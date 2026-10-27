Singapore Data Center GPU Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecasts, 2026-2031 Generative AI And Hyperscaler Expansion Propel Market To USD 0.79 Billion At 13.37% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI strategies center on retrofitting legacy halls, liquid cooling, pre-committed GPU capacity, high-bandwidth fabrics, and edge deployments for low-latency AI.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Singapore Data Center GPU - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Singapore data center GPU market was valued at USD 0.42 billion in 2026, up from USD 0.36 billion in 2025. It is projected to reach USD 0.79 billion by 2031, advancing at a 13.37% CAGR during 2026-2031. Market growth is being supported by generative AI development, large language model training, hyperscaler investment, enterprise AI adoption, and demand for high-performance computing infrastructure.

Generative AI and Large Language Models Drive GPU Deployment

Large language model training has emerged as a major catalyst for new GPU clusters in Singapore. The ASPIRE 2A+ supercomputer, equipped with 320 NVIDIA H100 GPUs, reduced the training time for the MERaLiON model from 340 days to under six days. This performance improvement demonstrates the value of dense accelerator infrastructure for advanced AI workloads.

Sovereign AI initiatives are also increasing demand for on-premises computing capacity as government agencies and research institutions prioritize data residency and security. Deployments of B200 DGX SuperPODs are expected to support frontier AI applications, while regional model developers such as Firmus AI are reserving hundreds of H200 GPUs for extended periods. Universities are expanding GPU use across video generative AI, surgical intelligence, and materials science. As model sizes increase, memory capacity and interconnect bandwidth are becoming critical infrastructure considerations, strengthening demand for high-bandwidth fabrics such as InfiniBand.

Hyperscaler Investment Strengthens Singapore's Regional Position

Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Google have collectively earmarked more than USD 19 billion for Singapore infrastructure projects between 2024 and 2029. A significant portion of this investment is expected to support GPU-dense availability zones and liquid-cooled data center capacity.

Keppel DC REIT reported that hyperscaler rent represented 69.3% of revenue in fiscal 2025, while rental reversions reached 45%. These indicators show that cloud providers are willing to pay premiums for facilities capable of supporting high-density AI infrastructure. The DC-CFA2 program's 200-megawatt cap and March 2026 construction deadline also encouraged multi-year capacity commitments. Conversions of legacy facilities into GPU-ready halls accelerated, including the SGD 1.4 billion acquisition of KDC Singapore 7 and 8.

Although neighboring Malaysia offers more affordable capacity, Singapore continues to attract latency-sensitive AI workloads because of its connectivity, cloud ecosystem, regulatory environment, and concentration of enterprise customers.

Power and Land Constraints Shape Data Center Development

Singapore's partial easing of its data center moratorium limits expansion under the DC-CFA2 program to 200 megawatts and requires 50% renewable energy. These conditions are encouraging operators to increase rack densities to as much as 120 kilowatts. However, limited space creates cooling, electrical, and structural challenges that can extend project timelines and increase development costs.

Operators are securing additional capacity in Malaysia and Australia to mitigate local constraints, but latency-sensitive AI inference continues to favor Singapore. Uncertainty surrounding cross-border renewable energy imports and limited rooftop space for solar generation could sustain power availability challenges beyond 2026.

Additional factors influencing the Singapore data center GPU market include:



Government incentives for green data centers

Rapid enterprise adoption of AI workloads Global GPU supply constraints and price volatility

Cloud and Edge Data Centers Lead Deployment Growth

Cloud data centers accounted for 67.42% of the Singapore data center GPU market in 2025. Their leadership reflects hyperscaler economies of scale and the ability to secure multi-year renewable power purchase agreements. Advance reservations by Microsoft and AWS contributed to colocation pricing approaching USD 480 per kilowatt per month.

