Singapore Self-Storage Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 E-Commerce And Compact Living Drive 5.85% CAGR And Expansion Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with premium climate-controlled units, flexible layouts for e-commerce fulfilment, and targeted promotions that sustain occupancy amid high land costs.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Singapore Self-Storage - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Singapore Self-Storage market is estimated to reach 3.29 million sq ft in 2026, up from 3.11 million sq ft in 2025. The market is projected to expand to 4.37 million sq ft by 2031, representing a 5.85% CAGR during 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by Singapore's high population density, shrinking residential floor areas, affluent demographics, expanding E-commerce activity and increasing demand for flexible inventory space.

Population Density and Affluent Demographics Support Storage Demand

Singapore has around 8,000 residents per square kilometer, placing sustained pressure on available living space. With many households seeking practical ways to manage possessions in compact homes, external storage has become an increasingly attractive option. Approximately 50% of residents report storing household items outside their homes when feasible.

Higher household incomes also enable consumers to absorb recurring self-storage rental costs. At the same time, Singapore's non-resident population increased by 5% in 2024, creating additional demand from expatriates and mobile professionals who require flexible storage between relocations. Vertical urban development, including 50-storey public-housing blocks, further concentrates residential living and encourages households to move infrequently used belongings into self-storage facilities.

Urban Redevelopment and Smaller Homes Create Long-Term Demand

Urban redevelopment continues to increase housing supply while reducing average residential floor area in several districts. Higher plot-ratio allowances and integrated mixed-use developments favor compact housing formats, strengthening demand for storage outside the home.

The rezoning of Tanjong Rhu for approximately 5,000 new homes illustrates this trend. In addition, the 1H 2025 Government Land Sales program is expected to introduce 8,505 private residential units, many within mixed-use projects. As older estates undergo en bloc redevelopment and households relocate to smaller properties, self-storage providers are positioned to benefit from a steady flow of customers seeking additional space.

High Land Costs Remain a Key Market Constraint

Strong demand is balanced by Singapore's high industrial land costs. Monthly rates in core districts can reach SGD 20-23 per sq m, increasing operating expenses for self-storage providers and placing upward pressure on unit rental prices. Affluent customers may be able to absorb these costs, but price-sensitive households could postpone adoption or choose smaller units.

Operators are using discounts and promotional packages to maintain occupancy. For example, offers can include two months of free rent and discounts of up to 30%. Although higher rental rates support nominal revenue growth, continued inflation may moderate customer uptake and restrain the market's longer-term expansion.

Business Storage Emerges as a High-Growth Segment

Personal storage accounted for 61.12% of the Singapore Self-Storage market in 2025, supported by apartment downsizing, household overflow and expatriate relocation. However, the business segment is forecast to record a 7.05% CAGR, outpacing overall market growth.

Companies increasingly require Climate-Controlled storage, 24/7 access and flexible rental arrangements. E-commerce merchants and micro-sellers are also using self-storage facilities as mini-fulfillment locations, allowing inventory to be positioned closer to customers and helping reduce delivery times. The market size attributed to business users is projected to approach 1.7 million sq ft by 2031, supported by growing trade flows and the need for adaptable urban inventory capacity.

Larger Storage Units Gain Momentum

Small and medium units represent 48.10% of the market, reflecting continued demand from individuals storing furniture, seasonal goods and other household possessions. Units exceeding 40 sq ft are expected to grow at a 6.62% CAGR as merchants consolidate inventory near end-customers.

Rising parcel volumes and omnichannel retail activity are encouraging sellers to stage products in accessible urban locations rather than distant warehouses. In response, operators are reconfiguring facilities to provide larger contiguous spaces that can be subdivided according to customer requirements. This shift highlights the evolution of the Singapore Self-Storage market from predominantly personal storage toward hybrid solutions serving households, SMEs and E-commerce businesses.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 High population density and affluent demographics boost discretionary storage demand

4.2.2 Shrinking residential floor area from urban redevelopment projects

4.2.3 SME and e-commerce micro-fulfilment growth needing flexible inventory space

4.2.4 Institutional investors' entry improving funding access and build-out pace

4.2.5 Rise of cross-border digital nomads using Singapore as an intermittent base

4.2.6 Mandatory Green-Mark retrofit storage compliance spiking temporary demand

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High land costs inflating unit rental rates

4.3.2 Limited supply of industrial-zoned land for new facilities

4.3.3 Stringent Fire-Safety Code-2025 raising cap-ex for multilevel facilities

4.3.4 Concierge storage start-ups cannibalising traditional unit occupancy

4.4 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Investment Analysis

4.10 PESTEL Analysis

4.11 Key Considerations of Consumers while selecting a Self-Storage Facility

5 MARKET DYNAMICS IN SINGAPORE

5.1 Analysis of Occupancy Rates

5.2 Average Rental Trends

5.2.1 Pre-Covid and Post-Covid Market Implications

5.3 Profitability Analysis

5.3.1 Pre-Covid and Post-Covid Market Implications

5.4 Average Facility Size

6 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (UNITS)

6.1 By End-User

6.1.1 Personal

6.1.2 Business

6.2 By Storage Size

6.2.1 Small and Medium Units (less than 40 sq ft)

6.2.2 Large Units (above 40 sq ft)

6.2.3 Others (Lockers/Double-Stacked)

6.3 By Storage Type

6.3.1 Climate-Controlled

6.3.2 Non-Climate-Controlled

6.4 By Ownership Pattern

6.4.1 Owned Facilities

6.4.2 Leased Facilities

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Market Concentration

7.2 Strategic Moves

7.3 Market Share Analysis

7.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

7.4.1 StorHub Self Storage Pte Ltd

7.4.2 Extra Space Self Storage Singapore Pte Ltd

7.4.3 General Storage Company Pte Ltd ("Lock+Store")

7.4.4 Store Friendly Management (Singapore) Pte Ltd

7.4.5 Work Plus Store Pte Ltd ("Work+Store")

7.4.6 Spaceship Singapore (Astore Pte Ltd)

7.4.7 Store Room Pte Limited

7.4.8 Beam Storage Pte Ltd

7.4.9 Far East Organization Pte Ltd ("Store-Y")

7.4.10 Mandarin Self Storage Pte Ltd

7.4.11 Urban Space Self Storage Pte Ltd

7.4.12 Singapore G Pte Ltd ("U-Store@SG")

7.4.13 Cube Self Storage Pte Ltd

7.4.14 Extra Space Asia Holdings Pte Ltd (Regional arm)

7.4.15 MyStore Self Storage Pte Ltd

7.4.16 Boxpark Storage Pte Ltd

7.4.17 SelfStore Pte Ltd

7.4.18 JustStoreIt! Pte Ltd

7.4.19 StoreHub Group Pte Ltd

7.4.20 Store-N-Go Pte Ltd

8 MARKET SHARE OF KEY SELF-STORAGE OPERATORS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

9.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900