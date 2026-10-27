Singapore Wire And Cable Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 Data Centers, Fiber Expansion, And Grid Modernization Fuel 7.07% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with LME-linked pricing, selective aluminum substitution, and specialization in high-voltage, fiber, and turnkey cable projects.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Singapore Wire and Cable - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Singapore wire and cable market was valued at USD 1.01 billion in 2025 and is estimated to increase from USD 1.08 billion in 2026 to USD 1.52 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to register a CAGR of 7.07% during 2026-2031, supported by data center development, electricity transmission upgrades, fiber connectivity expansion and cross-border renewable energy projects.

Data Center and Cloud Infrastructure Expansion

Singapore's data center estate operated with 1.4 GW of live IT capacity in 2026 and a vacancy rate of 2%, leaving limited unused capacity in existing facilities. Continued investment in cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure is generating sustained demand for power distribution cables, fiber-optic networks and high-capacity connectivity systems.

The 700 MW low-carbon data center precinct announced for Jurong Island in October 2025 requires new 230 kV feed circuits from the national electricity grid. Each transmission route is expected to require more than 10 km of underground XLPE cable before internal power distribution infrastructure is considered. The integration of computing facilities, hydrogen import terminals and battery storage within the same industrial area will further increase cable density and infrastructure requirements.

Singapore's Digital Connectivity Blueprint targets more than 40 subsea cable landings by 2028, compared with 28 active systems in 2026. This expansion is expected to strengthen demand for fiber routing, submarine cable infrastructure, landing stations and supporting power systems across the Singapore wire and cable market.

Underground High-Voltage Electricity Infrastructure

Singapore requires new extra-high-voltage transmission lines to be installed underground, reflecting limited land availability and the need to preserve surface space. During its latest reporting cycle, SP Group commissioned more than 150 km of new electricity cables and replaced 180 km of aging assets, demonstrating that network modernization is occurring alongside capacity expansion.

SP Group also commissioned Southeast Asia's first underground 230 kV substation at Labrador, serving Alexandra, Clementi and the Science Park. The facility uses digital protection and control technology and provides a reference point for future electricity network projects. Replacing aging overhead and paper-insulated-lead systems requires higher-specification cables that comply with current operating, reliability and safety standards.

Demand for turnkey contracts is also increasing, as utilities seek integrated manufacturing, installation, testing and interface management. At the extra-high-voltage level, technical standards and type-test certification requirements restrict participation to suppliers and contractors with proven expertise.

Metal Price Volatility Influences Procurement

Copper prices remain a significant consideration for Singapore cable manufacturers and project developers. Copper on the London Metal Exchange reached an intraday high of USD 14,527.50 per tonne on January 29, 2026. Because manufacturers source copper and aluminum through international markets, commodity price movements directly affect working capital, tender pricing and margins on fixed-price contracts.

The copper-to-aluminum price ratio reached 4.3 in January 2026, encouraging buyers to assess aluminum conductors for applications in which they meet technical requirements. While substitution can support cable volumes, aluminum's lower unit value can reduce revenue per meter. Buyers and contractors are increasingly adopting LME-linked formula pricing and monthly adjustment clauses to manage commodity exposure over longer project periods.

Singapore Wire and Cable Market Segment Highlights

Low-voltage cables below 1 kV accounted for 45.88% of the market in 2025. Demand is supported by residential construction in Tengah and Bayshore, commercial refurbishment activity and data center distribution systems. Large computing campuses require extensive networks of low-voltage circuits, breakers and cable runs to support individual IT loads.

Extra- and high-voltage cables above 35 kV are projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.99% from 2026 to 2031. Growth will be driven by 230 kV and 400 kV underground network upgrades and the integration of imported renewable electricity. These projects require specialized cables, joints, terminations and controlled installation processes.

Medium-voltage cables from 1 kV to 35 kV will remain important for connecting transformers to distribution panels in industrial, office and commercial facilities. Solar photovoltaic installations and battery storage systems also require 22 kV feeder cables, switchgear and related connections. Conditional-license electricity-import projects involving Indonesia, Cambodia, Australia and Malaysia will create additional demand for high-voltage equipment at Singapore landing points.

Power cables represented 39.98% of the Singapore wire and cable market in 2025, supported by grid expansion and asset replacement. Fiber-optic cables are forecast to record a CAGR of 9.02% through 2031. Subsea landing stations, AI data centers, nationwide 5G Standalone coverage and planned household broadband upgrades are expected to drive fiber deployment across commercial districts, industrial facilities, residential connections and internal data networks.

Signal and control cables will continue to support rail traction, building-management systems and industrial automation, while coaxial and data cables will serve communication requirements across transportation and industrial sites.

Key Growth Factors



Cross-Border Renewable Electricity Interconnections

5G, Fiber Connectivity and Subsea Cable Capacity Expansion

Data Center and AI Infrastructure Investment

Underground Electricity Network Modernization Residential and Commercial Construction

High installation and civil-works costs in dense urban areas may restrain some projects. However, continuing investment in digital connectivity, electricity reliability, renewable energy integration and underground transmission infrastructure is expected to sustain long-term growth in the Singapore wire and cable market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Data Center and Cloud Infrastructure Expansion

4.2.2 Undergrounding of High-Voltage Electricity Infrastructure

4.2.3 Cross-Border Renewable Electricity Interconnections

4.2.4 5G, Fiber Connectivity and Subsea Cable Capacity Expansion

4.2.5 Demand for Sustainable and Recyclable Cable Materials

4.2.6 Integration of Cable Monitoring and Digital Grid Technologies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Copper and Aluminum Price Volatility

4.3.2 High Installation and Civil-Works Costs in Dense Urban Areas

4.3.3 Limited Local Availability of High-Voltage Cable-Jointing Specialists

4.3.4 Import Dependency and Exposure to Regional Supply Disruptions

4.4 Industry Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 The Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.8 Investment Analysis

4.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.9.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.9.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.9.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Voltage

5.1.1 Extra- and High-Voltage (Greater Than 35 kV)

5.1.2 Medium-Voltage (1-35 kV)

5.1.3 Low-Voltage (Less Than 1 kV)

5.2 By Cable Type

5.2.1 Power Cable

5.2.2 Fiber-Optic Cable

5.2.3 Signal and Control Cable

5.2.4 Coaxial and Data Cable

5.3 By Conductor Material

5.3.1 Copper

5.3.2 Aluminum

5.3.3 Optical Glass / Polymer

5.4 By Installation

5.4.1 Overhead

5.4.2 Underground

5.4.3 Submarine

5.5 By End-User Vertical

5.5.1 Residential Construction

5.5.2 Commercial Construction

5.5.3 Power Infrastructure (Utilities and Renewables)

5.5.4 Telecommunications and Data Centers

5.5.5 Oil and Gas and Petrochemicals

5.5.6 Automotive and Mobility

5.5.7 Industrial Manufacturing

5.6 By Insulation

5.6.1 Insulated

5.6.2 Non-Insulated

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Vendor Positioning Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Tai Sin Electric Limited

6.4.2 Keystone Cable

6.4.3 LS Cable & System Ltd.

6.4.4 Prysmian S.p.A.

6.4.5 Nexans S.A.

6.4.6 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

6.4.7 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

6.4.8 Fujikura Ltd.

6.4.9 NKT A/S

6.4.10 CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

6.4.11 Belden Inc.

6.4.12 Panduit Corp.

6.4.13 TE Connectivity plc

6.4.14 Corning Incorporated

6.4.15 Amphenol Corporation

6.4.16 Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co., Ltd.

6.4.17 Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd.

6.4.18 Southern Cable Group Berhad

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900