Energy Storage Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 9.8% CAGR Through 2030

Energy Storage Market Report

Energy Storage Market Size

Energy Storage Market Industry

The Business Research Company's Energy Storage Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The energy storage sector is experiencing rapid advancement as global demand for efficient, reliable, and scalable energy solutions intensifies. Driven by the rise of renewable energy and the need for grid stability, this market is evolving with innovative technologies and increasing investments. Here's an in-depth look at the current landscape, growth drivers, key players, and future outlook for the energy storage market.

Energy Storage Market Valued to Surpass $172 Billion by 2030

The energy storage market is projected to grow significantly, surpassing $172 billion by 2030. Within the larger Utilities industry, which is expected to hit $9,379 billion by the same year, energy storage will represent nearly 2% of the total market value. Analysts forecast a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% through to 2030, underscoring the sector's expanding role in global energy infrastructure.

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Lithium-Ion Batteries Command Nearly Half of the Energy Storage Market

Among the various technologies in energy storage, lithium-ion batteries will dominate with a 46% share, accounting for approximately $79 billion by 2030. This segment benefits from ongoing improvements such as reduced production costs due to economies of scale, enhanced energy density, longer cycle life, and growing applications like renewable energy balancing and peak demand management. Advances in next-generation chemistries, localizing supply chains, and increasing demand for fast-response storage solutions across utility, commercial, and residential sectors continue to propel this segment forward.

Energy Storage Market Is Divided Across Multiple Segments

The market is segmented by connection type into front-of-the-meter grid storage, behind-the-meter customer storage, off-grid standalone storage, and virtual power plant integrated storage. Ownership models include utility-owned, third-party owned, customer-owned, and community/shared storage. Applications cover renewable energy integration, peak shaving and load shifting, backup power and energy security, frequency regulation and ancillary services, and energy arbitrage and trading. End users span sectors such as power generation, transmission and distribution, residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation.

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Renewable Integration Drives Expanding Demand for Energy Storage

One of the primary factors fueling market growth is the increasing integration of renewable energy. Due to the intermittent nature of solar and wind power, dependable storage solutions like battery systems, flow batteries, and thermal storage are essential to maintain a stable electricity supply. These technologies help smooth out fluctuations, enhance grid reliability, and maximize the use of clean energy sources. This dynamic is expected to contribute roughly 2.0% annual growth to the energy storage market.

Grid Stability and Load Management Are Key Growth Catalysts

Beyond renewables, there is a rising need for grid stability and efficient load management. Energy storage systems provide crucial services such as backup power, frequency regulation, and managing peak electricity loads. Utilities are increasingly investing in battery management systems, inverters, and advanced storage technologies to support growing energy consumption and ongoing grid modernization. This factor alone is anticipated to add about 1.5% annual growth to the market.

Battery Energy Storage Systems See Wider Adoption Across Sectors

The adoption of advanced battery energy storage systems, especially lithium-ion, is accelerating rapidly. These technologies offer high efficiency, scalability, and quick response times, making them attractive to utility companies, commercial enterprises, and industrial users aiming to optimize energy usage and reduce costs. Improvements in performance, decreasing costs, and the critical need for reliable backup power are expected to contribute roughly 0.8% annual growth within the energy storage market.

Asia-Pacific Region Emerges as the Dominant Energy Storage Market

By 2030, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to lead the energy storage market with a valuation of $70 billion, growing from $43 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%. This surge is driven by swift additions to renewable capacity, extensive grid modernization and transmission projects, increased deployment of utility-scale battery storage, supportive government policies, expanding domestic battery manufacturing, and rising electricity demand fueled by industrial and urban development across countries including China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

China's Energy Storage Market Shows Robust Expansion

China will remain the largest single market globally for energy storage in 2030, estimated at $37 billion, up from $23 billion in 2025 with a 9% CAGR. This growth is fueled by aggressive renewable energy build-outs, mandatory storage requirements for new solar and wind installations, expansion of domestic lithium-ion battery production, sustained investments in smart grid technologies and peak load management, commercial deployment of long-duration storage, and ongoing government support for carbon neutrality and flexible power systems.

