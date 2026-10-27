Harmony Painting Shares Lead-Safe Reminder For Denver's Pre-1978 Homes

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Harmony Painting explains why owners should consider painted-surface age before sanding, scraping, or making repairs.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As cooler weather shifts more home-improvement projects indoors, Harmony Painting is reminding Denver-area owners of pre-1978 homes to consider the age and condition of painted surfaces before beginning projects that involve sanding, scraping, or other paint disturbance.The federal government banned the sale of lead-based paint for use in homes, childcare facilities, and preschools in 1978. EPA guidance states that anyone paid to perform work that disturbs painted surfaces in homes and certain child-occupied facilities built before 1978 generally must be certified and use lead-safe work practices.Harmony Painting is an EPA Lead-Safe Certified Firm. The company reports that its certification, NAT-F341962-1, is valid through August 6, 2031 for qualifying work."The first question with an older home is not always what color to use," said Spencer Melfi, Founder and CEO of Harmony Painting. "Sometimes the first question should simply be, 'When was this home built?'"Older paint layers can remain beneath newer coatings on walls, windows, doors, trim, and other architectural components. A painted surface cannot be confirmed to be lead-free simply by visual inspection. EPA notes that deteriorated paint can create hazards and that renovation, repair, or painting work can create dust when painted surfaces are disturbed.For homeowners planning fall or winter work in an older property, Harmony Painting recommends the following preliminary steps:- Determine when the home was built.- Identify which painted surfaces the project will disturb.- Do not assume that newer coats eliminate considerations involving earlier paint layers.- Ask paid contractors about applicable EPA Lead-Safe certification and work practices.- Understand how the work area, dust, and debris will be managed before work begins.The EPA's Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule generally applies to paid work that disturbs painted surfaces in pre-1978 housing and certain child-occupied facilities. EPA notes that the rule generally does not apply to homeowners performing work in their own homes, though the agency recommends lead-safe practices for do-it-yourself projects. Project requirements can vary by scope and property use; homeowners and contractors should consult applicable EPA guidance before work begins."Denver's older homes have details people want to preserve-original trim, windows, doors, and woodwork," Melfi said. "Lead-safe work is about understanding what you are working with before you disturb painted surfaces."About Harmony PaintingHarmony Painting is a Denver-based residential and commercial painting company and EPA Lead-Safe Certified Firm serving homeowners, businesses, and property professionals throughout the Denver metro area. The company provides interior and exterior painting, drywall repair, cabinet painting, and related services. Learn more at Harmony Painting.

Spencer Melfi

Harmony Painting

+1 720-450-2907

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Harmony Painting Shares Lead-Safe Reminder for Denver's Pre-1978 Homes News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs October 27, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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