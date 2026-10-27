Drug Discovery GPU Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Generative AI And Cloud Services Drive 18.90% CAGR Toward USD 2.52 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud and hybrid GPU access lowers upfront costs, while accelerated simulation and generative AI boost throughput, shorten discovery cycles, and expand candidate screening.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drug Discovery GPU - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drug discovery GPU market is projected to grow from USD 0.85 billion in 2025 and USD 1.06 billion in 2026 to USD 2.52 billion by 2031. This represents a CAGR of 18.90% from 2026 to 2031. Market growth is being driven by expanding demand for GPU-accelerated molecular simulation, generative AI, protein structure prediction, virtual screening, and multi-omics analytics across pharmaceutical research.

GPU-Accelerated Molecular Simulation Strengthens Drug Discovery

GPU-accelerated molecular simulation has become an essential part of modern drug discovery as medicinal chemistry teams seek to evaluate larger experimental spaces in less time. Molecular dynamics platforms operating on GPU architecture can significantly reduce turnaround times for conformational analysis, binding assessment, and simulation-led candidate prioritization compared with CPU-only environments.

NVIDIA expanded its capabilities in 2026 with the ALCHEMI Toolkit, designed around GPU-native molecular dynamics workflows in PyTorch. AMD has also strengthened its position by optimizing GROMACS on its compute platforms with AstraZeneca and Orion Pharma. These developments demonstrate growing demand for faster design-make-test-analyze cycles across multiple technology ecosystems.

As pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies rely more heavily on simulation before synthesis, market value is increasingly tied to validated workload throughput rather than hardware ownership alone. Software-hardware compatibility is also becoming critical because research teams need to move simulation results efficiently into model training, structural analysis, and compound selection workflows.

Generative AI Expands GPU Workloads

Generative molecule design is reshaping the drug discovery GPU market by creating persistent demand for inference, sampling, ranking, refinement, and validation. NVIDIA expanded BioNeMo in January 2026 to support RNA structure prediction, molecular synthesis, toxicity prediction, and de novo molecule generation. Research published in 2025 also highlighted the growing application of generative AI across protein design and molecular science.

Generative AI does not eliminate downstream analysis. Instead, it produces larger and more diverse candidate pools that require additional docking, simulation, safety prediction, and optimization. As a result, adoption in hit discovery can increase GPU utilization across multiple stages of the pharmaceutical research process.

Infrastructure and Energy Costs Remain Key Challenges

High infrastructure costs continue to restrain market adoption, particularly among mid-sized research organizations. Dense GPU systems require substantial investment in accelerators, power delivery, cooling, facility design, and technical support. Purpose-built environments such as the Lilly AI factory illustrate the scale of infrastructure required for advanced drug discovery workloads.

Roche further demonstrated this investment trend in March 2026 by deploying more than 3,500 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs across hybrid cloud and on-premise environments. Energy consumption and corporate sustainability targets add complexity to infrastructure planning. Consequently, growth is strongest among organizations that can fund dedicated systems or use flexible cloud services without compromising research performance.

Additional market drivers include the expansion of Cloud-Based high performance computing access, rising protein structure and multi-omics data volumes, and increasing demand for integrated biological and chemical datasets. Data fragmentation across research systems remains a barrier to efficient model development and analysis.

Component and Workload Analysis

GPU Hardware accounted for 52.22% of the drug discovery GPU market in 2025, supported by large-scale infrastructure investments from pharmaceutical companies and cloud computing providers. Hardware remains the operational foundation for advanced discovery software because cluster density, memory bandwidth, and validated infrastructure directly influence research throughput.

GPU Cloud and Infrastructure Services are forecast to record a 19.45% CAGR through 2031, making them the fastest-growing component. Cloud access allows research organizations to deploy advanced workloads without purchasing and maintaining dedicated GPU clusters. GPU software, development platforms, integration services, and technical support are also gaining importance as companies adopt hybrid cloud architectures and connect tools across chemistry and biology teams.