BYD Co. Ltd. Tops Energy Storage Market with 8 Percent Share in 2025

According to The Business Research Company, BYD Co. Ltd. led global energy storage sales in 2025, capturing an 8% market share. Its energy solutions division offers battery energy storage systems, lithium-ion battery packs, integrated power solutions, and grid-scale storage that support renewable energy integration, electric mobility infrastructure, and large-scale energy management.

Major Players Competing in the Energy Storage Industry

Other leading companies in this competitive market include Tesla Inc., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), LG Energy Solution Co. Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Fluence Energy Inc., CALB Group Co. Ltd., Xiamen Hithium New Energy, and Panasonic Corp., among others. These organizations compete through innovation in battery technology, integration capabilities, and expanding global manufacturing and supply chains.

Market Concentration Among Top Ten Energy Storage Companies

The energy storage market shows moderate concentration, with the top ten companies holding 32% of total revenue in 2025. Barriers to entry include complex battery manufacturing, system integration challenges, stringent grid safety standards, and the demand for high-performing, reliable large-scale storage solutions. The leading firms maintain their positions through diversified product ranges, well-established partnerships with utilities and OEMs, global supply networks, and continual investments in research and development.

How Industry Leaders Are Advancing Competition

Top companies in the market focus on advancing storage technologies to enhance grid stability and renewable energy integration. They also prioritize deploying battery storage systems that increase efficiency and manage peak electricity loads, expanding infrastructure to improve grid resilience and energy security. Additionally, integrating artificial intelligence-driven energy management systems is becoming key to optimizing performance and improving forecasting accuracy.

The Role of Hybrid Inverter Microgrid Systems in Market Transformation

Innovative hybrid inverter-based microgrid storage systems are reshaping the energy storage landscape by boosting grid stability, increasing renewable energy utilization, and enabling smooth load balancing in commercial and industrial environments. For instance, in July 2026, VEICHI introduced a portfolio that includes hybrid inverters, microgrid inverters, and battery energy storage systems equipped with built-in energy management. These solutions provide features such as millisecond switching, virtual synchronous generator functions, black-start capabilities, and anti-backflow control, enhancing energy efficiency and reliability in complex industrial settings.

Technologies Expected to Add Over $65.5 Billion in Market Value by 2030

All ten major technology segments are poised for noteworthy growth, collectively contributing more than $65.5 billion to the market's value by 2030. Lithium-ion battery storage is projected to add $29 billion, flow battery systems another $29 billion, while sodium-sulfur batteries, lead-acid storage, thermal energy storage, flywheels, supercapacitors and ultracapacitors, compressed air, pumped hydro, and hydrogen energy storage will contribute smaller but significant increments. This upward trajectory is driven by investments in long-duration storage, the push for grid resilience, microgrid adoption, electrification across industries and transportation, supportive regulations, and increased commercialization of diverse storage technologies.

Energy Storage Market Ecosystem Spanning Raw Materials to End Users

The energy storage supply chain is extensive, starting with raw material suppliers such as Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, LG Energy Solution Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., BYD Company Limited, Tesla Inc., and CATL Limited, among others. Wholesalers and distributors include companies like WESCO International Inc., Graybar Electric Company Inc., Rexel S.A., Sonepar Group, and Avnet Inc. End users come from diverse sectors including utilities and renewables (NextEra Energy Inc., Duke Energy Corporation, Iberdrola S.A.), technology giants (Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc.), retail (Walmart Inc.), and automotive manufacturers (Toyota Motor Corporation, Hyundai Motor Company).

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Energy Storage Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 9.8% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 27, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Human Rights, International Organizations, World & Regional



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