9 CITIC Heavy Industries

6.4.10 Sepro Mineral Systems Corp.

6.4.11 McLanahan Corporation

6.4.12 Phoenix Process Equipment Co.

6.4.13 Derrick Corporation

6.4.14 Terra Nova Technologies Inc.

6.4.15 FEECO International Inc.

6.4.16 Hofmann Engineering Pty Ltd.

6.4.17 Glencore Technology

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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