Edge data centers are forecast to record the fastest growth, with a 16.94% CAGR through 2031. Demand is being driven by autonomous vehicle testing in Tuas, port analytics, live-stream processing, and other applications requiring sub-10-millisecond latency. Cloud operators are retrofitting existing halls with immersion cooling, while edge providers are deploying prefabricated 6-kilowatt pods near 5G base stations. Nxera's cable-landing integration model is also expanding access to regional inference services with cloud-class throughput.

Enterprise and private data center demand is strengthening as financial institutions implement stricter data residency requirements. Banks are creating on-premises GPU zones within Tier 4 facilities, while universities and government laboratories continue to invest in domestic clusters for sovereign workloads.

Inference GPUs Maintain Leadership as Training Demand Rises

Inference GPUs held a 56.93% market share in 2025, supported by customer-facing chatbots, fraud detection, computer vision, and digital twin applications. Financial institutions adopted H100 NVL cards configured for 60-watt power caps to accommodate legacy air-cooled environments, while logistics companies standardized on L40S boards for computer vision workloads.

Training GPUs are expected to register the highest growth at a 17.45% CAGR through 2031. Large language model developers are securing H200 and early Blackwell allocations, while public-sector organizations are investing in DGX SuperPODs for national security and sovereign language models. New isolation capabilities in GB200-class systems are expected to support mixed-workload clusters from 2027, enabling training and inference resources to operate more efficiently within shared environments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Surge in Generative AI and LLM Training Demand

4.2.2 Hyperscaler Expansion and Pre-Committed Capacity in Singapore

4.2.3 Government Incentives for Green Data Centers

4.2.4 Rapid Enterprise Adoption of AI Workloads

4.2.5 Decentralized GPUaaS Platforms Filling Capacity Gaps

4.2.6 Integrated Cable-Landing Data Centers Lowering Latency

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Land and Power Caps Limiting New Facilities

4.3.2 Global GPU Supply Constraints and Price Volatility

4.3.3 Skilled Workforce Shortage in Liquid-Cooling Operations

4.3.4 Water-Use Scrutiny Impacting Facility Permits

4.4 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Deployment Type

5.1.1 Cloud Data Centers

5.1.2 Enterprise / Private Data Centers

5.1.3 Edge Data Centers

5.2 By GPU Type

5.2.1 Training GPUs

5.2.2 Inference GPUs

5.3 By Interconnect

5.3.1 PCIe-Based GPUs

5.3.2 High-Bandwidth Interconnect GPUs

5.4 By Workload Type

5.4.1 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

5.4.2 High-Performance Computing (non-AI scientific computing)

5.4.3 Data Analytics (database acceleration, query processing)

5.4.4 Graphics and Visualization (VDI, rendering, digital twins)

5.5 By End-User

5.5.1 Hyperscalers / Cloud Service Providers

5.5.2 Enterprises

5.5.3 Government and Research Institutions

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 NVIDIA Corporation

6.4.2 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

6.4.3 Intel Corporation

6.4.4 Dell Technologies Inc.

6.4.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

6.4.6 Lenovo Group Limited

6.4.7 Super Micro Computer, Inc.

6.4.8 ASUStek Computer Inc.

6.4.9 GIGABYTE Technology Co., Ltd.

6.4.10 Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co., Ltd.

6.4.11 Fujitsu Limited

6.4.12 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

6.4.13 xFusion Digital Technologies Co., Ltd.

6.4.14 Equinix, Inc.

6.4.15 Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

6.4.16 ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

6.4.17 Keppel DC REIT

6.4.18 Singtel Group (Nxera)

6.4.19 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

6.4.20 Microsoft Corporation

6.4.21 Google LLC

6.4.22 Aethir Pte. Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

7.1.1 Fujitsu Limited

7.1.2 Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Annapurna Labs)

7.1.3 Google LLC

7.1.4 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

7.1.5 EVGA Corporation

7.1.6 Xilinx, Inc. (AMD)

7.1.7 Arm Ltd.

7.1.8 Tyan Computer Corporation

7.1.9 Synopsys, Inc.

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

8.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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