Computer And Peripherals Standard Logic IC Market Analysis And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Low-Voltage Logic And Asia-Pacific Demand Propel Market To USD 48.72 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by prioritizing low-voltage logic, level translators and configurable multi-gate ICs, supported by broad libraries, rapid sampling and APAC supply-chain reach.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Computer and Peripherals Standard Logic IC - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global computer and peripherals standard logic IC market is projected to grow from USD 35.44 billion in 2025 to USD 37.37 billion in 2026. By 2031, the market is forecast to reach USD 48.72 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 5.44% during 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by rising demand for low-voltage logic devices, multi-voltage system architectures, high-speed connectivity and increasingly compact computer peripherals.

Low-Voltage Logic Adoption Accelerates

Demand for low-voltage 74LVC/AUP logic devices continues to increase as manufacturers develop ultra-thin peripherals with strict power and thermal requirements. These devices support operating ranges of 1.65 V-5.5 V and provide nanosecond switching performance, making them suitable for compact hubs, docking stations, storage products and other high-speed peripherals.

USB4 and Thunderbolt 5 upgrade cycles are reinforcing this trend by requiring 40 Gbps-plus signaling within increasingly small enclosures. Distributed low-voltage logic architectures can deliver advantages in power consumption and heat management, sustaining demand across global design centers and Asia-Pacific assembly operations.

AI-Assisted PCB Design Supports Configurable Logic Demand

Machine-learning PCB design and auto-routing tools can evaluate thousands of circuit topologies within minutes. These systems frequently select specialized gate combinations, contributing to a reported 23% increase in demand for configurable multi-gate devices. Semiconductor suppliers offering extensive parametric libraries, rapid sampling and flexible device configurations are well positioned to benefit as product development cycles become shorter.

At the same time, advanced SoCs increasingly incorporate programmable logic blocks capable of replacing common 74-series functions. This integration can reduce the amount of discrete logic used in high-volume devices. However, stand-alone logic ICs remain important in applications requiring galvanic isolation, high-voltage switching, noise immunity or reliable communication between separate voltage domains.

Additional computer and peripherals standard logic IC market drivers include USB-C and Thunderbolt hub replacement cycles and the growing adoption of wireless keyboards and mice that require low-power buffers. Lengthening AEC-Q100 qualification queues may constrain supply and extend development timelines for automotive-grade components.

Logic Family and Function Type Trends

High-speed 74HC/HCT devices accounted for 30.62% of market revenue in 2025. Low-voltage 74LVC/AUP products are expected to record a 6.51% CAGR, outpacing legacy TTL product lines as energy-sensitive edge devices become more common. Mixed-voltage designs increasingly combine several CMOS families to balance cost, timing and power requirements, while AI-guided CAD platforms reduce the effort needed to implement these architectures.

Demand remains diversified across logic technologies. ECL/MECL products retain specialized roles in jitter-sensitive acquisition systems, while 4000-series CMOS devices support wide-voltage industrial applications. Continued package miniaturization and heterogeneous voltage requirements are expected to preserve this product diversity.

Gates and inverters held a 25.98% market share in 2025. Signal switches and level translators are forecast to lead function-level growth at a 6.74% CAGR through 2031 as multi-voltage SoCs connect with mixed-signal peripherals. Multiplexers and decoders support multi-display docks, while buffers help maintain signal integrity across high-speed differential connections. Designers are also adopting translator ICs with adaptive threshold tracking to reduce board revisions associated with supply-rail changes.

Asia-Pacific Maintains Market Leadership

Asia-Pacific captured 50.72% of the computer and peripherals standard logic IC market in 2025 and is projected to expand at an 8.45% CAGR. Regional growth is supported by integrated foundry-to-assembly ecosystems in China, Taiwan and South Korea. Japan continues to generate demand for extended-temperature logic families, while Taiwan is strengthening its position through panel-level packaging capabilities.

North American growth is being driven by United States design companies developing AI-centric peripherals that require configurable multi-gate logic. Canada and Mexico support regional demand through board-level assembly and proximity to major U.S. manufacturers.

