Turkey Construction Market - Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts 2026-2031 Infrastructure And Green Projects Drive 5.45% CAGR Through 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through higher-margin seismic and green retrofits, faster approvals, ESG-linked financing, free-zone incentives and multi-year infrastructure contracts.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Turkey Construction - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Turkey construction market was valued at USD 173.56 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 183.02 billion in 2026 to USD 238.63 billion by 2031. The market is expected to record a CAGR of 5.45% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by industrial free-zone development, earthquake-resilient urban renewal, green building investment, and major public infrastructure programs.

Industrial Free-Zones Strengthen Construction Demand

The expansion of industrial free-zones is enhancing Turkey's appeal as a manufacturing and logistics hub. Tax incentives, streamlined permits, and improved transport connectivity are encouraging investment in factories, warehouses, utility networks, and supporting infrastructure. The Ceyhan Energy Specialized Industrial Zone is a key example, with its focus on hydrocarbons processing and reducing Turkey's reliance on imported intermediate goods.

Accelerated approvals can shorten development cycles by up to 40%, enabling industrial projects to progress more efficiently. Foreign investors are also locating suppliers within these zones, generating additional construction activity across manufacturing value chains. Turkey's 2024-2028 International Direct Investment Strategy further supports this trend by prioritizing green transformation and supply-chain diversification.

Green-Certified Construction and ESG Financing Gain Momentum

Turkey's 2053 net-zero commitment is increasing demand for green-certified buildings and ESG-linked financing. Developers can benefit from lower borrowing costs when projects meet recognized energy-performance standards. The World Bank's USD 3.2 billion climate framework and Turkey's Building Sector Decarbonization Roadmap are also advancing low-carbon construction, particularly in public-sector projects.

Environmental requirements are influencing the wider construction supply chain. Cement and steel producers face growing pressure from the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, while green-hydrogen projects are targeting 2 GW of electrolyzer capacity by 2030. Public tenders requiring reduced-clinker cement from January 2025 are also supporting research into alternative binders and lower-carbon building materials.

Currency Volatility Remains a Key Market Restraint

Turkey imports nearly 40% of its construction inputs, leaving contractors exposed to fluctuations in the lira. Currency depreciation raises the cost of steel, aluminum, and mechanical equipment, placing pressure on margins for fixed-price contracts. Hedging strategies and escalation clauses can reduce some exposure, although they may weaken competitiveness in public tenders.

High inflation has also increased domestic labor and logistics expenses. In response, some contractors are localizing supply chains or investing in domestic production capacity. However, these measures require substantial capital and may constrain balance-sheet flexibility in the near term. Tight monetary policy is also limiting housing affordability and dampening residential demand.

Infrastructure Leads Growth Across the Turkey Construction Market

Residential construction represented 61.10% of the market in 2025, while infrastructure accounted for 31.05%. Infrastructure is forecast to be the fastest-growing sector, recording a CAGR of 6.92% through 2031. Highway extensions, high-speed rail networks, bridges, and energy corridors are creating multi-year opportunities for contractors. Turkey's 2025 investment program allocated USD 16.3 billion to transport, reinforcing the long-term project pipeline.

Energy infrastructure is another important growth area. The Akkuyu nuclear power project includes four 1,200 MW reactors, while investment in utility-scale solar parks, wind clusters, and smart-grid systems is expanding renewable capacity. Logistics facilities within industrial free-zones and green-certified office retrofits in Istanbul are further diversifying construction activity.

Renovation and Seismic Retrofitting Create New Opportunities

New construction held 76.35% of the Turkey construction market in 2025, but renovation is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% through 2031. This expansion is closely linked to mandatory seismic upgrades for buildings constructed before 2000 under the Turkish Building Earthquake Code of 2018 and subsequent enforcement measures.

Istanbul's 'Yarisi Bizden' program has generated 106,000 funding applications and USD 69 million in committed projects. Shorter retrofit approval periods are also improving project delivery and cash flow for contractors specializing in structural reinforcement.

Renovation projects involving base isolation, carbon-fiber wrapping, HVAC re-specification, insulation, glazing, and rooftop solar can generate stronger margins than standard construction. Their shorter completion schedules also reduce exposure to currency volatility, allowing renovation activity to provide stability when housing-credit conditions weaken.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing industrial free-zone expansion

4.2.2 Rising urban-renewal & earthquake-resilient demand

4.2.3 Government mega-infrastructure spending pipeline

4.2.4 Surge in green-certified projects & ESG financing

4.2.5 Affordable-housing programs & mortgage subsidies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Volatile lira driving material-import inflation

4.3.2 Contractor insolvency & payment-delay risks

4.3.3 Tight monetary policy dampening housing demand

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Overview

4.4.2 Real Estate Developers and Contractors - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.4.3 Architectural and Engineering Companies - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.4.4 Building Material and Equipment Companies - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.5 Government Initiatives & Vision

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Pricing (Construction Materials) and Construction Cost (Materials, Labour, Equipment) Analysis

4.10 Comparison of Key Industry Metrics of the Turkey with Other Countries

4.11 Key Upcoming/Ongoing Projects (with a focus on Mega Projects)

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts(Values, In USD Billion)

5.1 By Sector

5.1.1 Residential

5.1.1.1 Apartments/Condominiums

5.1.1.2 Villas/Landed Houses

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.2.1 Office

5.1.2.2 Retail

5.1.2.3 Industrial and Logistics

5.1.2.4 Others

5.1.3 Infrastructure

5.1.3.1 Transportation Infrastructure (Roadways, Railways, Airways, others)

5.1.3.2 Energy & Utilities

5.1.3.3 Others

5.2 By Construction Type

5.2.1 New Construction

5.2.2 Renovation

5.3 By Construction Method

5.3.1 Conventional On-Site

5.3.2 Modern Methods of Construction (Prefabricated, Modular, etc)

5.4 By Investment Source

5.4.1 Public

5.4.2 Private

5.5 By Region

5.5.1 Istanbul

5.5.2 Ankara

5.5.3 Izmir

5.5.4 Rest of Turkey

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Ronesans Holding (Renaissance Construction)

6.4.2 Limak Insaat

6.4.3 ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi A.S.

6.4.4 TAV Construction

6.4.5 Alarko Contracting Group

6.4.6 Polimeks Insaat

6.4.7 Cengiz Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

6.4.8 Yapi Merkezi Insaat

6.4.9 Kolin Insaat

6.4.10 Nurol Construction & Trading Co.

6.4.11 Mapa Insaat

6.4.12 Tekfen Insaat

6.4.13 Kalyon Insaat

6.4.14 ICTAS Insaat

6.4.15 Ant Yapi

6.4.16 Gap Insaat

6.4.17 STFA Construction Group

6.4.18 Onur Taahhut

6.4.19 Gama Insaat

6.4.20 Ronesans Endustri Tesisleri

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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