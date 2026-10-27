Thestrapstore Now Ships VELCRO® Brand LOGISTRAP® Pallet Straps And HI-GARDE® Fasteners

VELCRO® Brand LogiStrap®

VELCRO® Brand HI-GARDE® Fastener, perfect for industrial environments and Rated for 800°F.

New VELCRO® Brand products expand TheStrapStore's extensive range of industrial hook-and-loop fasteners.

RACINE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TheStrapStore has added two new VELCROBrand products: VELCROBrand LOGISTRAPPallet Straps for warehouse and logistics use, and VELCROBrand HI-GARDEFasteners built for extreme-temperature industrial environments.Both products are now available at TheStrapStore with a low minimum order and free shipping.VELCROBrand LOGISTRAPPallet Straps are reusable hook-and-loop straps with a heavy-duty metal buckle, designed to replace single-use shrink wrap and metal banding in warehouse and distribution environments. Available in 7-meter blue and 2-inch width, the straps require no tools to apply, are gentle on packaging surfaces, and remain label- and barcode-friendly.Units of 5 straps start at $118 on TheStrapStore, with volume pricing for larger orders.VELCROBrand HI-GARDEFasteners are stainless-steel hook-and-loop fasteners rated for peak temperatures up to 800°F (426.6°C) and operating temperatures up to 650°F (343.3°C).Corrosion-resistant and built for demanding industrial environments, HI-GARDEfasteners secure insulation blankets and jackets on high-temp industrial equipment. They come in 1-inch widths and 2-, 5-, and 10-foot lengths, and you can buy them individually online.TheStrapStore is a division of Speedtech International, a VELCROBRAND Platinum Converter.Adding LOGISTRAPand HI-GARDEexpands TheStrapStore's catalog of straps, cable ties, rolls, reels, tapes, and specialty fasteners. These serve industries from data centers and medical facilities to construction, transportation, and outdoor recreation.About TheStrapStoreTheStrapStore is the online retail destination for SPEEDWRAP, Cord-Lox, Coil-n-Carry, and VELCROBRAND hook-and-loop fasteners. As a division of Speedtech International, an authorized VELCROBRAND Platinum Converter, TheStrapStore offers ready-to-ship straps, cable ties, tapes, and custom printing in both commercial and consumer quantities, with U.S.-based fabrication and fast delivery.Shop online at TheStrapStore.

Steve Pope

The Strap Store

+1 262-635-9393

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TheStrapStore Now Ships VELCRO® Brand LOGISTRAP® Pallet Straps and HI-GARDE® Fasteners News Provided By The Loop Marketing Inc October 27, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Telecommunications, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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