Taiwan Battery - Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 EV And Grid-Scale Storage Demand Fuels 10.19% CAGR To USD 3.40 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Battery subscriptions, EV-grid services, hybrid localization, second-life storage and cathode recycling offer paths to recurring revenue and lower costs.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Taiwan Battery - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Taiwanese battery market is estimated at USD 2.09 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 3.40 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 10.19% during the forecast period. Growth is being driven by electric vehicle adoption, grid-scale energy storage projects, government incentives, domestic manufacturing initiatives, and increasing demand for advanced rechargeable battery technologies.

Electric Vehicles Drive Lithium-Ion Battery Demand

Taiwan's electric mobility policies are strengthening demand for high-energy lithium-ion battery packs. Government rebates of up to TWD 70,000 for battery-electric cars, combined with the planned 2035 phase-out of gasoline scooters, are supporting higher EV registrations and battery investment.

Foxtron's Model T sedan entered pilot production in late 2024, with modules supplied by a 2 GWh Kaohsiung facility that combines imported CATL cells with locally engineered thermal-management systems. This localization strategy allows manufacturers to expand domestic battery capabilities without assuming the full capital cost of cathode production.

Gogoro's battery-swapping ecosystem also demonstrates the commercial potential of energy-as-a-service. The company's 640,000 subscribers generated USD 310.5 million in revenue during 2024, highlighting the value of recurring utilization revenue compared with one-time vehicle sales. Its alliance with Enel X aggregates swapped batteries into a virtual power plant, creating opportunities across both electric mobility and grid services.

Innovation in solid-state batteries is expected to strengthen Taiwan's position in advanced energy storage. ProLogium introduced its fourth-generation solid-state cell in December 2025, offering energy density of 321 Wh/kg and the ability to charge to 80% in 12 minutes. These performance improvements narrow the gap with premium battery technologies produced in Japan and Europe.

Grid-Scale Battery Storage Expands

Taipower's energy storage tenders are creating another significant growth channel for the Taiwan battery market. The utility awarded 120 MW of battery-storage contracts in 2024 through its E-dReg ancillary-service program, offering payments of up to TWD 1,200 per MWh for sub-second response capabilities.

Projects in Longtan and Dongshan are deploying 165 MWh of storage capacity to improve grid stability as Taiwan's intermittent solar capacity exceeds 10 GW. In May 2025, Delta Electronics and Innolux installed a 40 MW system at Southern Taiwan Science Park. The project combines retired display-fab cells with new lithium-iron-phosphate packs, reducing capital costs while extending battery life through a cascading-use model.

Mandatory co-located storage requirements for new renewable energy projects are expected to provide sustained demand for domestic battery suppliers. Formosa Smart Energy's recycling pilot, commissioned in July 2025, recovered 92% of cathode material and may help reduce exposure to volatile lithium-carbonate prices.

Raw-Material Supply Risks Remain a Key Constraint

Taiwan currently sources more than 85% of its lithium-carbonate, cobalt-sulfate, and nickel-sulfate from Chinese refiners. This concentration exposes battery manufacturers to geopolitical disruption, export licensing restrictions, and raw-material price volatility.

A 2025 mandate requiring 90 days of inventory is expected to increase working-capital requirements by nearly 20%, creating greater pressure on smaller manufacturers with limited trade-finance access. Although domestic recycling projects are achieving strong material recovery rates, operations remain below commercial scale because Taiwan's EV fleet is still developing. Direct procurement agreements with suppliers in Australia and Chile could eventually improve supply diversification.

Rechargeable Batteries Lead Market Growth

Secondary rechargeable batteries accounted for 74.8% of Taiwan battery market revenue in 2025 and are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% through 2031. Expansion is supported by transport electrification, grid-storage mandates, and the gradual replacement of lead-acid starter batteries in commercial fleets.

Primary batteries represented 25.2% of market revenue in 2025 but face declining demand as USB-C charging, sealed-back product designs, and rechargeable alternatives reduce the need for user-replaceable batteries. Taiwan's Green Battery Made-in-Taiwan subsidy scheme favors rechargeable battery production, while extended-producer-responsibility fees under the Waste Disposal Act increase the cost of single-use formats.

Additional market momentum is expected from OEM-level localization initiatives involving major technology brands, continued investment in battery recycling, and improvements in solid-state durability. However, tight power-availability quotas for new giga-scale plants may limit the pace of manufacturing expansion. As closed-loop battery systems mature, rechargeable technologies are positioned to capture a growing share of automotive, industrial, portable electronics, power tools, SLI, and energy storage applications across Taiwan.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Surging EV?led demand for high-energy lithium-ion packs

4.2.2 Accelerating grid-scale storage tenders from Taipower

4.2.3 Government "Green Battery Made-in-Taiwan" subsidy scheme (2025-2028)

4.2.4 OEM-level localisation push by Apple & Asus for battery modules

4.2.5 Commercial adoption of solid-state R&D spin-offs (ITRI, TDK-CPT JV)

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Raw-material concentration risk: >85 % Li-ion precursor imported

4.3.2 Tight power-availability quota for new giga-scale plants

4.3.3 High recycling cost versus mainland China

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape (incl. Renewable Energy Development Act, EV Subsidy Rules)

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Pricing Analysis

4.9 PESTLE Analysis

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Battery Type

5.1.1 Primary Batteries

5.1.2 Secondary Batteries

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Lead-acid

5.2.2 Li-ion

5.2.3 Nickel-metal hydride

5.2.4 Nickel-cadmium

5.2.5 Sodium-sulfur

5.2.6 Solid-state

5.2.7 Flow Battery

5.2.8 Emerging chemistries

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Automotive (HEV, PHEV, and EV)

5.3.2 Industrial (Motive, Stationary (Telecom, UPS, ESS), etc.)

5.3.3 Portable (Consumer Electronics, etc.)

5.3.4 Power Tools

5.3.5 SLI

5.3.6 Other Applications

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves (M&A, Partnerships, PPAs)

6.3 Market Share Analysis (Market Rank/Share for key companies)

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Amita Technologies Inc.

6.4.2 E-One Moli Energy Corp. (Molicel)

6.4.3 Dynapack International Technology Corp.

6.4.4 Kung Long Batteries Industrial Co. Ltd.

6.4.5 CSB Battery Technologies Inc.

6.4.6 Simplo Technology Co. Ltd.

6.4.7 SYNERGY ScienTech Corp.

6.4.8 Foxconn (Hon Hai) Energy Storage & EV Battery BU

6.4.9 Panasonic Energy Taiwan Co. Ltd.

6.4.10 ProLogium Technology Co. Ltd.

6.4.11 Gogoro Inc.

6.4.12 Delta Electronics Inc. (Energy Infrastructure BG)

6.4.13 Tatung Electro-Chemical Energy Co. Ltd.

6.4.14 Chung-Hsin Electric & Machinery Mfg. Corp. (CHEM)

6.4.15 TCC Green Energy (Taiwan Cement Corp.)

6.4.16 Murata Electronics (Taiwan) Co. Ltd.

6.4.17 Varta Microbattery Taiwan Ltd.

6.4.18 U-Power Technology Co. Ltd.

6.4.19 Artek Energy Technology Corp.

6.4.20 Acer eMobility & Energy Solutions Inc.

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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