United States (US) MEP Services - Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Retrofits And Healthcare Drive 6.33% CAGR To USD 47.05 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost MEP ROI through specialist outsourcing, efficiency retrofits, performance-based contracts and digital twins, while targeting healthcare demand and tax-credit opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States (US) MEP Services - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States MEP services market is projected to expand from USD 32.55 billion in 2025 to USD 34.61 billion in 2026. By 2031, the market is forecast to reach USD 47.05 billion, registering a 6.33% CAGR during 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by rising demand for energy-efficient building systems, healthcare construction, electrification projects, facility modernization, and specialized mechanical, electrical, and plumbing expertise.

Outsourcing Supports Demand for Specialized MEP Services

Mechanical systems account for approximately 40-60% of building energy loads, prompting property owners and operators to outsource critical services to specialist providers instead of maintaining in-house teams. This approach allows organizations to concentrate on core operations while gaining access to advanced engineering capabilities, digital tools, and lifecycle performance expertise.

Technology platforms such as ServiceTitan are helping contractors establish direct customer relationships and reduce general-contractor markups. Southland Industries has reported productivity improvements following its adoption of the platform. Healthcare networks are also directing larger portions of their capital budgets toward specialized partners, while facilities-management spending on non-hospital projects increased 27% in 2025. Contractors such as Limbach continue to benefit from recurring revenue generated by building-systems solution contracts focused on long-term operational performance.

Healthcare Construction Strengthens Market Growth

Healthcare construction spending reached USD 65 billion in 2024, creating substantial demand for sophisticated MEP systems. Infection-control requirements, negative-pressure ventilation, advanced filtration, emergency power, and uninterrupted operations have increased the technical complexity of hospital and clinical projects.

Large developments, including Mayo Clinic's 1.4 million sq ft expansion in Arizona, require redundant HVAC, filtration, and emergency power infrastructure capable of supporting 24/7 operations. Hospital owners now specify commissioning for approximately 80% of projects to verify operational readiness and system performance. This trend is expanding opportunities for MEP consultants, commissioning specialists, engineers, and maintenance providers.

Skilled Labor Shortages Create Cost and Capacity Pressures

Despite favorable demand, the United States MEP services market faces an estimated shortage of 650,000 skilled workers as baby-boom retirements accelerate. Industry wages have increased 20% since 2020, placing additional pressure on project costs and contractor margins. Apprentice compensation in energy trades averages USD 77,000 in year one, creating particular challenges for firms bidding on price-sensitive public-sector contracts.

Mechanical contractors in the Midwest report 68% difficulty filling mechanical-engineering positions. As a result, 49% of firms have declined projects despite maintaining strong pipelines. Workforce development, apprenticeship programs, technology adoption, and productivity improvements will be essential to addressing these capacity constraints.

Retrofit, Renovation, and Commissioning Opportunities Accelerate

Retrofit and renovation represented 46.72% of the mechanical services market share in 2025 as building owners moved to secure federal incentives before potential regulatory changes. Electrification and HVAC efficiency retrofits, Inflation Reduction Act tax-credit pull-through, and modernization requirements continue to support investment in existing buildings. However, small-firm margin squeeze from design-build consolidation remains a notable market restraint.

Commissioning and re-commissioning are expected to add USD 4.58 billion to the mechanical services market by 2031, advancing at a 7.35% CAGR. Growth will be driven by stricter performance verification requirements across healthcare facilities and public-sector projects.

Performance-based contracts are also transforming service delivery. Around 80% of hospital projects now combine commissioning, energy modeling, and maintenance analytics within single contract awards. Meanwhile, digital-twin adoption is improving verification accuracy, with IFC-based workflows reducing corrective-action lists by 28%. These developments position integrated MEP service providers to play an increasingly important role in building efficiency, resilience, compliance, and lifecycle optimization across the United States.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Outsourcing focus on core competencies

4.2.2 Sustained demand from healthcare construction

4.2.3 Electrification and HVAC efficiency retrofits

4.2.4 Inflation Reduction Act tax-credit pull-through

4.2.5 Grid-interactive buildings and DER integration needs

4.2.6 Growing VC funding for AI-driven MEP design tools

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Talent scarcity and wage escalation

4.3.2 Small-firm margin squeeze from design-build consolidation

4.3.3 Cyber-security liability on smart-building projects

4.3.4 Volatile HVAC/R material pricing risk transfer

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.6.1 BIM, Digital Twins and Generative Design

4.6.2 Modular MEP Racks and Prefabrication

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Current Employment Index of US MEP Engineers

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUES)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 New Construction

5.1.2 Retrofit and Renovation

5.1.3 Commissioning / Re-commissioning

5.1.4 Facility Assessment and Other Services

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Healthcare

5.2.2 Commercial Offices

5.2.3 Educational Institutions

5.2.4 Public Facilities (Govt, Transport, Museums)

5.2.5 Industrial and Warehousing

5.2.6 Data Centers and High-Tech

5.3 By Service Type

5.3.1 Mechanical Services

5.3.2 Electrical Services

5.3.3 Plumbing Services

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 AECOM Technology Corporation

6.4.2 Arup Group

6.4.3 HDR Inc.

6.4.4 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

6.4.5 WSP USA

6.4.6 Stantec Inc.

6.4.7 Affiliated Engineers Inc.

6.4.8 Syska Hennessy Group

6.4.9 IMEG Corp.

6.4.10 Vanderweil Engineers

6.4.11 KPFF Consulting Engineers

6.4.12 Burns & McDonnell

6.4.13 Dewberry Consultants LLC

6.4.14 TLC Engineering Solutions

6.4.15 RTM Engineering Consultants

6.4.16 EXP US Services

6.4.17 Tetra Tech, Inc.

6.4.18 C&S Companies

6.4.19 Simpson Gumpertz & Heger

6.4.20 WGI Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

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