Molecular Dynamics Simulation represented 27.56% of the market in 2025, making it the leading workload category. Its position reflects the continued importance of physics-based validation for evaluating conformational behavior, binding stability, and candidate feasibility before synthesis and wet-lab testing.

Generative Molecule Design is expected to achieve the fastest workload growth, with a projected CAGR of 19.67% through 2031. Protein Structure Prediction, Virtual Screening and Docking, and Multi-Omics Analytics will also contribute to demand as drug developers connect compound generation, screening, validation, and biological interpretation within unified research programs.

Regional Market Outlook

North America held 42.46% of the drug discovery GPU market in 2025. The region benefits from substantial pharmaceutical investment, advanced cloud infrastructure, major biotechnology clusters, and close collaboration between drug developers and computing platform providers. The United States remains the regional leader, supported by research centers in Boston-Cambridge, the San Francisco Bay Area, and San Diego.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, expanding at a CAGR of 19.33% through 2031. Growth is supported by increasing domestic R&D investment, expanding biotechnology ecosystems, and locally developed computing infrastructure. Japan, China, and South Korea are strengthening AI-enabled drug discovery capabilities while addressing national requirements for research collaboration and data management.

Europe remains a major market due to its established pharmaceutical industry, translational research capabilities, and demand for secure computing in regulated environments. Germany, the United Kingdom, and France provide a broad commercial base. South America and Middle East and Africa remain at earlier stages of adoption, although long-term opportunities are expected to improve as digital research capacity and pharmaceutical investment expand.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for GPU-Accelerated Molecular Simulation

4.2.2 Shift Toward Generative AI for Hit Discovery

4.2.3 Expansion of Cloud-Based High Performance Compute Access

4.2.4 Rising Multi-Omics and Protein Structure Data Volumes

4.2.5 Pharma Digital Twin and Virtual Screening Adoption

4.2.6 Public And Private Investment in AI-Native Drug Pipelines

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High GPU Infrastructure and Energy Costs

4.3.2 Data Fragmentation Across Biological And Chemical Silos

4.3.3 Explainability and Validation Burden for AI-Designed Molecules

4.3.4 Shortage of Cross-Functional AI, Chemistry, And Biology Talent

4.4 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.5 Market Positioning Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 GPU Hardware

5.1.2 GPU Software and Development Platforms

5.1.3 GPU Cloud and Infrastructure Services

5.1.4 GPU Integration and Support Services

5.2 By Workload Type

5.2.1 Molecular Dynamics Simulation

5.2.2 Virtual Screening and Docking

5.2.3 Protein Structure Prediction

5.2.4 Generative Molecule Design

5.2.5 Multi-Omics Analytics

5.2.6 Other Workload Types (ADMET, Toxicity Prediction and Lead Optimization, Multi-Omics and Biomarker Analytics)

5.3 By Deployment Model

5.3.1 Cloud-Based

5.3.2 On-Premise

5.3.3 Hybrid

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.4.2 Contract Research Organizations

5.4.3 Academic and Research Institutes

5.4.4 Government and Nonprofit Research Institutes

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 South Korea

5.5.3.4 India

5.5.3.5 Southeast Asia

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 South America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Positioning Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 NVIDIA Corporation

6.4.2 Microsoft Corporation

6.4.3 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

6.4.4 Alphabet Inc.

6.4.5 International Business Machines Corporation

6.4.6 Oracle Corporation

6.4.7 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

6.4.8 Intel Corporation

6.4.9 Dell Technologies Inc.

6.4.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

6.4.11 Super Micro Computer, Inc.

6.4.12 Schrodinger, Inc.

6.4.13 Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

6.4.14 Insilico Medicine, Inc.

6.4.15 Exscientia plc

6.4.16 BioAge Labs, Inc.

6.4.17 Healx Limited

6.4.18 Atomwise, Inc.

6.4.19 BenevolentAI Limited

6.4.20 Cyclica Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space And Unmet-Need Assessment

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