Europe is benefiting from automotive electrification and industrial automation. Germany remains active in AEC-Q100 device qualification, France supports aerospace-oriented semiconductor applications, and Italy is attracting panel-level packaging investment. Latin America, the Middle East and Africa represent smaller market shares, but infrastructure investment and growing demand for networking peripherals create opportunities for future adoption.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Surging demand for low-voltage LVC logic in ultra-thin peripherals

4.2.2 Shift-left PCB design workflows boosting single-gate (1G) logic ASPs

4.2.3 AI-assisted auto-routing increasing volume of configurable multi-gate ICs

4.2.4 Mainstream upgrade cycles for USB-C/Thunderbolt hubs

4.2.5 Rising attach-rate of wireless keyboards and mice using low-power buffers

4.2.6 Cost-down programs in ODM printers favouring 74HC/HCT drop-ins

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Design-in inertia toward SoC integration of discrete logic

4.3.2 Lengthening automotive-grade qualification queues (AEC-Q100)

4.3.3 Volatility in 200 mm foundry capacity for legacy logic nodes

4.3.4 Counterfeit 74-series influx in secondary channels

4.4 Industry Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Degree of Competition

4.8 Assessment of Macroeconomic Impact

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Logic Family

5.1.1 Transistor-Transistor Logic (TTL / LS / ALS)

5.1.2 High-Speed CMOS (74HC / HCT)

5.1.3 Low-Voltage CMOS (74LVC / AUP)

5.1.4 Advanced High-Speed CMOS (74AC / ACT)

5.1.5 Wide-Voltage 4000-Series CMOS

5.1.6 ECL / MECL and Other Bipolar Logic

5.2 By Function Type

5.2.1 Gates and Inverters

5.2.2 Flip-Flops and Latches

5.2.3 Counters and Dividers

5.2.4 Shift Registers

5.2.5 Buffers / Drivers / Transceivers

5.2.6 Multiplexers / Decoders and Encoders

5.2.7 Comparators and Arithmetic Logic

5.2.8 Signal Switches and Level Translators

5.3 By Package Type

5.3.1 Through-Hole DIP / CDIP

5.3.2 SOIC / TSSOP

5.3.3 SOT-23 / SOT-353 and Other Micro-Packages

5.3.4 QFN / XSON / DFN

5.3.5 WLCSP / Wafer-Level Chip-Scale

5.3.6 BGA / LGA

5.4 By End-Use Device

5.4.1 Personal Computers and Laptops

5.4.2 Printers, Scanners and MFPs

5.4.3 External Storage and Docking Stations

5.4.4 Gaming Consoles and Accessories

5.4.5 Networking Peripherals (Routers, Hubs)

5.4.6 POS Terminals and Kiosks

5.4.7 Industrial PCs and Rugged Peripherals

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Argentina

5.5.2.3 Colombia

5.5.2.4 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 United Kingdom

5.5.3.2 Germany

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4.1 China

5.5.4.2 Japan

5.5.4.3 South Korea

5.5.4.4 India

5.5.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Middle East

5.5.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.1.3 Rest of Middle East

5.5.5.2 Africa

5.5.5.2.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2.2 Egypt

5.5.5.2.3 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Texas Instruments Incorporated

6.4.2 Nexperia B.V.

6.4.3 onsemi Corporation

6.4.4 STMicroelectronics N.V.

6.4.5 Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation

6.4.6 ROHM Co., Ltd.

6.4.7 Diodes Incorporated

6.4.8 Microchip Technology Inc.

6.4.9 Infineon Technologies AG

6.4.10 Renesas Electronics Corporation

6.4.11 Maxim Integrated (Analog Devices, Inc.)

6.4.12 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

6.4.13 Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

6.4.14 Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

6.4.15 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Foundry Perspective)

6.4.16 Teledyne e2v Semiconductor

6.4.17 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (System LSI)

6.4.18 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

6.4.19 Broadcom Inc.

6.4.20 Analog Devices, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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