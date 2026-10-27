Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Report 2026: Global Trends And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On 17.2% CAGR As Glencore, BASF, Umicore, And Redwood Scale Closed-Loop Recovery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI via direct-material recycling, automated sorting, efficient extraction, closed-loop production and capacity expansion to recover more metals while reducing energy use and waste.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lithium-ion battery recycling market is experiencing rapid growth, supported by rising electric vehicle adoption, increasing volumes of end-of-life batteries and stronger demand for recovered critical materials. The market is projected to grow from $10.96 billion in 2025 to $12.89 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%.

Historic market growth has been driven by increasing electric vehicle battery waste, demand for recovered lithium, cobalt and nickel, and mounting pressure to adopt sustainable battery disposal practices. The expansion of circular economy initiatives and increasingly stringent regulatory compliance requirements have also encouraged manufacturers, recyclers and battery supply chain participants to invest in lithium-ion battery recovery infrastructure.

The lithium-ion battery recycling market is forecast to reach $24.32 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 17.2%. Key growth factors include the continued rise in global electric vehicle sales, increased demand for critical mineral recovery, greater emphasis on closed-loop battery manufacturing and the development of large-scale recycling facilities. Government-backed battery recycling policies and extended producer responsibility programs are also expected to strengthen collection systems and expand processing capacity.

Technology will remain central to the market's development. Major lithium-ion battery recycling trends include advances in hydrometallurgical and pyrometallurgical processing, automated battery sorting, high-efficiency material extraction and improved battery-material purification. These innovations are designed to increase recovery rates, reduce energy consumption and help battery manufacturers reuse valuable materials in new production.

Growing electric vehicle adoption is a major driver of lithium-ion battery recycling market growth. Declining battery costs, improved vehicle performance and expanding charging infrastructure are making electric vehicles more accessible to consumers. As electric vehicle fleets mature, increasing numbers of batteries will reach the end of their initial service life, creating greater demand for efficient collection, processing and material recovery.

Recycling supports the recovery of lithium, cobalt, nickel and other critical materials from end-of-life electric vehicle batteries. Returning these materials to the battery supply chain can reduce dependence on newly mined resources, limit environmental impacts and improve long-term supply security. According to the International Energy Agency, electric car sales in 2023 were 3.5 million higher than in 2022, representing year-over-year growth of 35%.

Industry participants are also investing in direct-material recycling to improve cost efficiency and preserve the value of active battery components. In March 2024, Massachusetts-based 24M Technologies launched Liforever, a direct-material recycling process developed for semi-solid lithium-ion batteries. The process recovers cathode and anode materials while maintaining their structural integrity. It supports multiple battery chemistries, including lithium iron phosphate and nickel-rich variants, and enables active materials to be re-lithiated and reused.

Strategic acquisitions are helping recycling businesses increase capacity and enter new geographic markets. In September 2023, Redwood Materials Inc. acquired Germany-based Redux Recycling GmbH for an undisclosed amount. The transaction supports Redwood Materials' European expansion and adds technical capabilities in the recovery of lithium, cobalt, nickel and manganese. Redux Recycling provides mechanical separation services and prepares black mass from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries.

North America was the largest region in the lithium-ion battery recycling market in 2025. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered by the market analysis include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Battery Chemistry Type: Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt; Lithium-Iron Phosphate; Lithium-Manganese Oxide; Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide; Other Battery Chemistry Types

2) By Source Of Batteries: Consumer Electronics; Electric Vehicles; Energy Storage Systems; Power Tools; Industrial Equipment

3) By Material Recovered: Base Metals And Others; Graphite; Lithium; Cobalt And Nickel

4) By Recycling Process Or Method: Hydrometallurgical Recycling; Pyrometallurgical Recycling; Direct Recycling

5) By End User: Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs); Battery Manufacturers; Recycling Companies; Metal And Chemical Producers; Energy Storage Providers; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt: High Nickel Cathode Cells; Medium Nickel Cathode Cells; Low Nickel Cathode Cells; Recycled Cathode Material Streams

2) By Lithium-Iron Phosphate: Power Grade Phosphate Cells; Energy Grade Phosphate Cells; Recycled Phosphate Cathode Materials; Refurbished Phosphate Battery Packs

3) By Lithium-Manganese Oxide: High Power Manganese Cells; Spinel Structure Manganese Cells; Recycled Manganese Cathode Materials; Blended Manganese Battery Packs

4) By Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide: High Energy Aluminum Cells; High Power Aluminum Cells; Recycled Aluminum Cathode Materials; Refurbished Aluminum Based Packs

5) By Other Battery Chemistry Types: Lithium-Titanate (LTO); Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LCO); Lithium-Sulfur; Emerging And Hybrid Lithium Chemistries

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Glencore plc

BASF SE

Contemporary Amperex Technology Recycling Co. Ltd.

Umicore SA

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. Ltd.

EcoPro CNG Co. Ltd.

Northvolt AB

Toho Zinc Co. Ltd.

Redwood Materials Inc.

Ascend Elements Inc.

Lohum Cleantech Pvt. Ltd.

Attero Recycling Pvt. Ltd.

ACCUREC Recycling GmbH

Neometals Ltd.

American Battery Technology Company

SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd.

Redux Recycling GmbH

SNAM S.p.A.

Brunp Recycling Technology Co. Ltd.

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Duesenfeld GmbH

GEM Co. Ltd.

Primobius GmbH TES Sustainable Battery Solutions

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