'My Little House' Captivates Audiences On Stage With Faith, Love, Laughter, And Restoration

"My Little House" Cast Members

"My Little House" on stage Keomah King portrayed Fredrick and Shavonne Martin as Melisa

Actor Kareem Grimes, known for his role as Cordell“Preach” Simms on the television series“All American,” hosted the opening night of“My Little House”

Tamela Robinson-Fisher, Writer, Director, and Producer of "My Little House"

"My Little House" Cast Members

Tamela Robinson-Fisher's gospel stage play“My Little House” explored healing, identity, forgiveness, and redemption through music, and multimedia theater.

- Tamela Robinson-Fisher, Writer, Director and Producer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- “My Little House,” a gospel stage play written, directed, and produced by Tamela Robinson-Fisher, with Rionel Fisher serving as co-director and producer, delivered a powerful message of faith, healing, restoration, and hope during its opening night on Oct. 16. Two additional performances followed on Oct. 17 at AOM Creative Space, 8649 San Fernando Road in Sun Valley, California. Presented by Allegories of Me (AOM) Productions, the production combined gospel storytelling, music, movement, live narration, choreography, and multimedia elements to explore spiritual transformation and emotional restoration.

The performance drew a full house of guests seeking a story that extended beyond a traditional stage play. Blending laughter, emotional depth, spiritual reflection, and dramatic storytelling, the production explored the internal“houses” people carry throughout their lives. These inner spaces hold memories, relationships, disappointments, fears, and emotional wounds often hidden behind outward appearances of strength and success. Through its staging and message, the play brought these themes to life, revealing the personal struggles and relationship challenges people often face beneath the surface.

At the center of the story was Melisa, portrayed by Shavonne Martin, an ambitious and successful woman whose carefully controlled life began to unravel. As she confronted rejection, fear, pride, and unresolved trauma, she had to face hidden parts of herself. Her“little house” served as a metaphor for her heart, mind, and soul, with hidden closets, leaks, cracks, and locked rooms representing emotional burdens she tried to conceal. Through faith and accountability, Melisa confronted her past and began a journey toward healing and restoration.

“'My Little House' is more than a stage play. It is a journey of restoration. We all have rooms within us where we store pain, fear, disappointment, and experiences we thought we would never overcome. This production is about opening those doors, confronting what lies within, and discovering that healing, redemption, and restoration remain possible,” Robinson-Fisher said.

Throughout the play, the symbolism of a house illustrated the healing process. Leaks represented unresolved pain and trauma, while buckets symbolized pride, fear, and denial. Closets signified hidden wounds and emotional burdens, while renovation reflected the potential for healing and transformation through faith. These themes unfolded through storytelling, humor, music, choreography, and spiritual reflection.

The cast included Shavonne Martin as Melisa, Rionel Fisher as Preacher Man, and Michael A. Thomas as the live narrator. Aaron Smith portrayed Curtis and the Jamaican Man, Andre Burleson played Smoothy, Keomah King portrayed Fredrick, and Danenne Eliece played Jackie.

Tamela Robinson-Fisher served as writer, director, producer, and stage manager. Rionel Fisher served as co-director and producer, alongside Tymeshia Q. Lloyd, Mavis Taylor, and Quintus Moore, who also served as co-directors and producers. Aryeal Lands served as choreographer and dancer, while Pennie Promise and Felicia Fairley served as stage production assistants. Krystal Ortiz and Elisha Roberson of First Person Media provided videography and photography services, documenting the production and preserving memorable moments from the performances.

The featured dance ensemble included Mickale Moreland, Jaryan Bague, Tyrese Starling, and Milagritos Godina. The production incorporated live narration, dance and praise dance performances, theatrical lighting, sound design, scenic elements, and LED panels. The choreography and dance performances enhanced the storytelling through movement, emotional expression, and artistic interpretation.

Actor Kareem Grimes, known for his role as Cordell“Preach” Simms on the television series“All American,” hosted the opening night of“My Little House” on Oct. 16. The event featured a red carpet that brought together cast members, guests, sponsors, vendors, and community partners. Music artist Shaun Royal performed live during intermission, adding to the evening's theatrical experience.

Following the initial performances, AOM Productions announced plans to take“My Little House” on tour, bringing its story of faith, healing, love, and restoration to new audiences. The company also announced plans for a Valentine's Day dinner theater show on Feb. 14, 2027.

For information about upcoming performances, touring opportunities, and dinner theater reservations, follow AOM Productions on Instagram @royalrunway2023, email..., or call 213-945-0171.

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About Allegories of Me (AOM) Productions

Tamela Robinson-Fisher founded Allegories of Me (AOM) Productions with co-founder Rionel Fisher. The company's work spans film and theatrical production development, creative direction, production coordination, multimedia development, and entertainment programming. AOM also provides workforce-focused film education through AOM Film School. AOM's mission is to empower people, organizations, and leaders to be unstoppable in achieving their business goals. Its vision is to use timeless films, digital media, products, and relationships to transform what is possible.

About AOM Creative Space: A Home for Creativity and Community

In addition to producing theatrical experiences, Allegories of Me (AOM) Productions operates AOM Creative Space, a 7,500-square-foot facility located at 8649 San Fernando Road in Sun Valley, California. The space accommodates a variety of creative, educational, business, and entertainment activities, including creative classes, workshops, seminars, podcast production, media projects, training sessions, educational programs, business meetings, networking events, vendor pop-ups, marketplace events, open-mic events, live entertainment, rehearsals, productions, and special events. For information about facility rentals and booking inquiries, email... or call 213-945-0171.

About Restored Reflections Inc.

Restored Reflections Inc. (RRI) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by Tamela Robinson-Fisher. Its mission is to teach, support, encourage, rebuild, and restore by providing educational and career-preparedness resources. The organization aims to help students pursue their dreams while promoting the positive advancement of families and communities.

Special Recognition to Our Sponsors and Community Partners

.Body Blueprint (founder Aaron Smith, @therealbodyblueprint)

.Commlocker (founder Lauren Cotner, @lauren_cotnerRe)

.Danenne's Delights (founder Danenne Bird, @danennedelights)

.First Person Media (videographers and photographers Krystal Ortiz and Elisha Roberson, )

.Foreseeing Success (founder Katie McClendon, )

.Heal Oasis Recovery Inc. (recuperative care provider, )

.Just Royal Creations (designer Nechele Hammock, )

.Lucy's Cakes

.Primerica (representatives Sharon King and Shanda Plagman)

.Restoration Revival Center (Apostle Edward Wright and Andrea Wright, )

.Restored Reflections Inc. 501(c)(3) nonprofit (founder Tamela Robinson-Fisher, @Royalrunway2023)

.Sargeant Insurance Agency LLC (agent Robert B. Rice Jr., )

.Sion's Catered (Chef Sion, )

.SOKANAROSE (founder Nwane-Rose C. Williams, )

.Soaring Beauti Clothing (owner and designer Kyndra Graves, )

.Worship Productions (Representative Michael Ramirez, )

.Wizdom Starr (music artist Shavonne Martin)

Tamela Robinson-Fisher

Allegories of Me (AOM) Productions

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“My Little House” Opening Night Recap: Tamela Robinson-Fisher's gospel play explored healing, forgiveness and redemption through music and multimedia.

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'My Little House' Captivates Audiences on Stage With Faith, Love, Laughter, and Restoration News Provided By Tamela Robinson-Fisher, Allegories of Me (AOM) Productions October 27, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Religion, Social Media, World & Regional



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